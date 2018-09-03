Trending

Gateway Cup: Magner wins Tour de Francis Park

Dahlheim second, Marcotte third

Ty Magner wins the US Pro Criterium Championship in Knoxville.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)1:13:59
2Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko - Citadel)
3Eric Marcotte (Unitedhealthcare)
4Brandon Feehery (Bare Racing)
5Scott Mcgill (Goma Dakwerken - Vdb Steenhouwe)
6Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
7Noah Granigan (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
8Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
9Cesar Serna (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
10Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
11Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
12Cesar Marte
13Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
14John Borstelmann
15Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
16Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
17Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
18Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
19Jake Magee
20David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport/Guttenplan)
21Jonah Meadvancort (Ccb Foundation - Sicler)
22Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Endurance)
23Cesar Gallego (Butcherbox Cycling)
24Macen Vanallen (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
25Charles Huff (Rally Cycling)
26Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
27Travis Samuel
28Spencer Downing (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek De)
29Ismael Collado
30Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
31Peter Olejniczak (Borah Factory Racing)
32Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
33Beau Edwards (Team Ccr Roofing)
34Mathew Mackay (J Mac Cycling Llc)
35Oliver Behringer
36Kyle Swanson (Elbowz Racing)
37John Purvis (Dna Racing)
38Michael Keller (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
39John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
40John Heinlein Iii (Borah Factory Racing)
41Brian Kaker (Project Echelon Racing)
42Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
43Osias Jr Lozano
44Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
45David Dawson (Team Skyline)
46Matthew Ricketts (Team Mack Racing Assn)
47Jesse Siemen (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)
48Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group Elite Cycling)
49Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
50Andrew Dewar (Fave)
51William Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team)
52Reece Robinson
53Patton Sims (Palmer Cycling)
54Chris Carlson (Matrix/Rbm)
55David Gaona
56Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
57Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
58Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
59Ian Borella (Dogfish/Team Noah)
60David Tolley (Elbowz Racing)
61John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
62Kyle Kirby (Swamis Junior Development Team)
63Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
64Ryan Gabriel (Throwback Racing)
65Sawyer Currie
66Shane Feehery
67Seth Worthington (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
68Brady Reed (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
69John Woods (First Internet Bank Cycling)
70Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Cycling Club)
71Dominic Caiazzo (Jamison Capital - Cannondale)
72Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
73Adam Schepps (Butcherbox Cycling)
74Rob Schell (Dolce Vita Freewheel P/B Sl2)
75Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Racing)
76Andy Jobin (Team Ccr Roofing)
77Axel Voitik
78Jadon Jaeger (Intelligentsia Coffee)
79Brian Firle (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
80Brian Teipen (Team Whitetail Bicycles P/B Pur)
81Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Cycling)
82Ulugbek Saidov
83Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
84Patrick Mannon (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
85Zach Stein (Team Yacht Club)
86Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca)
87Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
88Nathaniel Schoonover (Quantum Solutions Racing)
89Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
90Scott Ogilvie (Rise Above Cycling)
91Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports)
92Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
93Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
94Juan Pineda
95Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
96Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
97John Holden (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cyclin)
98Justin Mcquerry (Giant Lakeside Audi Mckinney Pb)
99Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
100Joseph Goettl (Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch)
101Sean Metz (Xxx Racing)
102Joel Yates
103Jacob Gerhardt
104Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
105Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)
106Andrew Lister (The Cyclery Racing Team)
107Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
108Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
109Griffin Easter (303 Project)
110Frankie Gonzalez (Mr. Greens P/B Top Step Develop)
111Chris Wiatr (Team Bicycle Heaven)
112Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
113Kit Recca (Roots Racing P/B Boulder Proper)
114Joshua Carling (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
115Timmy Bauer (Oak Valley Community Bank Elite)
116Konrad Witt
117Grant Ellwood (303 Project)
118Steve Cullen (Fasturdays Racing)
119Taylor Warren (303 Project)
DNFMichael Weiss (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea)

