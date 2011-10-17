Van Gilder takes two in Granogue
Smith and Kemmerer round out podium
Elite women day 2: -
Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) triumphed over her second consecutive victory this weekend at round two of the UCI C2 Granogue Cross held in Wilmington, Delaware. Similar to the previous day, she soloed to victory ahead of Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) in second and teammate Arlie Kemmerer (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) in third.
“It is nice to have back-to-back wins especially being at Granogue and because the season has been competitive so it is nice to have that in my suitcase,” Van Gilder told Cyclingnews. “The competition was good and everyone was gunning for a victory so it was hard-faught.”
The Elite women lined up to contest day two of the crown jewel of Mid Atlantic cyclo-cross. The event is held at the Dupont Estate, a private and scenic property on 400 acres of rolling green hills and wooded sections.
Strong winds played a factor in the race, however, riders were treated gorgeous autumn weather in the high 60 Fahrenheit. Some course changes compared to the previous day made the race slightly more challenging including a longer climb on the board of the tree line to the silo tower followed by a more technical descent down to the finish straightaway.
Top-notch riders on the start line included previous day’s winner, Van Gilder along with Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing), Kristin Gavin (Cystic Fibrosis), Nicole Thiemann and Carolyn Popovic (Team CF), Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) and Arlie Kemmerer (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes).
“I wasn’t the fastest off the line but I was the first onto the grass today,” Van Gilder said. “Today’s course had longer stretches and more elevation. There was equally as much wind and it was a fatiguing course. I had to stay on the gas and push it from the gun. I gained a few seconds on the first lap.”
Van Gilder gained a handful of second on the first run up on the first lap and continued to increase her lead by a few seconds ahead of her competitors on each consecutive lap. The women raced for a total of six laps, slightly more compared to the typical four laps.
“I sensed people just weren’t right on my wheel like yesterday,” Van Gilder said. “I didn’t look back and I tried to keep the pressure on and see if I could crack them and ride the course to my own strengths.”
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:42:55
|2
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:00:44
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:16
|4
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cx
|0:01:29
|5
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team Cf
|0:01:35
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team Cf
|0:01:41
|7
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Va Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek
|0:01:48
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|0:02:39
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:02:46
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Crossresults.Com P/B Jra Cycles
|0:03:13
|11
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team Tbb/Deep Blue
|0:03:33
|12
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill
|0:03:37
|13
|Kathleen Harding (USA)
|0:03:38
|14
|Erica Yozell (USA) Pavalleys.Com
|0:03:39
|15
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|0:03:42
|16
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan N. America Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|17
|Liz So (USA) Team Tati
|0:04:33
|18
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Bpb
|0:04:38
|19
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan'S Notubes/Freezethaw
|0:04:40
|20
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|21
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:05:36
|22
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Vandessel Factory Team Pb Sterke Meiden
|0:05:37
|23
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|0:05:55
|24
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:06:17
|25
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women'S Racing
|0:06:19
|26
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Cycling
|0:06:43
|27
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:07:17
|28
|Bailey Semian (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|0:07:43
|29
|Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lsv
|0:07:45
|30
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:08:10
|31
|Kelly Chang (USA) Sycip
|0:08:27
|-1 Lap
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Selene Yeager (USA) Fitchick, Ink
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy