Gateway Cup: Magner wins three in a row at Giro della Montagne

Easter second, Granigan third

Ty Magner wins the US Pro Criterium Championship in Knoxville.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)1:09:39
2Griffin Easter (303 Project)
3Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
4Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
5Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
6Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
7Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
8Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
9Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
10Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko | Citadel P/)
11Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
12Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
13Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
14Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
15Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
16John Borstelmann
17Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
18David Dawson (Team Skyline)
19Jake Magee
20Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
21Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
22Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
23Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
24Cesar Marte
25Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
26John Purvis (Dna Racing)
27Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
28Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
29Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)
30Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
31David Gaona
32Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
33Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
34Reece Robinson
35Andrew Dewar (Fave)
36Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
37Adam Koble (Donkey Label)
38Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
39John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
40David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
41Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
42Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
43John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
44William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
45Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
46Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
47Spencer Moavenzadeh (Butcherbox Cycling)
48John Woods (First Internet Bank Cycling)
49Ismael Collado
50Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
51Oliver Behringer
52Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
53Brian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
54Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
55Patton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
56Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
57Spencer Seggebruch (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing)
58Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
59Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
60Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
61Osias Jr Lozano
62Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
63Juan Pineda
64Kevin Mullervy
65Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)
66Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
67Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
68Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
69David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
70Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
71Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
72Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
73Shane Feehery
74Tyler Cole
75Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
76John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
77Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
78Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
79Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
80Sawyer Currie
81Ryan Dupree (Soundpony Triad Bank)
82Travis Samuel
83Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
84Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Great Dane Velo Club (Gdvc))
85Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
86Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
87Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
88Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
89Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
90Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
91Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
92Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
93Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
94John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
95Ulugbek Saidov
96Joel Yates
97Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
98Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
99Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
100Austin Stephens (303 Project)
101Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
102Hogan Sills (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
103Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
104Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
105Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
106Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
107Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
108Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
109Jacob Gerhardt
110Axel Voitik
111Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
112Konrad Witt
113Kit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)

