Gateway Cup: US criterium champion Ganzar wins Giro della Montagne
Skylar Schneider second, Teddergreen third
Giro della Montagne Women: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|0:54:19
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling)
|3
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|4
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|5
|Laurel Rathbun
|6
|Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|7
|Jolene Holland (Colavita Bialetti)
|8
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|9
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|10
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|12
|Harriet Owen
|13
|Caroline Baur (Is Corp Pro Cycling)
|14
|Tina Pic (Colavita Racing)
|15
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
|16
|Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
|17
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Flamingo Racing Llc)
|18
|Leigh Dukeman (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|19
|Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
|20
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
|21
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling)
|22
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|23
|Andrea Cyr (Team Velocause)
|24
|Jennifer Caicedo (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
|25
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|26
|Anne Donley (Fearless Femme)
|27
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|28
|Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|29
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|30
|Leila Kasprzyk
|31
|Shelby Reynolds (Fearless Femme)
|32
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|33
|Victoria Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
|34
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
|35
|Carrie Cash
|36
|Kimberly Lucie
|37
|Grace Chappell (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|38
|Annika Teschke
|39
|Gracie Pendleton (Nashville Local Cycling)
|40
|Jennifer Wagner (Shama Cycles)
|41
|Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
|42
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
|43
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
|44
|Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women?S C)
|45
|Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|46
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|47
|Amy Mcclintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|48
|Jennifer Schook (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|49
|Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|50
|Nicole Mertz (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|51
|Nina Wollaston
|52
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
|53
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Superm)
|54
|Hannah Shell
|55
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Whisper)
|56
|Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|57
|Amanda Eid (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
|58
|Tabitha Sherwood (Fearless Femme)
|59
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|60
|Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|61
|Brooke Hannon (Gary Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
|62
|Kathryn Goffin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|63
|Samantha Goldenstein (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
|64
|Stacy Bragg (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|65
|Leigh Ann Fields (Pandemonium Cycling P/B Hodges)
|66
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Ashley Duban (The Meteor)
|DNF
|Christin Grace (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
