Gooikse Pijl: Oded Kogut outsprints Dylan Groenewegen for victory

Oded Kogut (Israel-PremierTech) claimed his first victory of the season at the Gooikse Pijl in a bunch sprint on Sunday. The 24-year-old edged out Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), who took second, and 2022 winner Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) in wet conditions.

Active in the early stages of the one-day race, pre-race favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) abandoned with 87km to go, while an ailing Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), last year’s winner, did not take the start.

Though the flat 195.8km course favours the sprinters, the early breakaway was reeled in inside of 5 kilometres remaining setting up a final dash to the finish line.

Results

