Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Francis Park
Dahlheim second, Marcotte third
Tour de Francis Park Men: St. Louis -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|1:13:59
|2
|Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko - Citadel)
|3
|Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)
|4
|Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
|5
|Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
|6
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|7
|Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|8
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|9
|Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|10
|Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
|11
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|12
|Cesar Marte
|13
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|14
|John Borstelmann
|15
|Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
|16
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|17
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|18
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|19
|Jake Magee
|20
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
|21
|Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
|22
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
|23
|Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox Cycling)
|24
|Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|25
|Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
|26
|Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|27
|Travis Samuel
|28
|Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
|29
|Ismael Collado
|30
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|31
|Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
|32
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|33
|Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
|34
|Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
|35
|Oliver Behringer
|36
|Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)
|37
|John Purvis (Dna Racing)
|38
|Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|39
|John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
|40
|John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
|41
|Brian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
|42
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|43
|Osias Jr Lozano
|44
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|45
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|46
|Matthew Ricketts (Team Mack Racing Assn)
|47
|Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
|48
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
|49
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|50
|Andrew Dewar (Fave)
|51
|William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
|52
|Reece Robinson
|53
|Patton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
|54
|Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
|55
|David Gaona
|56
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|57
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|58
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|59
|Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|60
|David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
|61
|John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|62
|Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
|63
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|64
|Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
|65
|Sawyer Currie
|66
|Shane Feehery
|67
|Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|68
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|69
|John Woods (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|70
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
|71
|Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
|72
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|73
|Adam Schepps (Butcherbox Cycling)
|74
|Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
|75
|Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)
|76
|Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
|77
|Axel Voitik
|78
|Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|79
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
|80
|Brian Teipen (Team Whitetail Bicycles P/B Pur)
|81
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
|82
|Ulugbek Saidov
|83
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|84
|Patrick Mannon (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|85
|Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
|86
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
|87
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
|88
|Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
|89
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|90
|Scott Ogilvie (Rise Above Cycling)
|91
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
|92
|Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
|93
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|94
|Juan Pineda
|95
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|96
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|97
|John Holden (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cyclin)
|98
|Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
|99
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|100
|Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
|101
|Sean Metz (Xxx Racing)
|102
|Joel Yates
|103
|Jacob Gerhardt
|104
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|105
|Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)
|106
|Andrew Lister (The Cyclery Racing Team)
|107
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|108
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|109
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|110
|Frankie Gonzalez (Mr. Greens P/B Top Step Develop)
|111
|Chris Wiatr (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|112
|Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|113
|Kit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
|114
|Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|115
|Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
|116
|Konrad Witt
|117
|Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
|118
|Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
|119
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|DNF
|Michael Weiss (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
