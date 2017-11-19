Trending

De Ketele/De Pauw extend lead in Gent

Viviani's partner out with illness

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele

Day 4 standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) / Morene De Pauw (Bel)303pts
2 (-1)Benjamin Thomas (Fra) / Morgan Kneisky (Fra)237
3 (-1)Wim Stroetinga (Ned) / Yoeri Havik (Ned)211
4 (-1)Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) / Robbe Ghys (Bel)200
5 (-4)Marc Hester (Den) / Christian Grasmann (Ger)64
6 (-6)Leif Lampater (Ger) / Gerben Thijssen (Bel)176
7Nick Stopler (Ned) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel)93
8 (-7)Jonas Rickaert (Bel) / Roy Pieters (Ned)137
9 (-8)Callum Scotson (Aus) / Cameron Meyer (Aus)60
10 (-13)Oliver Wood (GBr) / Mark Stewart (GBr)58
11 (-20)Louis Pijourlet (Fra) / Tristan Marguet (Sui)36
12 (-22)Michele Scartezzini (Ita) / Elia Viviani (Ita)117

