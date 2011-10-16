Image 1 of 10 Elite women's winner Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 10 Saluting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) wears her best pink socks on her way through the last lap to victory. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 10 Baily Semian (Team Specialized-Rising Stars) gets ready for the singletrack. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 10 Right behind her, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) hangs on. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 10 Marking a nice turn, Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) holds the pace. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 10 Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) tries hard to play catch-up. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 10 Today’s leader from the beginning, Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) shows everyone how to take a hill. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 10 Molly Hurford (Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles) starts the run-up. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 10 A beautiful Fall day outside of Wilmington, DE for Saturday’s Granogue Cross. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 10 A serious Nicole Thieman (Team CF) does her best to hang onto third place. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) soloed her way into victory at the UCI C2 Granogue Cross held in Wilmington, Delaware, located in the Mid Atlantic. The Pocono Mountains native displayed her top technical skills on a challenging course to secure the win ahead of Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) in second and Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) in third.

"There were about five riders chasing me, but I really tried to power through the sections where I felt strong," Van Gilder told Cyclingnews. "The first lap was the closest the chasers were. I felt in control, as much as you can feel in control during a 'cross race. I know my gap was only one mistake away from coming back initially, but by the last lap it was 30 seconds. I was trying to keep the pressure on and remain mistake free."

Van Gilder's victory marked her second in two consecutive weekends. She won the opening day in Providence last Saturday and is currently leading the New England Professional Cyclo-cross Series. Although she will continue to compete in the cyclo-cross events along the Mid Atlantic, there is currently no series for the UCI Elite women.

"The Mid Atlantic doesn't meet the UCI guidelines anymore for the elite standards but I enjoy all the races and I would still like to win them all and maybe be the unofficial women's leader," Van Gilder said. "I am considering targeting the New England series, I wasn't sure if I was going to be a contender, but after winning in Providence, I was leading the series and I would like to support it."

The elite women lined up to contest what is affectionately known as the crown jewel of Mid Atlantic cyclo-cross. The event is traditionally held at the Dupont Estate, a private and scenic property on 400 acres of rolling green hills and wooded sections.

Riders raced over a technically challenging course, well known for its off camber hillside corners, muddy sections through the woods and a steep run up to the stone silo tower. "I had a clean race and it was actually a very challenging course," Van Gilder said. "There weren't a lot of places that you could recover and there was a lot of elevation gain and hard descents. I was able to capitalize on my strengths and hold my lead throughout the whole race."

Some of the top women registered in this year's event include Laura Van Gilder, Andrea Smith, Kristin Gavin (Cystic Fibrosis), Nicole Thiemann (Team CF), Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing).

Arlie Kremmerer (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) dominated the race off the start line lap after taking the hole-shot onto the grass. Van Gilder moved into the early race lead and opened up a solid gap that a chase group of four riders could not close before the end of the race.

"We started on a long pavement section, and I was not first off the line," Van Gilder said. "I jumped the group to get onto the grass near the beginning. There was a dirt hill in the woods that could have been run or ridden, so I wanted to get there first to try and ride it. It was there that I got my first little bit of a lead. Some came back to my wheel but I continued to push it and by the end of lap two I had a goo lead."

Smith was the strongest rider among the chasers and soloed into second place ahead of Thiemann in third and Anthony in fourth.

Full Results