Gooikse Pijl: Oded Kogut outsprints Dylan Groenewegen for victory

Gerben Thijssen was third in rainy conditions

STRIJLAND, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 21: Oded Kogut of Israel and Team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 22nd Gooikse Pijl 2025 a 195.8km one day race from Roosdaal to Strijland on September 21, 2025 in Strijland, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Oded Kogut (Israel-PremierTech) wins Gooikse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)
Oded Kogut (Israel-PremierTech) claimed his first victory of the season at the Gooikse Pijl in a bunch sprint on Sunday. The 24-year-old edged out Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), who took second, and 2022 winner Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) in wet conditions.

Active in the early stages of the one-day race, pre-race favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) abandoned with 87km to go, while an ailing Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), last year’s winner, did not take the start.

