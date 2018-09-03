Trending

Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Lafayette

Easter second, Revard third

Ty Magner wins the US Pro Criterium Championship in Knoxville.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)0:59:54
2Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:00:02
3Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
4Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)0:00:12
5Logan Grace (Donkey Label)
6Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
7Ismael Collado
8Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
9Jake Magee
10Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
11Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
12Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko | Citadel)
13Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
14Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
15David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
16Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
17Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
18David Dawson (Team Skyline)
19Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
20Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox Cycling)
21Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
22Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
23Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
24Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
25Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
26Juan Pineda
27Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
28Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
29Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
30Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
31Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
32John Borstelmann
33Andrew Dewar (Fave)
34John Purvis (Dna Racing)
35Sawyer Currie
36Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
37Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
38Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
39Oliver Behringer
40Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
41Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
42Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
43David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
44Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
45David Gaona
46Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
47Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
48Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
49Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
50Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
51Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
52Osias Jr Lozano
53Adam Koble (Donkey Label)
54Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
55Adam Schepps (Butcherbox Cycling)
56Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
57Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
58Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
59John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
60Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Great Dane Velo Club (Gdvc))
61Austin Stephens (303 Project)
62Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
63Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
64Konrad Witt
65Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)
66Chris Wiatr (Team Bicycle Heaven)
67Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
68Ulugbek Saidov
69Kevin Mullervy
70Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
71Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
72Patrick Mannon (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
73Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
74Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
75Cullen Easter (303 Project)
76Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
77Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
78Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
79Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)0:00:37
80Derek Cote (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)0:00:41
81Frankie Gonzalez (Mr. Greens P/B Top Step Develop)
82Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)0:00:49
83Joel Yates0:00:57
84Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)0:00:59
85Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)0:01:03
86Trevor Jackson (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite)
87Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:04
88Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
89Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:08
90Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)0:01:11
91Shane Feehery0:01:16
92John Holden (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cyclin)0:01:22
93Joshua Carter (Ngca Elite P/B Tyler Perry Stud)
94Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)0:01:52
95Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:01:58
96Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
97Scott Ogilvie (Rise Above Cycling)0:02:07
98Matthew Ricketts (Team Mack Racing Assn)0:02:15
99Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)0:02:18
100Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
101Sean Metz (Xxx Racing)0:02:21
102Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:22
103Reece Robinson0:02:30
104William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)0:02:46
105Travis Samuel
106Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
107Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)0:02:54
108Jacob Gerhardt0:03:57
109Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:04:13
110Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)0:04:19
DNFBrian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFMarco Wajda (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
DNFPatton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
DNFJohn Noonan (Landis/Trek)
DNFTyler Locke (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
DNFSam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
DNFJohn Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFTyler Cole
DNFCharkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
DNFKit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
DNFSpencer Seggebruch (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing)
DNFMichael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
DNFCesar Marte

