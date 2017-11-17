Gent Six Day 3: De Ketele and De Pauw break track record in 500 metre team time trial
Belgians maintain overall lead
Day 3: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Baloise Insurance
|21
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|10
|pts
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|3
|Team Primus Haacht
|8
|pts
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|4
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|8
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|5
|Team Caruur
|6
|pts
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|6
|Team SportVlaanderen
|3
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|7
|Team TUI
|3
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|8
|Team Lotto
|3
|pts
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|9
|Team Altra
|3
|pts
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|10
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|3
|pts
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|11
|Team T-Interim
|3
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|12
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|3
|pts
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Primus Haacht
|43
|pts
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|2
|Team T-Interim
|36
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|3
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|12
|pts
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|4
|Team SportVlaanderen
|9
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|5
|Team Altra
|5
|pts
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|6
|Team Lotto
|1
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|7
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|8
|Team TUI
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|9
|Team Caruur
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|10
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|11
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|12
|Team Baloise Insurance
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Baloise Insurance
|20
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|21
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|3
|Team TUI
|10
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|4
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|8
|pts
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|5
|Team Altra
|6
|pts
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|6
|Team SportVlaanderen
|4
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|7
|Team Caruur
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|8
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|9
|Team T-Interim
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|10
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|11
|Team Lotto
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Baloise Insurance
|0:00:08.452
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|0:00:08.818
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|3
|Team Lotto
|0:00:08.821
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|4
|Team TUI
|0:00:08.873
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|5
|Team T-Interim
|0:00:08.927
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|6
|Team SportVlaanderen
|0:00:08.997
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|7
|Team Caruur
|0:00:09.084
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|8
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|0:00:09.092
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|9
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|0:00:09.161
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|10
|Team Altra
|0:00:09.195
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|11
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|0:00:09.199
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team SportVlaanderen
|5
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|2
|Team Baloise Insurance
|4
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|3
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|3
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|4
|Team Altra
|2
|pts
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|5
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|1
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|6
|Team Caruur
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Caruur
|10
|pts
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|2
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|6
|pts
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|3
|Team TUI
|5
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|4
|Team T-Interim
|4
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|5
|Team SportVlaanderen
|3
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|6
|Team Baloise Insurance
|2
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|7
|Team Lotto
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|8
|Team Altra
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|9
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|10
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|11
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto
|5
|pts
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|2
|Team TUI
|4
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|3
|Team Primus Haacht
|3
|pts
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|4
|Team T-Interim
|2
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|5
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|1
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team T-Interim
|10
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|2
|Team Lotto
|6
|pts
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|3
|Team SportVlaanderen
|5
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|4
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|4
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|5
|Team Baloise Insurance
|3
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|6
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|2
|pts
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|7
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|8
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|9
|Team TUI
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|10
|Team Caruur
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Baloise Insurance
|0:00:26.595
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|2
|Team Lotto
|0:00:27.638
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|3
|Team TUI
|0:00:27.848
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|4
|Team SportVlaanderen
|0:00:27.915
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|5
|Team T-Interim
|0:00:28.118
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|6
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|0:00:28.257
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|7
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|0:00:28.510
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|8
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|0:00:28.523
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|9
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|0:00:29.528
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|10
|Team Caruur
|0:00:30.901
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|20
|pts
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|2
|Team TUI
|12
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|3
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|10
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|4
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|8
|pts
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|5
|Team Caruur
|6
|pts
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|6
|Team Lotto
|4
|pts
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|7
|Team Baloise Insurance
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|8
|Team T-Interim
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|9
|Team SportVlaanderen
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|10
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Vanreusel Snacks
|10
|pts
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|2
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|6
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|3
|Team SportVlaanderen
|5
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|4
|Team Altra
|4
|pts
|Oliver Wood (GBr)
|Mark Stewart (GBr)
|5
|Team T-Interim
|3
|pts
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|Roy Pieters (Ned)
|6
|Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
|2
|pts
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|7
|Team John Saey - Lecot
|Callum Scotson (Aus)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|8
|Team TUI
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|9
|Team Caruur
|Marc Hester (Den)
|Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|10
|Team Baloise Insurance
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|11
|Team Lotto
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Callant - Upgrade estate
|5
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|2
|Team SportVlaanderen
|4
|pts
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|3
|Team Baloise Insurance
|3
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|4
|Team TUI
|2
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|5
|Team Primus Haacht
|1
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|6
|Team Lotto
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy