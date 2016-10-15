Gran Prix of Gloucester: Noble wins women's day 1
Wyman second and White third
Elite Women Day 1: -
Helen Wyman (Kona) led a select group for what seemed like the whole race, while towing Ellen Noble (Asprire Racing) and Emma White (Cannondale). With two laps remaining, Noble attacked and was able to achieve the winning margin in the opening day of cyclo-cross racing in Gloucester.
Ellen Noble said, "I had a plan to go later in the race. I didn't know exactly when. I was trying to read the race. Helen (Wyman) and I opened a super small gap and I thought that was my chance. Attacking one person is a lot easier than attacking two."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:44:51
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:47
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:01:34
|6
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:44
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (USA) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio
|0:02:00
|8
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:02:12
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:36
|10
|Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman Kona
|0:02:48
|11
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:52
|12
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:02:54
|13
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:03:04
|14
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX BikeReg
|0:03:13
|15
|Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory
|0:03:40
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:21
|17
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing pb Vittoria
|0:04:26
|18
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:04:46
|19
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE INDWITHINGSSIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:49
|20
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling Keswick
|0:04:51
|21
|Clio Dinan (USA) KUDU Collective CX
|0:05:10
|22
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:05:28
|23
|Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES
|0:05:29
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|25
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC
|0:05:30
|26
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:05:31
|27
|Julie Vanderhoop (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:05:40
|28
|Leslie Robinson (USA) SunapeeContinental PavingBuchik
|29
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:45
|30
|Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:46
|31
|Christin Reuter (USA) AETNA-EXPO WHEELMEN
|32
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first
|0:06:03
|33
|Rhys May (USA) JAM NCC
|0:06:24
|34
|Michele M Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:06:47
|35
|Leslie Lupien (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:06:51
|36
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|0:07:09
|37
|Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
|0:07:22
|38
|Jessica Snyder (USA)
|39
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing
|40
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|41
|Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
|42
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|DNS
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports
|DNS
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
|DNS
|Melissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
