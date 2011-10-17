Trending

Dillman victorious on second day

White, Godby stay on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:39:40
2Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team0:00:22
3Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team0:00:37
4Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:00:43
5John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling0:00:47
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites0:00:53
7Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa0:00:54
8Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:02:08
9Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth0:02:21
10Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:43
11Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:03:30
12Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine0:03:36
13Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue0:03:46
14Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems0:05:01
15Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:05:13
16Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing0:05:28
17Kyle Miller (USA) Team Cf0:05:31
18Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:07:07
19Zach Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine0:08:15

