White claims junior win
Dillman, Godby round out podium
Junior men day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|0:44:01
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob'S Red Mill
|0:44:41
|3
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|0:45:12
|4
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:45:16
|5
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:45:18
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites
|0:45:35
|7
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling
|0:45:46
|8
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:46:25
|9
|Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|0:47:32
|10
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa
|0:48:03
|11
|Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing
|0:48:20
|12
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:48:37
|13
|Zach Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|0:48:39
|14
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:48:57
|15
|Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:49:03
|16
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
|0:49:38
|17
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
|0:51:56
|18
|Kyle Miller (USA) Team Cf
|0:52:19
|19
|Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
