Unitedhealthcare sweeps Gateway Cup
Hanson, Barnes win in Benton Park
Benton Park Classic: St. Louis - St. Louis
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:14:04
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|4
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|5
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
|6
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|0:00:02
|7
|Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|11
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:03
|12
|Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|13
|Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|14
|Evan Murphy (Foundation)
|15
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:04
|16
|Adam Koble (Elbowz Racing)
|17
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|18
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|19
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|20
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:05
|21
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|22
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|23
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|24
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:06
|25
|Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:07
|26
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|27
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|28
|Bryan Gomez Penaloza (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|29
|Colton Barret (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:08
|30
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|31
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|32
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:00:09
|33
|Jacob White (Elbowz Racing)
|34
|Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton)
|35
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|36
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|37
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
|0:00:12
|38
|Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
|39
|Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)
|0:00:13
|40
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|41
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|42
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:14
|43
|Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)
|44
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|0:00:19
|45
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:25
|46 (-1 lap)
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|47
|Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|48
|David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|49
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
|50
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|51
|Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|52
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|53
|Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|54
|Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
|55
|Justin Lowe (Low Country Cycling Team)
|56
|Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|57
|John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
|58
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|59
|Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
|60
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|61
|Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|62
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|63
|Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
|64
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|65
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|66
|Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
|67
|Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
|68
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|69
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
|DNF
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
|DNF
|Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|DNF
|Sven Garter
|DNF
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:53:43
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:01
|4
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
|5
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|8
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:03
|10
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:06
|11
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|12
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|13
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|14
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|0:00:07
|15
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|17
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:10
|18
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|0:00:11
|19
|Ash Dubin (Guru Cycles)
|20
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Cyclingp/b Zngine)
|21
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|22
|Jeannie Kuhajek
|0:00:12
|23
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|24
|Solymar Rivera (Park Place Dealerships)
|25
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|26
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:00:13
|27
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|28
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:00:14
|29
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:00:15
|30
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:17
|31
|E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:18
|32
|Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling p/b Zngine)
|0:00:23
|33
|Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:24
|34
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:25
|35
|Amber Brown
|36
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|0:00:26
|37
|Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
|0:01:07
|38
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:20
|39
|Anna Christiansen
|0:01:49
|40
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:55
|41
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|42
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|43
|Monica Mendez (Green Bay Cycles)
|44
|Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout)
|45
|Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|46
|Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|47
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|48
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women's Racing)
|49
|Lisa Vandivort (CityMD Racing)
|50
|Lanier Allen (Naked Women's Racing)
|51
|Anina Blankenship (BalancedBike Fitting & Coaching)
|52
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy