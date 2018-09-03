Gateway Cup: Magner wins three in a row at Giro della Montagne
Easter second, Granigan third
Giro della Montagne Men: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|1:09:39
|2
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|3
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|4
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|5
|Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|7
|Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|9
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko | Citadel P/)
|11
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|12
|Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
|13
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|14
|Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|15
|Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
|16
|John Borstelmann
|17
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|18
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|19
|Jake Magee
|20
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|21
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|22
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|23
|Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|24
|Cesar Marte
|25
|Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
|26
|John Purvis (Dna Racing)
|27
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|28
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|29
|Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)
|30
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|31
|David Gaona
|32
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|33
|Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|34
|Reece Robinson
|35
|Andrew Dewar (Fave)
|36
|Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
|37
|Adam Koble (Donkey Label)
|38
|Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
|39
|John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
|40
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|41
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|42
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|43
|John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
|44
|William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
|46
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|47
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (Butcherbox Cycling)
|48
|John Woods (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|49
|Ismael Collado
|50
|Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
|51
|Oliver Behringer
|52
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
|53
|Brian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
|54
|Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
|55
|Patton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
|56
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|57
|Spencer Seggebruch (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing)
|58
|Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|59
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|60
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|61
|Osias Jr Lozano
|62
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|63
|Juan Pineda
|64
|Kevin Mullervy
|65
|Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)
|66
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|67
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|68
|Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|69
|David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
|70
|Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
|71
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|72
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|73
|Shane Feehery
|74
|Tyler Cole
|75
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|76
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|77
|Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|78
|Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|79
|Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|80
|Sawyer Currie
|81
|Ryan Dupree (Soundpony Triad Bank)
|82
|Travis Samuel
|83
|Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|84
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Great Dane Velo Club (Gdvc))
|85
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|86
|Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
|87
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|88
|Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|89
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|90
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|91
|Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|92
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|93
|Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
|94
|John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|95
|Ulugbek Saidov
|96
|Joel Yates
|97
|Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
|98
|Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|99
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|100
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|101
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|102
|Hogan Sills (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|103
|Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
|104
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|105
|Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|106
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
|107
|Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|108
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|109
|Jacob Gerhardt
|110
|Axel Voitik
|111
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
|112
|Konrad Witt
|113
|Kit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
