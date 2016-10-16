Gran Prix of Gloucester: White wins final day
Van Den Ham second and Summerhill third
Elite Men Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:02:32
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:00:03
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:00:06
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory off-Road Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:19
|6
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road team
|0:00:35
|7
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:00:45
|8
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) avc aix en provence
|0:00:49
|9
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:11
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:01:40
|12
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC
|0:02:08
|13
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:02:21
|14
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC
|0:02:59
|15
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:07
|16
|Evan Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|0:03:16
|17
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:23
|18
|Jules Goguely (USA) Unemployed
|0:03:26
|19
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:03:37
|20
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands on Cycling
|0:03:49
|21
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
|0:03:50
|22
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:09
|23
|Nicholas Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:04:16
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) RALLY CYCLING
|0:04:31
|25
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex NBX Trek
|0:04:41
|26
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|0:05:07
|27
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:05:20
|28
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:05:24
|29
|Case Butler (USA) JAMNCCVittoria
|30
|Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling
|0:05:34
|31
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:56
|32
|Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 Boloco
|0:05:57
|33
|Matthew Mollo (USA) SelectioNaturel p/b Jamis
|0:06:04
|34
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:06:06
|35
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:06:19
|36
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2Boloco
|0:06:28
|37
|Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters
|0:06:34
|38
|Kyle Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|0:06:46
|39
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:06:52
|40
|Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:07:00
|41
|Scott Yarosh (USA) Northampton Bicycle
|0:07:02
|42
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|0:07:03
|43
|Colin Reuter (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:07:04
|44
|Zachary Curtis (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:07:13
|45
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2Boloco
|0:07:25
|46
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
|0:07:36
|47
|David Maltais (Can) Garneau-Quebec
|0:07:52
|48
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KUDU Collective CX
|0:07:57
|49
|John Eckert (USA)
|0:08:18
|50
|Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|0:08:20
|51
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2Boloco
|0:08:23
|52
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
|0:09:44
|53
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|54
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Hands-On Racing p/b Giant
|55
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
|56
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
|57
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|58
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|DNF
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
|DNF
|John Peterson (USA) www.bikebarnracing.com
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Andrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|DNF
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg
|DNF
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowU
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNS
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale PB Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNS
|Michael Landry (USA) Rock Lobster
|DNS
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|DNS
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Mad Alchemy
|DNS
|Ian Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNS
|Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNS
|Colin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
|DNS
|William Johnson (USA) No. 22
|DNS
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
|DNS
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES team
