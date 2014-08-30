Image 1 of 23 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) is protecting his points jersey along with his lead in the series (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 2 of 23 The racing was full tilt at the Tour de Lafayette (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 23 The women's field sees five laps to go (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 23 The women's field stayed in a tight bunch for most of the race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 23 The women's peloton on course (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 23 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) tops the women's podium with Samantha Schneider (Tibco) in second and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) in third (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 23 The men's field blasts through turn one (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 23 Chasing down the lone breakaway (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 23 UnitedHealthcare lined up at the front of the field in the closing laps (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 23 UnitedHealthcare patrols the front of the field in the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 23 The men's field takes the start line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 23 The women's field on the start line (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 23 The men's podium (l-r): Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare), Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare), Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 23 Tour de Lafayette (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 23 A lone breakaway rider is about to get caught (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 23 A solo move was given a little breathing room by the pack (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 23 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 23 Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) marks the moves (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 23 The field takes turn one fast (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 23 A lone breakaway rider struggles to keep a gap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 23 High-speed course at the Tour de Lafayette (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 23 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) take the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 23 UnitedHealtcare was attentive at the front of the women's race (Image credit: Matt James)

The National Criterium Calendar (NCC) continued at the 29th edition of The Staenberg Group Gateway Cup on Friday evening. UnitedHealthcare’s Luke Keough and Coryn Rivera won their respective races.

As the sun began to set, the women’s field set off around the blistering fast four corner course in St. Louis’s iconic, Victorian, Lafayette Park. A solo break halfway through the race was given a scant fifteen seconds for a few cruel laps before the UnitedHealthcare-led field brought the race back together and set up a textbook sprint. As the group rounded the final bend in the darkness, the team’s sprinter Rivera took a commanding win, several lengths clear of Tibco-To the Top’s Samantha Schneider and Colavita-Fine Cooking’s Erica Allar.

Once the men took to the course, it was clear that the field was intent on keeping UnitedHealthcare from dictating affairs. Many attacks were launched through the course of the 60-minute race and the Athlete Octane team of reigning national champion Daniel Holloway was notable in their aggression.

They had a rider in every move and were visible in their attempts to break the race apart. Despite repeated attacks, the field stuck together and UnitedHealthcare organized themselves at the front inside five laps to go.

With the blue and white train driving the pace, rider after rider began falling off the pace and a reduced field headed into the final lap. Rounding the final bend, UnitedHealthcare’s Keough came from a nearly invisible race to take the win well clear of Holloway and teammate Kenneth Hanson.

With its addition to the National Criterium Calendar for 2014 and the finale of the USA Crits series rolled into this year’s edition of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the Tour de Lafayette served as an opening salvo for the riders.

Saturday’s race will see the field head to the St. Louis Hills neighborhood and Francis Park for the next stage.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luke Keough (UnitedHealcare) 2 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 5 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 6 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 7 Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/) 8 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 9 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 10 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 11 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 12 Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 13 Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans) 14 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) 15 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 16 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 17 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 18 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 19 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 20 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa) 21 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 22 Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM) 23 Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 24 Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing) 25 Brian Ellison (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 26 Evan Murphy (Foundation) 27 Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) 28 Grant Erhard (Quantum Mesa Cycles) 29 Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea) 30 Cale Mcaninch (Mercy Kuat) 31 Jesse Keough (Foundation) 32 Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 33 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 34 Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline) 35 Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 36 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 37 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 38 Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing) 39 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team) 40 Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl) 41 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 42 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 43 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 44 Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 45 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 46 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 47 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee) 48 Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo) 49 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 50 Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 51 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 52 Unidentified 53 Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 54 Connor Brown (Team Winded Development) 55 Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles) 56 Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 57 John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek) 58 Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward) 59 Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 60 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 61 John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America) 62 Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 63 Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing) 64 Ryan Aitcheson (UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team) 65 Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 66 Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 67 Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward) 68 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun) 69 Justin Lowe (Low Country Cycling Team) 70 Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen) 71 Evan Bybee (DNA Racing) 72 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 73 David Cueli (The 706 Project) 74 Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) 75 Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 76 Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 77 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 78 David Warner (Green Line Velo) 79 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 80 Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 81 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 82 Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat) 83 Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward) 84 Brian Dziewa (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci) DNF Benjamin Dilley (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk) DNF Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk) DNF Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) DNF Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) DNF Jacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) DNF Thacker Reeves (FRESH Racing) DNF Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) DNF Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) DNF Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) DNF Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Benjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team) DNF Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell) DNF Joseph Hill (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci) DNF Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) DNF Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) DNF Michaelee Bowes (I AM Racing) DNF Chris Hulse DNF Ricky Randall (DNA Racing) DNF Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/) DNF Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) DNF Isaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff) DNF Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) DNF Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) DNF Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci) DNF Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony) DNF Joshua Carter (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker) DNF Jose De Jesus (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)