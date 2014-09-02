Trending

Unitedhealthcare sweeps Gateway Cup

Hanson, Barnes win in Benton Park

Image 1 of 22

Athlete Octane rider on the attack

Athlete Octane rider on the attack
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 22

The men's overall podium

The men's overall podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton lined out

The peloton lined out
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 22

The women's overall with Coryn Rivera at the top

The women's overall with Coryn Rivera at the top
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 22

Tight turns challenged riders on the Benton Park course

Tight turns challenged riders on the Benton Park course
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 22

UnitedHealthcare at the head of affairs

UnitedHealthcare at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 22

Unitedhealthcare leads out into the final lap

Unitedhealthcare leads out into the final lap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 22

Unitedhealthcare made it a clean sweep with Hannah Barnes, Coryn Rivera and Cari Higgins

Unitedhealthcare made it a clean sweep with Hannah Barnes, Coryn Rivera and Cari Higgins
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 22

Unitedhealthcare gets its 'blue train' on the rails

Unitedhealthcare gets its 'blue train' on the rails
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 22

Unitedhealthcare takes control of the chase

Unitedhealthcare takes control of the chase
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 22

The men toe the line

The men toe the line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 22

Ken Hanson makes it three in a row in the Gateway Cup

Ken Hanson makes it three in a row in the Gateway Cup
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 22

Bissell in the mix

Bissell in the mix
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 22

Colavita helps the chase

Colavita helps the chase
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 22

Coryn Rivera (UHC) on the attack

Coryn Rivera (UHC) on the attack
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 22

Dan Holloway speeds through the Benton Park circuit

Dan Holloway speeds through the Benton Park circuit
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 22

Drew Christopher attacks

Drew Christopher attacks
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 22

FCS riders chase Rivera

FCS riders chase Rivera
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 22

The first prime sprint in Benton Park

The first prime sprint in Benton Park
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 22

Josh Johnson on the attack

Josh Johnson on the attack
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 22

Hannah Barnes leads the UHC clean sweep in the women's race

Hannah Barnes leads the UHC clean sweep in the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 22

The women line up for the final Gateway Cup race

The women line up for the final Gateway Cup race
(Image credit: Matt James)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)1:14:04
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:01
3Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
5Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
6Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)0:00:02
7Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
8Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
10Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
11Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:03
12Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
13Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
14Evan Murphy (Foundation)
15Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:04
16Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
17Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
18Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
19Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
20Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:05
21Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
22Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
23Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
24Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)0:00:06
25Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:07
26David Warner (Green Line Velo)
27Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
28Bryan Gomez Penaloza (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
29Colton Barret (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:08
30Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
31Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
32Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:00:09
33Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
34Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton)
35Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:10
36David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
37Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)0:00:12
38Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
39Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)0:00:13
40Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
41Jesse Keough (Foundation)
42Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:14
43Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)
44Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)0:00:19
45David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:25
46 (-1 lap)Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
47Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
48David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
49Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
50Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
51Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
52Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
53Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
54Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
55Justin Lowe (Low Country Cycling Team)
56Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
57John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
58Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
59Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
60Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
61Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
62Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
63Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
64Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
65Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
66Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
67Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
68Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
69Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
DNFJustin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFKip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
DNFEvan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFSam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
DNFSven Garter
DNFLeif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:53:43
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
3Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:01
4Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
5Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
8Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:02
9Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:03
10Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:06
11Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
12Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
13Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:07
15Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:00:09
17Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:10
18Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:11
19Ash Dubin (Guru Cycles)
20Anna Sanders (FCS|Cyclingp/b Zngine)
21Carrie Cash Wootten (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
22Jeannie Kuhajek0:00:12
23Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
24Solymar Rivera (Park Place Dealerships)
25Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
26Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:00:13
27Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
28Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:00:14
29Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:00:15
30Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:17
31E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:18
32Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling p/b Zngine)0:00:23
33Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)0:00:24
34Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:25
35Amber Brown
36Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)0:00:26
37Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)0:01:07
38Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:20
39Anna Christiansen0:01:49
40Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:55
41Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
42Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
43Monica Mendez (Green Bay Cycles)
44Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout)
45Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
46Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
47Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
48Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing)
49Lisa Vandivort (CityMD Racing)
50Lanier Allen (Naked Women's Racing)
51Anina Blankenship (BalancedBike Fitting & Coaching)
52Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RA)

