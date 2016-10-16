Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Wyman wins women's race on day 2

White second and Anthony third

Helen Wyman (Kona) was given a leaders jersey for the 35+ age group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Fall foliage was almost at it’s peak in Massachusetts

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
While others were warming up on their trainer, Helen Wyman was visiting with Harrymancat.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) took the hole-shot today with Emma White close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) leading Emma White (Cannondale) by some colorful foliage

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jenna Greaser on the run-up they added for Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) opened a small gap on Emma White during the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Natasha Elliot (Garneau-Easton) racing to a 7th place finish today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The race venue at Stage Fort Park was quite windy today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Bar Pro Team) descending during the opening laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) running the longest set of stairs with Emma White trying to hang on.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cannnondale) running a set of stairs that they added for Sunday’s races.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) racing to a fourth place finish ahead of Maghalie Rochette

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Bar) trying to stay with Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (SAS-Macogep)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) rode the last half of the race alone.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Halfway through the race the gap between Wyman and White had grown considerably

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) running a set of barriers with two laps remaining in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) riding past Tablet Rock for the last time in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Young Emma White (Cannondale) has been posting quite a few results so far this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) leading Crystal Anthony and Maghalie Rochette in the battle for third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) took a slight lead ahead of Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) with two laps remaining.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rebecca Gross (KHS) riding in the top ten halfway through the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona) sweeps the weekend in Gloucester. She was headed back to the U.K. the same night.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:42:28
2Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:23
3Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:00:41
4Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio0:00:46
5Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team0:00:51
6Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:23
7Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:01:33
8Jena Greaser (USA)0:01:42
9Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:01:50
10Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman Kona0:02:20
11Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory0:02:28
12Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX BikeReg0:02:34
13Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles0:03:10
14Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:03:11
15Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:03:31
16Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling Keswick0:03:36
17Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing pb Vittoria0:03:55
18Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:04:10
19Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:04:32
20Leslie Robinson (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik0:04:38
21Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:04:45
22Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:49
23Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC0:05:13
24Paige Williams (USA) ladies first0:05:26
25Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing0:05:45
26Danielle Ruane (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik0:06:00
27Christin Reuter (USA) AETNA-EXPO WHEELMEN0:06:27
28Michele Smith (USA) Hup United0:06:59
29Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles0:07:36
30Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:07:44
31Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica0:08:10
32Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing0:08:41
33Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU Collective CX0:08:59
34Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:09:15
35Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
36Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES
DNFNatasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by Zipca
DNFLeslie Lupien (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
DNFFrances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
DNSJulie Vanderhoop (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
DNSEllen Noble (USA) Asprie Racing
DNSSiobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
DNSMelissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
DNSJessica Snyder (USA)
DNSVickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen

