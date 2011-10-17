Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team0:44:01
2Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob'S Red Mill0:44:41
3Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team0:45:12
4Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:45:16
5Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:45:18
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites0:45:35
7John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling0:45:46
8Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:46:25
9Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine0:47:32
10Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa0:48:03
11Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing0:48:20
12Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:48:37
13Zach Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine0:48:39
14Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth0:48:57
15Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:49:03
16Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems0:49:38
17Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue0:51:56
18Kyle Miller (USA) Team Cf0:52:19
19Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team

