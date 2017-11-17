Trending

Gent Six Day 3: De Ketele and De Pauw break track record in 500 metre team time trial

Belgians maintain overall lead

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele greet the crowd on day 2 in Gent

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele greet the crowd on day 2 in Gent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Baloise Insurance21pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
2Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen10pts
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
3Team Primus Haacht8pts
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
4Team Callant - Upgrade estate8pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
5Team Caruur6pts
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
6Team SportVlaanderen3pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
7Team TUI3pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
8Team Lotto3pts
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
9Team Altra3pts
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
10Team Vanreusel Snacks3pts
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
11Team T-Interim3pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
12Team John Saey - Lecot3pts
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)

Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Primus Haacht43pts
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
2Team T-Interim36pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
3Team John Saey - Lecot12pts
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
4Team SportVlaanderen9pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
5Team Altra5pts
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
6Team Lotto1
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
7Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
8Team TUI
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
9Team Caruur
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
10Team Vanreusel Snacks
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
11Team Callant - Upgrade estate
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
12Team Baloise Insurance
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)

Team Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Baloise Insurance20pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
2Team Callant - Upgrade estate21pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
3Team TUI10pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
4Team John Saey - Lecot8pts
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
5Team Altra6pts
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
6Team SportVlaanderen4pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
7Team Caruur
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
8Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
9Team T-Interim
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
10Team Vanreusel Snacks
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
11Team Lotto
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)

Time Trial - 1 Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Baloise Insurance0:00:08.452
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
2Team Callant - Upgrade estate0:00:08.818
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
3Team Lotto0:00:08.821
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
4Team TUI0:00:08.873
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
5Team T-Interim0:00:08.927
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
6Team SportVlaanderen0:00:08.997
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
7Team Caruur0:00:09.084
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
8Team Vanreusel Snacks0:00:09.092
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
9Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen0:00:09.161
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
10Team Altra0:00:09.195
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
11Team John Saey - Lecot0:00:09.199
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)

Derny round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SportVlaanderen5pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
2Team Baloise Insurance4pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
3Team Callant - Upgrade estate3pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
4Team Altra2pts
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
5Team Vanreusel Snacks1
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
6Team Caruur
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)

Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Caruur10pts
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
2Team Vanreusel Snacks6pts
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
3Team TUI5pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
4Team T-Interim4pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
5Team SportVlaanderen3pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
6Team Baloise Insurance2pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
7Team Lotto
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
8Team Altra
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
9Team John Saey - Lecot
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
10Team Callant - Upgrade estate
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
11Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)

Derny round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto5pts
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
2Team TUI4pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
3Team Primus Haacht3pts
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
4Team T-Interim2pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
5Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen1
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)

Supersprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team T-Interim10pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
2Team Lotto6pts
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
3Team SportVlaanderen5pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
4Team Callant - Upgrade estate4pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
5Team Baloise Insurance3pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
6Team Vanreusel Snacks2pts
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
7Team John Saey - Lecot
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
8Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
9Team TUI
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
10Team Caruur
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)

Time Trial - 500 metres
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Baloise Insurance0:00:26.595
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
2Team Lotto0:00:27.638
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
3Team TUI0:00:27.848
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
4Team SportVlaanderen0:00:27.915
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
5Team T-Interim0:00:28.118
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
6Team Callant - Upgrade estate0:00:28.257
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
7Team John Saey - Lecot0:00:28.510
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
8Team Vanreusel Snacks0:00:28.523
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
9Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen0:00:29.528
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
10Team Caruur0:00:30.901
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)

Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen20pts
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
2Team TUI12pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
3Team Callant - Upgrade estate10pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
4Team John Saey - Lecot8pts
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
5Team Caruur6pts
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
6Team Lotto4pts
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
7Team Baloise Insurance
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
8Team T-Interim
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
9Team SportVlaanderen
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
10Team Vanreusel Snacks
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)

Supersprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Vanreusel Snacks10pts
Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
Tristan Marguet (Sui)
2Team Callant - Upgrade estate6pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
3Team SportVlaanderen5pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
4Team Altra4pts
Oliver Wood (GBr)
Mark Stewart (GBr)
5Team T-Interim3pts
Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
Roy Pieters (Ned)
6Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen2pts
Nick Stopler (Ned)
Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
7Team John Saey - Lecot
Callum Scotson (Aus)
Cameron Meyer (Aus)
8Team TUI
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
9Team Caruur
Marc Hester (Den)
Christian Grasmann (Ger)
10Team Baloise Insurance
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
11Team Lotto
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)

Derny Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Callant - Upgrade estate5pts
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
2Team SportVlaanderen4pts
Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
Robbe Ghys (Bel)
3Team Baloise Insurance3pts
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Morene De Pauw (Bel)
4Team TUI2pts
Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
Yoeri Havik (Ned)
5Team Primus Haacht1
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
6Team Lotto
Leif Lampater (Ger)
Gerben Thijssen (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews