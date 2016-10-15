Image 1 of 31 Racing up and down a small hillside (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 31 Jack Kisseberth (JAM-NCC) taking the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 31 Adam Craig (Giant) streaking past the fall colors on his way to a 6th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 31 Peter Goguen (Race CF) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was over twenty seconds behind White halfway through the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Peter Goguen (Race CF) racing past the big rock in Stage Fort Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 31 Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) was part of the group chasing White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 31 A group passes by the Tablet Rock in Stage Fort Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) lead the chase group most of the time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 31 Dan Chabanov (House Industries) running barriers on his way to a 15th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) racing past the ocean with the race lead during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 31 Racers zig-zag on a small hillside (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 31 Giant’s Off-Road specialists Adam Craig (L) and Carl Decker (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the lead on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 31 Arial view of Stage Fort Park next to the Atlantic Ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 31 Michael Van Den Ham (Garneau-Easton) leading a group that included Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) beat Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) in the uphill sprint for second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 31 Men’s Podium (L to R) Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) 2nd, Curtis White (Cannondale) 1st, Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) being congratulated by the large crowd in Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) had plenty of time to celebrate his first win at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 31 Racers and spectators got to enjoy a perfect autumn day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 31 Adam Craig (Giant) took the lead of the chase group with less than two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) was alone for over half the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 31 Racers on the lower field at Stage Fort Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) followed by Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) about fifteen seconds behind White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 31 Racers running a double set of steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 31 Sam O’Keefe (House Industries) leading one of the chase groups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 31 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) clearly was not racing up to his normal level (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 31 Carl Decker (Giant) on his way to a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) and Danny Summerhill (Maxxis) battling on the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) on the front row with Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White (Cannondale) went off the front early and then held off a strong chase group containing Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano), Adam Craig (Giant), and Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo).

Summerhill won an uphill sprint finish for second place while Durrin had to settle for the last step on the podium. USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was never in contention and spent most of the race in a third chase group.

After the race, White said, "I was feeling good. I think a lot of guys were looking back for Powers to see when he was coming up. I hit it one section, and then punched it again. I don't like racing looking behind me...it was a risk to go that early but it really paid off."

Full Results