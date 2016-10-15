Gran Prix of Gloucester: Curtis White wins men's opener
Summerhill second and Durrin third
Elite Men Day 1: -
Curtis White (Cannondale) went off the front early and then held off a strong chase group containing Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano), Adam Craig (Giant), and Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo).
Summerhill won an uphill sprint finish for second place while Durrin had to settle for the last step on the podium. USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was never in contention and spent most of the race in a third chase group.
After the race, White said, "I was feeling good. I think a lot of guys were looking back for Powers to see when he was coming up. I hit it one section, and then punched it again. I don't like racing looking behind me...it was a risk to go that early but it really paid off."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:01:02
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:00:32
|3
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|4
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:33
|5
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory off-Road Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC
|0:01:16
|8
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:21
|9
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:27
|10
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
|0:01:44
|12
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:57
|13
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:02:09
|14
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC
|0:02:34
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:02:49
|16
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:08
|17
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel pb Hyperthreads
|0:03:29
|18
|Jesse Anthony (USA) RALLY CYCLING
|0:03:56
|19
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:59
|20
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:04:00
|21
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
|0:04:17
|22
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands on Cycling
|0:04:24
|23
|Evan Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:25
|24
|Jules Goguely (USA) Unemployed
|0:04:44
|25
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC JAM Fund
|0:04:47
|26
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|0:04:53
|27
|Nicholas Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:05:02
|28
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex NBX Trek
|0:05:30
|29
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:05:37
|30
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:05:41
|31
|Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 Boloco
|0:05:51
|32
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg
|0:06:03
|33
|Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling
|0:06:06
|34
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|0:06:09
|35
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Mad Alchemy
|0:06:12
|36
|Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters
|0:06:17
|37
|Kyle Murphy (USA) HudsonLudwig & Larsen Racing
|0:06:19
|38
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:06:22
|39
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 pb Boloco
|0:06:23
|40
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:06:26
|41
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2Boloco
|0:06:48
|42
|David Maltais (Can) Garneau-Quebec
|0:06:57
|43
|Colin Reuter (USA) B2C2 pb Boloco
|0:07:10
|44
|Zachary Curtis (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:07:34
|45
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KUDU Collective CX
|0:07:55
|46
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|47
|John Eckert (USA)
|48
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2Boloco
|49
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|50
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|51
|Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|52
|William Johnson (USA) No. 22
|53
|Matthew Mollo (USA) SelectioNaturel pb Jamis
|54
|Andrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|55
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KUDU Collective CX
|56
|Noah Barrow (Aus) Hands-On Racing pb Giant
|57
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2Boloco
|58
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company #ShowU
|59
|Samuel Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|60
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
|61
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
|62
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
|63
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
|64
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|65
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|66
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|DNF
|Case Butler (USA) JAMNCCVittoria
|DNF
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|DNS
|Colin Tanner (USA)
|DNS
|Michael Landry (USA)
|DNS
|Nicolas Catlin (USA)
|DNS
|Ian Clarke (USA)
|DNS
|Cory Small (USA)
