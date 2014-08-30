Trending

Keough wins Tour de Lafayette

Holloway and Hanson round out podium

Image 1 of 23

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) is protecting his points jersey along with his lead in the series
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) is protecting his points jersey along with his lead in the series
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 2 of 23

The racing was full tilt at the Tour de Lafayette

The racing was full tilt at the Tour de Lafayette
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 23

The women's field sees five laps to go

The women's field sees five laps to go
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 23

The women's field stayed in a tight bunch for most of the race
(Image credit: Matt James)

The women's field stayed in a tight bunch for most of the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 23

The women's peloton on course

The women's peloton on course
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 23

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) tops the women's podium with Samantha Schneider (Tibco) in second and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) in third
(Image credit: Matt James)

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) tops the women's podium with Samantha Schneider (Tibco) in second and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) in third
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 23

The men's field blasts through turn one

The men's field blasts through turn one
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 23

Chasing down the lone breakaway

Chasing down the lone breakaway
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 23

UnitedHealthcare lined up at the front of the field in the closing laps
(Image credit: Matt James)

UnitedHealthcare lined up at the front of the field in the closing laps
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 23

UnitedHealthcare patrols the front of the field in the men's race
(Image credit: Matt James)

UnitedHealthcare patrols the front of the field in the men's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 23

The men's field takes the start line

The men's field takes the start line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 23

The women's field on the start line

The women's field on the start line
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 23

The men's podium (l-r): Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare), Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare), Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane)
(Image credit: Matt James)

The men's podium (l-r): Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare), Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare), Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane)
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 23

Tour de Lafayette

Tour de Lafayette
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 23

A lone breakaway rider is about to get caught

A lone breakaway rider is about to get caught
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 23

A solo move was given a little breathing room by the pack
(Image credit: Matt James)

A solo move was given a little breathing room by the pack
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 23

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 23

Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) marks the moves

Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) marks the moves
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 23

The field takes turn one fast

The field takes turn one fast
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 23

A lone breakaway rider struggles to keep a gap

A lone breakaway rider struggles to keep a gap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 23

High-speed course at the Tour de Lafayette

High-speed course at the Tour de Lafayette
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 23

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) take the win

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) take the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 23

UnitedHealtcare was attentive at the front of the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)

UnitedHealtcare was attentive at the front of the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)

The National Criterium Calendar (NCC) continued at the 29th edition of The Staenberg Group Gateway Cup on Friday evening. UnitedHealthcare’s Luke Keough and Coryn Rivera won their respective races.

As the sun began to set, the women’s field set off around the blistering fast four corner course in St. Louis’s iconic, Victorian, Lafayette Park. A solo break halfway through the race was given a scant fifteen seconds for a few cruel laps before the UnitedHealthcare-led field brought the race back together and set up a textbook sprint. As the group rounded the final bend in the darkness, the team’s sprinter Rivera took a commanding win, several lengths clear of Tibco-To the Top’s Samantha Schneider and Colavita-Fine Cooking’s Erica Allar.

Once the men took to the course, it was clear that the field was intent on keeping UnitedHealthcare from dictating affairs. Many attacks were launched through the course of the 60-minute race and the Athlete Octane team of reigning national champion Daniel Holloway was notable in their aggression.

They had a rider in every move and were visible in their attempts to break the race apart. Despite repeated attacks, the field stuck together and UnitedHealthcare organized themselves at the front inside five laps to go.

With the blue and white train driving the pace, rider after rider began falling off the pace and a reduced field headed into the final lap. Rounding the final bend, UnitedHealthcare’s Keough came from a nearly invisible race to take the win well clear of Holloway and teammate Kenneth Hanson.

With its addition to the National Criterium Calendar for 2014 and the finale of the USA Crits series rolled into this year’s edition of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the Tour de Lafayette served as an opening salvo for the riders.

Saturday’s race will see the field head to the St. Louis Hills neighborhood and Francis Park for the next stage.

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealcare)
2Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
3Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
4Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
5Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
6Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
7Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
8Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
9Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
10Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
11David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
12Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
13Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
14Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
15Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
16Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
17Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
18Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
19Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
20Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
21Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
22Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
23Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
24Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
25Brian Ellison (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
26Evan Murphy (Foundation)
27Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
28Grant Erhard (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
29Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea)
30Cale Mcaninch (Mercy Kuat)
31Jesse Keough (Foundation)
32Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
33Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
34Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
35Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
36Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
37Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
38Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
39Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
40Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl)
41Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
42Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
43David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
44Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
45Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
46Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
47Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
48Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
49Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
50Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
51Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
52Unidentified
53Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
54Connor Brown (Team Winded Development)
55Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
56Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
57John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
58Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
59Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
60Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
61John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
62Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
63Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing)
64Ryan Aitcheson (UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team)
65Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
66Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
67Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
68Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
69Justin Lowe (Low Country Cycling Team)
70Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
71Evan Bybee (DNA Racing)
72Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
73David Cueli (The 706 Project)
74Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
75Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
76Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
77Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
78David Warner (Green Line Velo)
79Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
80Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
81Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
82Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
83Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
84Brian Dziewa (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
DNFBenjamin Dilley (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFRuud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFHilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFKarl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFJacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFThacker Reeves (FRESH Racing)
DNFCameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFEdward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFRoss White (Credite Velo - Trek)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
DNFAndres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
DNFSimon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFBenjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team)
DNFBenjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell)
DNFJoseph Hill (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
DNFMatthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFChad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
DNFMichaelee Bowes (I AM Racing)
DNFChris Hulse
DNFRicky Randall (DNA Racing)
DNFFletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
DNFAdam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
DNFChase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFBenjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFMichael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
DNFBryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
DNFJoshua Carter (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
DNFJose De Jesus (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
6Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
7Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
8Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
9Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
10Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
11Unidentified
12Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
13Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
14Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
15Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
16E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)
17Britta Siegel
18Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
19Yesica Mendoza
20Mia Loquai (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
21Natalia Franco (ISCorp)
22Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
23Lindsay Bayer
24Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
25Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
26Unidentified
27Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
28Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)
29Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
30Solymar Rivera (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
31Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
32Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout En)
33Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
34Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
35Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
36Unidentified
37Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
38Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
39Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
40Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
41Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
42Sara Yancovitz (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
43Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
44Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
45Lanier Allen (Naked Women\'s Racing)
46Patricia Work (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
47Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
48Tracey Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
49Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
50Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
51Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
52Unidentified
53Unidentified
54Unidentified
55Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
56Stephanie Breslin De Sosa (TEAM DAYTON-SECRET CYCLING)
57Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
58Jennifer Wagner (Team Cycleton)

