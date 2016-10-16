Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: White wins final day

Van Den Ham second and Summerhill third

Image 1 of 27

Young Curtis White (Cannondale) was never far behind Powers in the final laps

Young Curtis White (Cannondale) was never far behind Powers in the final laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 27

The race was held next to the Atlantic Ocean at Stage Fort Park

The race was held next to the Atlantic Ocean at Stage Fort Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 27

Marc-Andre Daigle (Garneau Easton) rides in a large pack soon after the start

Marc-Andre Daigle (Garneau Easton) rides in a large pack soon after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 27

Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano) lead the race early but eventually dropped back to 10th position

Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano) lead the race early but eventually dropped back to 10th position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 27

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading on a run-up at the end of the first lap

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading on a run-up at the end of the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 27

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) leading a group onto the pavement during the starting loop

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) leading a group onto the pavement during the starting loop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 27

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) leading Curtis White early in the race

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) leading Curtis White early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 27

Curtis White (Cannondale) having little problems with the new run-up

Curtis White (Cannondale) having little problems with the new run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 27

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) led mid-race for quite a while

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) led mid-race for quite a while
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 27

Carl Decker (Giant) lost ground for a while but clawed himself back to sixth position

Carl Decker (Giant) lost ground for a while but clawed himself back to sixth position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 27

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Van Den Ham on the fourth lap

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Van Den Ham on the fourth lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 27

Riders pass through a set of chicanes near the beer tent

Riders pass through a set of chicanes near the beer tent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 27

Peter Goguen (Race CF) running a set of stairs during the fourth lap

Peter Goguen (Race CF) running a set of stairs during the fourth lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 27

A chase group passes by Tablet Rock halfway through the race

A chase group passes by Tablet Rock halfway through the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 27

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) took the hole-shot today

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) took the hole-shot today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 27

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading the race past Tablet Rock

Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) leading the race past Tablet Rock
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 27

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) leading on an uphill section of the course with Curtis White and Danny Summerhill close behind.

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) leading on an uphill section of the course with Curtis White and Danny Summerhill close behind.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 27

Adam Craig (Giant) joined the lead group and finished fourth.

Adam Craig (Giant) joined the lead group and finished fourth.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 27

Carl Decker (Giant) seemed to get stronger as the race went on.

Carl Decker (Giant) seemed to get stronger as the race went on.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 27

A group of racers towards the back of the pack dismount for the new run-up

A group of racers towards the back of the pack dismount for the new run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 27

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) leading a select group of five late in the race

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) leading a select group of five late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 27

Adam Craig (Giant) was one of very few racers who could ride the new run-up

Adam Craig (Giant) was one of very few racers who could ride the new run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 27

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) looked strong and did not want to give up the lead despite the windy conditions

Michale Van Den Ham (Garneau Easton) looked strong and did not want to give up the lead despite the windy conditions
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 27

Curtis White (Cannondale) takes in the view while riding behind Danny Summerhill and Michale Van Den Ham.

Curtis White (Cannondale) takes in the view while riding behind Danny Summerhill and Michale Van Den Ham.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 27

Curtis White (Cannondale) was in the drivers seat with one lap remaining

Curtis White (Cannondale) was in the drivers seat with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 27

Curtis White (Cannondale) sweeps the Gloucester weekend with a three second victory over Van Den Ham.

Curtis White (Cannondale) sweeps the Gloucester weekend with a three second victory over Van Den Ham.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 27

Adam Craig (Giant) makes his trademark salute while finishing in fourth place.

Adam Craig (Giant) makes his trademark salute while finishing in fourth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:02:32
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:00:03
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:00:06
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory off-Road Team0:00:09
5Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:19
6Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road team0:00:35
7Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:00:45
8Antonin Marecaille (Fra) avc aix en provence0:00:49
9Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:57
10Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:11
11Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:01:40
12Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC0:02:08
13Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:02:21
14Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC0:02:59
15Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:03:07
16Evan Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing0:03:16
17Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:23
18Jules Goguely (USA) Unemployed0:03:26
19Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:37
20Michael Owens (USA) Hands on Cycling0:03:49
21Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling0:03:50
22Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:09
23Nicholas Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:16
24Jesse Anthony (USA) RALLY CYCLING0:04:31
25Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex NBX Trek0:04:41
26Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance0:05:07
27Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com0:05:20
28Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:05:24
29Case Butler (USA) JAMNCCVittoria
30Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling0:05:34
31Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:56
32Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 Boloco0:05:57
33Matthew Mollo (USA) SelectioNaturel p/b Jamis0:06:04
34Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo0:06:06
35Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:06:19
36Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2Boloco0:06:28
37Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters0:06:34
38Kyle Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing0:06:46
39Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:06:52
40Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling0:07:00
41Scott Yarosh (USA) Northampton Bicycle0:07:02
42Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG0:07:03
43Colin Reuter (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:07:04
44Zachary Curtis (USA) NEXT-BMB0:07:13
45Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2Boloco0:07:25
46Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com0:07:36
47David Maltais (Can) Garneau-Quebec0:07:52
48Matthew Tyler (USA) KUDU Collective CX0:07:57
49John Eckert (USA)0:08:18
50Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM0:08:20
51Ian Schon (USA) B2C2Boloco0:08:23
52Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop0:09:44
53Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
54Noah Barrow (Aus) Hands-On Racing p/b Giant
55Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
56Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
57Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
58Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
DNFAnthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
DNFPeter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
DNFJohn Peterson (USA) www.bikebarnracing.com
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
DNFAndrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
DNFEvan Huff (USA) BikeReg
DNFDoug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowU
DNSJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNSStephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale PB Cyclocrossworld.com
DNSMichael Landry (USA) Rock Lobster
DNSNicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
DNSSylvain Jean (Can) Mad Alchemy
DNSIan Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
DNSCory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
DNSColin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
DNSWilliam Johnson (USA) No. 22
DNSMatthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
DNSCary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES team

Latest on Cyclingnews