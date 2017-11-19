Trending

De Ketele/De Pauw fend off challenges on night 5

Thomas, Kneisky back on same lap

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele in action

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Day 5 standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele (Bel) / Morene De Pauw (Bel)354pts
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) / Morgan Kneisky (Fra)303
3Wim Stroetinga (Ned) / Yoeri Havik (Ned)262
4Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) / Robbe Ghys (Bel)245
5 (-3)Marc Hester (Den) / Christian Grasmann (Ger)88
6 (-4)Leif Lampater (Ger) / Gerben Thijssen (Bel)214
7 (-5)Nick Stopler (Ned) / Otto Vergaerde (Bel)128
8 (-7)Jonas Rickaert (Bel) / Roy Pieters (Ned)188
9 (-16)Oliver Wood (GBr) / Mark Stewart (GBr)68
10 (-16)Callum Scotson (Aus) / Cameron Meyer (Aus)63
11 (-21)Louis Pijourlet (Fra) / Tristan Marguet (Sui)46
12 (-23)Michele Scartezzini (Ita) / Elia Viviani (Ita)168

