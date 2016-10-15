Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Noble wins women's day 1

Wyman second and White third

Jenna Greaser running the largest set of stairs

Helen Wyman (Kona) tried several times to drop her rivals but was unable to

Britlee Bowman (House Industries) straining to get up one of the climbs

Helen Wyman (Kona) leading Ellen Noble and Emma White past the big rock at Stage Fort Park

Helen Wyman (Kona) leading on one of the sets of stairs

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Bar Pro Team) riding past the big rock halfway through the race

Amira Mellor (Next Wyman) racing to a fourth place finish

Rebecca Gross (KHS) leading Natasha Elliot up a small set of stairs

Julie Wright (Team Averica) got off to a brilliant start

Amira Mellor (Next Wyman-Kona) leading Kathrym Cumming over a set of barriers

Helen Wyman (Kona) leading Ellen Noble and Emma White during the second lap

The venue at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, MA

Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano ) racing in the top ten

Rhys May (JAM-NCC) leading a chase group through the start area with one lap remaining

Emma White (Cannondale) riding through the woods with one lap remaining

USA U-23 Champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing)

Amira Mellor (Next Wyman-Kona) on the front row

Helen Wyman (Kona) taking the hole-shot

Helen Wyman (Kona) lead most of the race

Natasha Elliot (Garneau-Easton) pushing her bike at one of the sets of stairs

The course at Stage Fort Park is right on the ocean

Helen Wyman (Kona) was given a leaders jersey for the 35+ age group

Helen Wyman (Kona) offers a hand to race winner Ellen Noble

Women’s Podium (L to R) Helen Wyman (Kona) 2nd, Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 1st, Emma White (Cannondale) 3rd

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) re-mounting her bike with the race lead and one lap to go

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) being congratulated by the crowd at Gloucester

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) takes her first win at Gloucester

Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season

Helen Wyman (Kona) led a select group for what seemed like the whole race, while towing Ellen Noble (Asprire Racing) and Emma White (Cannondale). With two laps remaining, Noble attacked and was able to achieve the winning margin in the opening day of cyclo-cross racing in Gloucester.

Ellen Noble said, "I had a plan to go later in the race. I didn't know exactly when. I was trying to read the race. Helen (Wyman) and I opened a super small gap and I thought that was my chance. Attacking one person is a lot easier than attacking two."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:44:51
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:24
3Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:47
4Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team0:01:07
5Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:01:34
6Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:44
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio0:02:00
8Jena Greaser (USA)0:02:12
9Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:36
10Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman Kona0:02:48
11Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:02:52
12Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:02:54
13Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:03:04
14Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX BikeReg0:03:13
15Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory0:03:40
16Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:04:21
17Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing pb Vittoria0:04:26
18Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles0:04:46
19Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN0:04:49
20Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling Keswick0:04:51
21Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU Collective CX0:05:10
22Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:05:28
23Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES0:05:29
24Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
25Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC0:05:30
26Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:05:31
27Julie Vanderhoop (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:05:40
28Leslie Robinson (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik
29Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:05:45
30Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing0:05:46
31Christin Reuter (USA) AETNA-EXPO WHEELMEN
32Paige Williams (USA) ladies first0:06:03
33Rhys May (USA) JAM NCC0:06:24
34Michele M Smith (USA) Hup United0:06:47
35Leslie Lupien (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:06:51
36Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica0:07:09
37Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg0:07:22
38Jessica Snyder (USA)
39Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing
40Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
41Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
42Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
DNSSiobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
DNSVickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
DNSMelissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling

 

