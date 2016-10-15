Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Curtis White wins men's opener

Summerhill second and Durrin third

Image 1 of 31

Racing up and down a small hillside

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 31

Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) taking the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 31

Adam Craig (Giant) streaking past the fall colors on his way to a 6th place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 31

Peter Goguen (Race CF) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 31

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was over twenty seconds behind White halfway through the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 31

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Peter Goguen (Race CF) racing past the big rock in Stage Fort Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 31

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) was part of the group chasing White

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 31

A group passes by the Tablet Rock in Stage Fort Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 31

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) lead the chase group most of the time

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 31

Dan Chabanov (House Industries) running barriers on his way to a 15th place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) racing past the ocean with the race lead during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 31

Racers zig-zag on a small hillside

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 31

Giant’s Off-Road specialists Adam Craig (L) and Carl Decker

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the lead on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 31

Arial view of Stage Fort Park next to the Atlantic Ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 31

Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton) leading a group that included Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 31

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) beat Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) in the uphill sprint for second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 31

Men’s Podium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) 2nd, Curtis White (Cannondale) 1st, Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) being congratulated by the large crowd in Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) had plenty of time to celebrate his first win at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 31

Racers and spectators got to enjoy a perfect autumn day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 31

Adam Craig (Giant) took the lead of the chase group with less than two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) was alone for over half the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 31

Racers on the lower field at Stage Fort Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 31

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) followed by Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) about fifteen seconds behind White

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 31

Racers running a double set of steps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 31

Sam O’Keefe (House Industries) leading one of the chase groups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 31

USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) clearly was not racing up to his normal level

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 31

Carl Decker (Giant) on his way to a top ten finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) and Danny Summerhill (Maxxis) battling on the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 31

Curtis White (Cannondale) on the front row with Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White (Cannondale) went off the front early and then held off a strong chase group containing Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano), Adam Craig (Giant), and Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo).

Summerhill won an uphill sprint finish for second place while Durrin had to settle for the last step on the podium. USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was never in contention and spent most of the race in a third chase group.

After the race, White said, "I was feeling good. I think a lot of guys were looking back for Powers to see when he was coming up. I hit it one section, and then punched it again. I don't like racing looking behind me...it was a risk to go that early but it really paid off."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.com1:01:02
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:00:32
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
4Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld0:00:33
5Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
6Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory off-Road Team0:00:36
7Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC0:01:16
8Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:21
9Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:27
10Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:28
11Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.0:01:44
12Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing0:01:57
13Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:02:09
14Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC0:02:34
15Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:02:49
16Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:03:08
17Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel pb Hyperthreads0:03:29
18Jesse Anthony (USA) RALLY CYCLING0:03:56
19Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:59
20Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:04:00
21Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling0:04:17
22Michael Owens (USA) Hands on Cycling0:04:24
23Evan Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing0:04:25
24Jules Goguely (USA) Unemployed0:04:44
25Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC JAM Fund0:04:47
26Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance0:04:53
27Nicholas Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:05:02
28Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex NBX Trek0:05:30
29Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com0:05:37
30Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:05:41
31Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 Boloco0:05:51
32Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg0:06:03
33Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling0:06:06
34Gerald Adasavage (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing0:06:09
35Sylvain Jean (Can) Mad Alchemy0:06:12
36Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters0:06:17
37Kyle Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing0:06:19
38Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo0:06:22
39Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 pb Boloco0:06:23
40Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:06:26
41Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2Boloco0:06:48
42David Maltais (Can) Garneau-Quebec0:06:57
43Colin Reuter (USA) B2C2 pb Boloco0:07:10
44Zachary Curtis (USA) NEXT-BMB0:07:34
45Matthew Tyler (USA) KUDU Collective CX0:07:55
46Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
47John Eckert (USA)
48Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2Boloco
49Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
50Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
51Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
52William Johnson (USA) No. 22
53Matthew Mollo (USA) SelectioNaturel pb Jamis
54Andrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
55Matthew Erchull (USA) KUDU Collective CX
56Noah Barrow (Aus) Hands-On Racing pb Giant
57Ian Schon (USA) B2C2Boloco
58Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowU
59Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
60Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
61Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
62Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
63Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
64Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC
65Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
66Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
DNFCase Butler (USA) JAMNCCVittoria
DNFPatrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
DNSColin Tanner (USA)
DNSMichael Landry (USA)
DNSNicolas Catlin (USA)
DNSIan Clarke (USA)
DNSCory Small (USA)

 

