De Ketele/De Pauw win Gent Six Day

Thomas/Kneisky can't touch Belgian team

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele celebrate their win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A crowded 't Kuipke for the final day for the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The beer is one of the most important parts of the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani in action

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani gets thrown in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele celebrate their win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele awarded the prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele celebrate their win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Madison world champions Morgan Kneisky and Benjamin Thomas had to settle for second in Gent

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) / Morene De Pauw (Bel)411pts
2 (-2 laps)Benjamin Thomas (Fra) / Morgan Kneisky (Fra)336
3 (-2 laps)Wim Stroetinga (Ned) / Yoeri Havik (Ned)323
4 (-2 laps)Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) / Robbe Ghys (Bel)290
5 (-8 laps)Marc Hester (Den) / Christian Grasmann (Ger)109
6 (-11 laps)Leif Lampater (Ger) / Gerben Thijssen (Bel)235
7 (-12 laps)Nick Stopler (Ned) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel)162
8 (-13 laps)Jonas Rickaert (Bel) / Roy Pieters (Ned)218
9 (-23 laps)Callum Scotson (Aus) / Cameron Meyer (Aus)91
10 (-24 laps)Oliver Wood (GBr) / Mark Stewart (GBr)78
11 (-29 laps)Michele Scartezzini (Ita) / Elia Viviani (Ita)222
12 (-30 laps)Louis Pijourlet (Fra) / Tristan Marguet (Sui)62

