Gateway Cup: US criterium champion Ganzar wins Giro della Montagne

Skylar Schneider second, Teddergreen third

Leigh Ann Ganzar beats Kelly Catlin to the line to take the 2018 US Pro Criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Ann Ganzar (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)0:54:19
2Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans Cycling)
3Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Superm)
4Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
5Laurel Rathbun
6Emily Ehrlich (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
7Jolene Holland (Colavita Bialetti)
8Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Superm)
9Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
10Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
11Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
12Harriet Owen
13Caroline Baur (Is Corp Pro Cycling)
14Tina Pic (Colavita Racing)
15Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
16Esther Meisels (Point S Nokian)
17Kyrstin Bluhm (Flamingo Racing Llc)
18Leigh Dukeman (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
19Melanie Wong (Point S Nokian)
20Briana Clark (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Medi)
21Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling)
22Emma Bast (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
23Andrea Cyr (Team Velocause)
24Jennifer Caicedo (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
25Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
26Anne Donley (Fearless Femme)
27Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
28Madison Kelly (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
29Debbie Milne (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
30Leila Kasprzyk
31Shelby Reynolds (Fearless Femme)
32Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
33Victoria Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
34Kimberly Pettit (Papa Johns Racing P/B Trek)
35Carrie Cash
36Kimberly Lucie
37Grace Chappell (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
38Annika Teschke
39Gracie Pendleton (Nashville Local Cycling)
40Jennifer Wagner (Shama Cycles)
41Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
42Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)
43Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
44Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women?S C)
45Allison Schroeder (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
46Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
47Amy Mcclintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
48Jennifer Schook (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
49Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
50Nicole Mertz (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
51Nina Wollaston
52Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme)
53Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman | Superm)
54Hannah Shell
55Jeannie Kuhajek (Psimet Whisper)
56Mia Cheeseman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
57Amanda Eid (Wolfpack P/B Hyperthreads)
58Tabitha Sherwood (Fearless Femme)
59Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
60Jenette Williams (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
61Brooke Hannon (Gary Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total)
62Kathryn Goffin (Iowa City Cycling Club)
63Samantha Goldenstein (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
64Stacy Bragg (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
65Leigh Ann Fields (Pandemonium Cycling P/B Hodges)
66Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
DNFAshley Duban (The Meteor)
DNFChristin Grace (Orion Racing P/B Borah Teamwear)

