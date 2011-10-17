Dillman victorious on second day
White, Godby stay on podium
Junior men day 2: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:39:40
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:00:43
|5
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling
|0:00:47
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob'S Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites
|0:00:53
|7
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa
|0:00:54
|8
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:02:08
|9
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:02:21
|10
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:43
|11
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:03:30
|12
|Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|0:03:36
|13
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
|0:03:46
|14
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
|0:05:01
|15
|Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|16
|Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing
|0:05:28
|17
|Kyle Miller (USA) Team Cf
|0:05:31
|18
|Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:07:07
|19
|Zach Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|0:08:15
