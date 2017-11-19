De Ketele/De Pauw win Gent Six Day
Thomas/Kneisky can't touch Belgian team
Day 6: -
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) / Morene De Pauw (Bel)
|411
|pts
|2 (-2 laps)
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) / Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|336
|3 (-2 laps)
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) / Yoeri Havik (Ned)
|323
|4 (-2 laps)
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) / Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|290
|5 (-8 laps)
|Marc Hester (Den) / Christian Grasmann (Ger)
|109
|6 (-11 laps)
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|235
|7 (-12 laps)
|Nick Stopler (Ned) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|162
|8 (-13 laps)
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) / Roy Pieters (Ned)
|218
|9 (-23 laps)
|Callum Scotson (Aus) / Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|91
|10 (-24 laps)
|Oliver Wood (GBr) / Mark Stewart (GBr)
|78
|11 (-29 laps)
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) / Elia Viviani (Ita)
|222
|12 (-30 laps)
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra) / Tristan Marguet (Sui)
|62
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy