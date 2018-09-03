Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Lafayette
Easter second, Revard third
Tour de Lafayette Men: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|0:59:54
|2
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:00:02
|3
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|4
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|0:00:12
|5
|Logan Grace (Donkey Label)
|6
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|7
|Ismael Collado
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
|9
|Jake Magee
|10
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|11
|Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|12
|Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko | Citadel)
|13
|Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|15
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|16
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|17
|Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|18
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|19
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|20
|Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox Cycling)
|21
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|22
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|23
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|24
|Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
|25
|Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|26
|Juan Pineda
|27
|Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
|28
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|29
|Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|30
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|31
|Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|32
|John Borstelmann
|33
|Andrew Dewar (Fave)
|34
|John Purvis (Dna Racing)
|35
|Sawyer Currie
|36
|Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|37
|Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|38
|Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|39
|Oliver Behringer
|40
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|41
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
|42
|Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
|43
|David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
|44
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|45
|David Gaona
|46
|Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
|47
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|48
|Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|49
|Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
|50
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|51
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
|52
|Osias Jr Lozano
|53
|Adam Koble (Donkey Label)
|54
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|55
|Adam Schepps (Butcherbox Cycling)
|56
|Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
|57
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|58
|Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
|59
|John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
|60
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Great Dane Velo Club (Gdvc))
|61
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|62
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
|63
|Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
|64
|Konrad Witt
|65
|Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)
|66
|Chris Wiatr (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|67
|Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|68
|Ulugbek Saidov
|69
|Kevin Mullervy
|70
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|71
|Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
|72
|Patrick Mannon (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|73
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|74
|Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|75
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|76
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|77
|Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
|78
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|79
|Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)
|0:00:37
|80
|Derek Cote (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|0:00:41
|81
|Frankie Gonzalez (Mr. Greens P/B Top Step Develop)
|82
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|0:00:49
|83
|Joel Yates
|0:00:57
|84
|Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)
|0:00:59
|85
|Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|0:01:03
|86
|Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite)
|87
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:04
|88
|Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
|89
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:08
|90
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|0:01:11
|91
|Shane Feehery
|0:01:16
|92
|John Holden (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cyclin)
|0:01:22
|93
|Joshua Carter (Ngca Elite P/B Tyler Perry Stud)
|94
|Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:52
|95
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|96
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|97
|Scott Ogilvie (Rise Above Cycling)
|0:02:07
|98
|Matthew Ricketts (Team Mack Racing Assn)
|0:02:15
|99
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|0:02:18
|100
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|101
|Sean Metz (Xxx Racing)
|0:02:21
|102
|Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:22
|103
|Reece Robinson
|0:02:30
|104
|William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|105
|Travis Samuel
|106
|Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
|107
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|0:02:54
|108
|Jacob Gerhardt
|0:03:57
|109
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:04:13
|110
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
|0:04:19
|DNF
|Brian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Marco Wajda (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|DNF
|Patton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|DNF
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|DNF
|John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tyler Cole
|DNF
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Kit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
|DNF
|Spencer Seggebruch (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|DNF
|Cesar Marte
