Image 1 of 28 Jenna Greaser running the largest set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) tried several times to drop her rivals but was unable to (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 28 Britlee Bowman (House Industries) straining to get up one of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) leading Ellen Noble and Emma White past the big rock at Stage Fort Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) leading on one of the sets of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 28 Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Bar Pro Team) riding past the big rock halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 28 Amira Mellor (Next Wyman) racing to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 28 Rebecca Gross (KHS) leading Natasha Elliot up a small set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 28 Julie Wright (Team Averica) got off to a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 28 Amira Mellor (Next Wyman-Kona) leading Kathrym Cumming over a set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) leading Ellen Noble and Emma White during the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 28 The venue at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, MA (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 28 Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano ) racing in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 28 Rhys May (JAM-NCC) leading a chase group through the start area with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 28 Emma White (Cannondale) riding through the woods with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 28 USA U-23 Champion Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 28 Amira Mellor (Next Wyman-Kona) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) lead most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 28 Natasha Elliot (Garneau-Easton) pushing her bike at one of the sets of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 28 The course at Stage Fort Park is right on the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) was given a leaders jersey for the 35+ age group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) offers a hand to race winner Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 28 Women’s Podium (L to R) Helen Wyman (Kona) 2nd, Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) 1st, Emma White (Cannondale) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 28 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) re-mounting her bike with the race lead and one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 28 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) being congratulated by the crowd at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 28 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) takes her first win at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 28 Young Ruby West (Cannondale) has been getting results this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman (Kona) led a select group for what seemed like the whole race, while towing Ellen Noble (Asprire Racing) and Emma White (Cannondale). With two laps remaining, Noble attacked and was able to achieve the winning margin in the opening day of cyclo-cross racing in Gloucester.

Ellen Noble said, "I had a plan to go later in the race. I didn't know exactly when. I was trying to read the race. Helen (Wyman) and I opened a super small gap and I thought that was my chance. Attacking one person is a lot easier than attacking two."

