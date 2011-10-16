Lindine secures third UCI victory in Granogue
Batty and Hoke race for second
Elite men day 1: -
Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage) secured a dominating victory at UCI C2 Granogue Cross held in Wilmington, Delware located in the Mid Atlantic. He opened an early-race lead ahead of his closest competitors Mark Batty (SpiderTech p/b C10) in second and Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar Development) in third.
Lindine won three UCI races this season including double victories in Providence last weekend and he is currently leading the New England Professional Cyclo-cross series. "This win is my third of the season," Lindine told Cyclingnews. "After winning in Providence, it is my big goal to hang on to that lead. I'm not as focused on the Mid Atlantic series because I will have to miss a couple of the up coming weekends."
The elite men lined up to race what has been affectionately known as the crown jewel of Mid Atlantic cyclo-cross. The event is traditionally held at the Dupont Estate, a private and scenic property that boasts 400 acres of rolling green hills and wooded sections. Riders race over a technically challenging course, well known for its off camber hillside corners, muddy sections through the woods and a steep run up to the stone silo tower.
Top riders in the men's field included Lindine along with Troy Wells (Clif Bar), brothers Jesse, Luke and Nick Keough (Champion System-Keough Cross), Mark Batty (SpiderTech p/b C10), Mike Carrigan (LaPierre Canada-Giro-Shimano), Adam Myerson (SmartShop-MOB p/b Ridley) and Derek St John (Stevens p/b The Cyclery), among others.
Lindine had a slightly slower start but quickly worked his way into the top three positions through the wooded section on the first lap. He noted two riders with a gap that included Batty and Jerome Townsend (Smartstop). He caught the pair of race leaders and moved ahead of them on the shallow ride-up on the second lap.
"It is typical for me to start further back, I just don't normally start as fast as everyone else," Lindine said. "Two riders opened a little bit of a gap and I knew I needed to bridge up to them. I was surprised that the rest of the chase group wasn't able to make it up. They weren't that far behind so I wanted to keep the pressure on."
"I was motoring pretty well on the pavement stretch but overall the course was pretty hilly," he said. "There was a run or ride that had stairs on it. The section after that was tough so as long as you kept the gas on, it was a good spot to make time. That was a good opportunity for me to gain time on the second lap."
Lindine gained a sizable lead ahead of Batty and Townsend and Hoke along with Wells, who started strong but lost positions as the race progressed. He kept the pressure on and gained a one minute lead ahead of his competitors by the last lap.
"When I got 15 seconds I was happy with that," Lindine said. "I knew that anyone behind me would have to be pretty aggressive and take chances to try and close that gap. As it turned out I was able to gain more time as the race went on and that took some pressure off. I was keeping a careful eye on the riders who were chasing and I didn't want to make any mistakes."
Full Results
|1
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|1:02:27
|2
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|0:00:40
|3
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:01:21
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:45
|5
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:02:01
|6
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:02:12
|7
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:02:22
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:31
|9
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:02:32
|10
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:02:56
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller
|0:02:57
|12
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:59
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|14
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|0:03:53
|15
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs
|0:04:23
|16
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:04:34
|17
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:04:36
|18
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|19
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|0:05:09
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|21
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|0:05:37
|22
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:47
|23
|Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles
|0:06:05
|24
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:20
|25
|Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom
|0:06:49
|26
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:08
|27
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:07:29
|28
|Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|-1lap
|29
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Rc/ Mountain Bike Team
|30
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Bikeline
|31
|Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles
|32
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Team Deschuytter-Kwsc Westkerke
|33
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|34
|Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
|35
|Katriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|36
|Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|37
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|-2laps
|38
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|-4laps
|39
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|-5laps
|40
|Matt Spohn (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|DNF
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNF
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA Equitable-CRCA
|DNF
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|DNF
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|DNF
|Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|DNS
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy