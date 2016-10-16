Gran Prix of Gloucester: Wyman wins women's race on day 2
White second and Anthony third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:42:28
|2
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:23
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:00:41
|4
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio
|0:00:46
|5
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:23
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:01:33
|8
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:01:42
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:01:50
|10
|Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman Kona
|0:02:20
|11
|Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory
|0:02:28
|12
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX BikeReg
|0:02:34
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:03:10
|14
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:11
|15
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:31
|16
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling Keswick
|0:03:36
|17
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing pb Vittoria
|0:03:55
|18
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:04:10
|19
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:32
|20
|Leslie Robinson (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik
|0:04:38
|21
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:04:45
|22
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:49
|23
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC
|0:05:13
|24
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first
|0:05:26
|25
|Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:45
|26
|Danielle Ruane (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik
|0:06:00
|27
|Christin Reuter (USA) AETNA-EXPO WHEELMEN
|0:06:27
|28
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:06:59
|29
|Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:07:36
|30
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:07:44
|31
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|0:08:10
|32
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing
|0:08:41
|33
|Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU Collective CX
|0:08:59
|34
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:09:15
|35
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|36
|Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES
|DNF
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by Zipca
|DNF
|Leslie Lupien (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|DNF
|Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
|DNS
|Julie Vanderhoop (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|DNS
|Ellen Noble (USA) Asprie Racing
|DNS
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|DNS
|Melissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNS
|Jessica Snyder (USA)
|DNS
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
