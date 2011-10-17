Trending

Lindine continues winning streak in Granogue

Wells settles for second in final sprint

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com-Joe’s Garage) secured a hard-fought victory from a two-man sprint at round two of the UCI C2 Granogue Cross held in Wilmington, Delaware. His sprint rival, Troy Wells (Clif Bar) was forced to settle for second place. Travis Livermon (Smartstop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley) placed third on the day.

“I’m really excited about being able to get double wins and it is a good feeling to be consistent from day-to-day and weekend-to-weekend,” Lindine told Cyclingnews. “I was under a lot of pressure with the way the race unfolded, but it was cool to be forced into a different set of circumstances and have to think about how I was going to win the race without being able to ride away.”

The elite men lined up to race round two of the crown jewel of Mid Atlantic cyclo-cross at Garnogue. The event is held at the Dupont Estate, a private and scenic property that boasts 400 acres of rolling green hills and wooded sections. Riders were treated to some course changes compared to the previous day including a longer climb along the tree line up to the stone watch tower followed by a more technical descent down to the finish straightaway.

Highlighted riders included Lindine and Wells along with Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar Development), brothers Jesse, Luke and Nick Keough (Champion System-Keough Cross), Mark Batty (SpiderTech p/b C10), Mike Carrigan (LaPierre Canada-Giro-Shimano), Adam Myerson (SmartShop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley) and Derek St John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery).

Lindine and Wells got off to a fast start and separated themselves from the rest of the field on the first lap. Livermon and Batty followed the race leaders by roughly 20 seconds for the first half of the race.

“I was kind of winging it for the first half because separated ourselves from the field early,” Lindine said. “But we were both attacking each other on sections of the course that favoured each of us. Livermon and Batty were chasing hard and they weren’t that far behind and that gap opened up a little more later on.”

Mid-race, Lindine suffered an untimely crash in an off camber corner that resulted in a 20-second deficit to Wells. Wells put pressure on the front of the race, however, Lindine was able to drag himself back into contention for the race win during the closing laps.

“I had a bobble and crashed on the downhill turn,” Lindine said. “My chain was off and I had to fix it. It took me a lap and half to get back to him and I was a little bit worked after that. I had to default to plan B because I didn’t have a lot to attack with. I let him lead onto the pavement hoping it would give me a reasonable chance of winning the sprint.”

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage1:02:38
2Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:01
3Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange P/B Ridley0:00:29
4Mark Batty (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
5Jerome Townsend (USA) Smartstep Mob0:00:55
6Joshua Dillon (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs0:01:04
7Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team0:01:15
8Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite0:01:23
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Blue0:01:40
10Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:58
11Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket / Seavs0:02:03
12Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket/Seavs Racing0:02:13
13Lukas Muller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite0:02:17
14Adam Myerson (USA) Smartstop/Mob P/B Ridley0:02:21
15Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall0:02:23
16Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Rc/ Mountain Bike Team0:02:57
17Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team0:03:30
18Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund / Ncc0:03:53
19Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:06
20Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller0:04:11
21Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:33
22Christian Favata (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs0:04:37
23Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:05:20
24Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite0:05:43
25Daniel Chabanov (USA) Rgm Watches - Richard Sachs0:05:58
26Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:06:01
27Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:06:03
28Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom0:07:23
29Adam Farabaugh (USA) Team Deschuytter-Kwsc Westkerke0:08:10
-1 lapZach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
-1 lapJordan Kahlenberg (USA) Adventures For The Cure/Giant Bicycles
-1 lapKatriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team/West End Bikes
-1 lapColin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com P/B Jra Cycles
-1 lapMichael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
-1 lapGavriel Epstein (Can) Crca/Foundation
-3 lapsShaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
-3 lapsGunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
-3 lapsFred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles
-3 lapsMontana Norvell (USA) Team Gunshow Presented By Breakaway Bikes
-3 lapsThomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
-5 lapsCole Oberman (USA) Team Gun Show P/B Breakaway Bikes
-5 lapsKyle Peppo (USA)
DNFLuke Keough (USA) Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross
DNFMike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada, Giro, Shimano
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross
DNFZoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
DNFGuillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund / Ncc
DNFChristopher Consorto (USA) Guys Racing Club
DNFRy Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
DNFNathanael Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center Pb Industry Nine
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Stan'S Notubes / Axa Equitable / Crca
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Champion System P/B Keough Cyclocross
DNSWeston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes P/B Twenty20 Cycling
DNSEric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite
DNSDerrick St John (Can) Stevens P/B The Cyclery
DNSMatt Spohn (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School Elite
DNSChris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles
DNSPatrick Blair (USA) Adventures For The Cure
DNSCraig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
DNSMark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSJohannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld/

Latest on Cyclingnews