Brammeier beats the specialists

McCann second, Hutchinson third

Irish national champion Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Brief Results
1Matt Brammeier (HTC Highroad)50:15:00
2David McCann (Giant Kenda)0:06:00
3Michael Hutchinson (In Gear Quick Vit UK)0:14:00
4Sean Downey (Cotes d’Armour)0:58:00
5Martyn (Irvine (Giant Kenda Pro Cycling)1:03:00

