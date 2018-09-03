Gateway Cup: Skylar Schneider wins women's criterium at Tour de Lafayette
Sister Samantha second, Ganzar third
Tour de Lafayette Women: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling)
|0:50:31
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|4
|Harriet Owen
|0:00:01
|5
|Tina Pic (Colavita Racing)
|6
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling)
|7
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|8
|Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|11
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Flamingo Racing Llc)
|12
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|13
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
|14
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group P/B Huseby.Com)
|15
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|16
|Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
|17
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|18
|Annika Teschke
|19
|Shelby Reynolds (Fearless Femme)
|20
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|21
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|22
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|24
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|25
|Tabitha Sherwood (Fearless Femme)
|26
|Sommers Creed (L5Flyers Cycling Team)
|27
|Amy Mcclintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|28
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|29
|Hannah Shell
|30
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|31
|Jolene Holland (Colavita Bialetti)
|32
|Samantha Goldenstein (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
|33
|Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|34
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|35
|Andrea Cyr (Team Velocause)
|36
|Caroline Baur (Is Corp Pro Cycling)
|37
|Jennifer Schook (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|0:00:12
|38
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|39
|Britta Siegel
|40
|Jennifer Wagner (Shama Cycles)
|0:00:14
|41
|Kimberly Lucie
|42
|Leigh Dukeman (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|0:00:19
|43
|Jennifer Caicedo (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
|44
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:21
|45
|Christin Grace (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
|46
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
|0:00:24
|47
|Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women?S C)
|48
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|49
|Lauren Dodge
|50
|Victoria Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
|51
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|52
|Gracie Pendleton (Nashville Local Cycling)
|0:00:27
|53
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Whisper)
|54
|Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|0:00:31
|55
|Leila Kasprzyk
|0:00:38
|56
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
|57
|Amanda Eid (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|0:00:43
|58
|Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|0:00:49
|59
|Stacy Bragg (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|0:00:59
|60
|Leigh Ann Fields (Pandemonium Cycling P/B Hodges)
|61
|Elizabeth Harden (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|62
|Nina Wollaston
|0:01:00
|63
|Ashley Weaver
|0:01:01
|64
|Nicole Mertz (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:01:19
|65
|Francine Haas (Pact- Dish Network Cycling)
|0:01:30
|DNF
|Anne Donley (Fearless Femme)
|DNF
|Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|DNF
|Ashley Duban (The Meteor)
