Gateway Cup: Skylar Schneider wins women's criterium at Tour de Lafayette

Sister Samantha second, Ganzar third

Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling)0:50:31
2Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
4Harriet Owen0:00:01
5Tina Pic (Colavita Racing)
6Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling)
7Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
8Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
9Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
10Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Superm)
11Kyrstin Bluhm (Flamingo Racing Llc)
12Briana Clark (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
13Emily Spence (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
14Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group P/B Huseby.Com)
15Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
16Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
17Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
18Annika Teschke
19Shelby Reynolds (Fearless Femme)
20Debbie Milne (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
21Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
22Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
23Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
24Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
25Tabitha Sherwood (Fearless Femme)
26Sommers Creed (L5Flyers Cycling Team)
27Amy Mcclintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
28Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
29Hannah Shell
30Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Superm)
31Jolene Holland (Colavita Bialetti)
32Samantha Goldenstein (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
33Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
34Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
35Andrea Cyr (Team Velocause)
36Caroline Baur (Is Corp Pro Cycling)
37Jennifer Schook (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)0:00:12
38Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
39Britta Siegel
40Jennifer Wagner (Shama Cycles)0:00:14
41Kimberly Lucie
42Leigh Dukeman (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)0:00:19
43Jennifer Caicedo (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
44Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:21
45Christin Grace (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
46Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)0:00:24
47Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women?S C)
48Kimberly Pettit (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
49Lauren Dodge
50Victoria Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
51Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Superm)
52Gracie Pendleton (Nashville Local Cycling)0:00:27
53Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Whisper)
54Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)0:00:31
55Leila Kasprzyk0:00:38
56Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
57Amanda Eid (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)0:00:43
58Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)0:00:49
59Stacy Bragg (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)0:00:59
60Leigh Ann Fields (Pandemonium Cycling P/B Hodges)
61Elizabeth Harden (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
62Nina Wollaston0:01:00
63Ashley Weaver0:01:01
64Nicole Mertz (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:01:19
65Francine Haas (Pact- Dish Network Cycling)0:01:30
DNFAnne Donley (Fearless Femme)
DNFCaitlin Friesen (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
DNFLauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
DNFGrace Chappell (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
DNFAshley Duban (The Meteor)

