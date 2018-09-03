Gateway Cup: Owen wins women's Tour de Francis Park
Samantha Schneider second, Pic third
Tour de Francis Park Women: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Owen
|0:51:54
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|3
|Tina Pic (Colavita Racing)
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|5
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|6
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling)
|7
|Jennifer Caicedo (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
|9
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling)
|10
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|11
|Shelby Reynolds (Fearless Femme)
|12
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group P/B Huseby.Com)
|13
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|14
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|15
|Annika Teschke
|16
|Tabitha Sherwood (Fearless Femme)
|17
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|18
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|19
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|20
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|21
|Amy Mcclintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|22
|Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
|23
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|24
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|25
|Hannah Shell
|26
|Anne Donley (Fearless Femme)
|27
|Andrea Cyr (Team Velocause)
|28
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|29
|Leigh Dukeman (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|30
|Carrie Cash
|31
|Leila Kasprzyk
|32
|Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|33
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Whisper)
|34
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
|35
|Sommers Creed (L5Flyers Cycling Team)
|36
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|37
|Samantha Goldenstein (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
|38
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|39
|Ashley Weaver
|40
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|41
|Nina Wollaston
|42
|Jennifer Wagner (Shama Cycles)
|43
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|44
|Leigh Ann Fields (Pandemonium Cycling P/B Hodges)
|45
|Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
|46
|Britta Siegel
|47
|Stacy Bragg (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|48
|Jolene Holland (Colavita Bialetti)
|49
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
|50
|Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|51
|Kimberly Lucie
|52
|Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women?S C)
|53
|Katrine Waterman (Team Eps/M3 P/B Brielle Cyclery)
|54
|Jennifer Schook (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|55
|Victoria Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
|56
|Gracie Pendleton (Nashville Local Cycling)
|57
|Amanda Eid (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|58
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|59
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|60
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|61
|Christin Grace (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
|62
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
|63
|Nicole Mertz (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|64
|Kathryn Goffin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|65
|Lauren Dodge
|66
|Rachel Plessing (Alp Cycles Racing)
|67
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|68
|Caroline Baur (Is Corp Pro Cycling)
|69
|Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|70
|Brooke Hannon (Gary Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
|71
|Elizabeth Harden (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|72
|Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|73
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Flamingo Racing Llc)
|74
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|75
|Francine Haas (Pact- Dish Network Cycling)
