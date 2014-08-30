Keough wins Tour de Lafayette
Holloway and Hanson round out podium
Tour de Lafayette: St. Louis - St. Louis
The National Criterium Calendar (NCC) continued at the 29th edition of The Staenberg Group Gateway Cup on Friday evening. UnitedHealthcare’s Luke Keough and Coryn Rivera won their respective races.
As the sun began to set, the women’s field set off around the blistering fast four corner course in St. Louis’s iconic, Victorian, Lafayette Park. A solo break halfway through the race was given a scant fifteen seconds for a few cruel laps before the UnitedHealthcare-led field brought the race back together and set up a textbook sprint. As the group rounded the final bend in the darkness, the team’s sprinter Rivera took a commanding win, several lengths clear of Tibco-To the Top’s Samantha Schneider and Colavita-Fine Cooking’s Erica Allar.
Once the men took to the course, it was clear that the field was intent on keeping UnitedHealthcare from dictating affairs. Many attacks were launched through the course of the 60-minute race and the Athlete Octane team of reigning national champion Daniel Holloway was notable in their aggression.
They had a rider in every move and were visible in their attempts to break the race apart. Despite repeated attacks, the field stuck together and UnitedHealthcare organized themselves at the front inside five laps to go.
With the blue and white train driving the pace, rider after rider began falling off the pace and a reduced field headed into the final lap. Rounding the final bend, UnitedHealthcare’s Keough came from a nearly invisible race to take the win well clear of Holloway and teammate Kenneth Hanson.
With its addition to the National Criterium Calendar for 2014 and the finale of the USA Crits series rolled into this year’s edition of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the Tour de Lafayette served as an opening salvo for the riders.
Saturday’s race will see the field head to the St. Louis Hills neighborhood and Francis Park for the next stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealcare)
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|3
|Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|6
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|7
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|8
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|9
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|11
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|12
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|13
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
|14
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|15
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|16
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|17
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|18
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|19
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|20
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
|21
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|22
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|23
|Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|24
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|25
|Brian Ellison (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|26
|Evan Murphy (Foundation)
|27
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|28
|Grant Erhard (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
|29
|Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea)
|30
|Cale Mcaninch (Mercy Kuat)
|31
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|32
|Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|33
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|34
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|35
|Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|36
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|37
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|38
|Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
|39
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|40
|Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl)
|41
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|42
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|43
|David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|44
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|45
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|46
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|47
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|48
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
|49
|Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|50
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|51
|Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
|52
|Unidentified
|53
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|54
|Connor Brown (Team Winded Development)
|55
|Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
|56
|Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|57
|John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
|58
|Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
|59
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|60
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|61
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|62
|Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|63
|Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing)
|64
|Ryan Aitcheson (UCI CT: Astellas Cycling Team)
|65
|Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|66
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|67
|Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
|68
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
|69
|Justin Lowe (Low Country Cycling Team)
|70
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|71
|Evan Bybee (DNA Racing)
|72
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|73
|David Cueli (The 706 Project)
|74
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|75
|Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|76
|Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|77
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|78
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|79
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|80
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|81
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|82
|Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
|83
|Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
|84
|Brian Dziewa (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Thacker Reeves (FRESH Racing)
|DNF
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|DNF
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Benjamin Weaver (Zipp Factory Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell)
|DNF
|Joseph Hill (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|DNF
|Michaelee Bowes (I AM Racing)
|DNF
|Chris Hulse
|DNF
|Ricky Randall (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|DNF
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|DNF
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Michael Weiss (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|DNF
|Bryan Duvall (Team Soundpony)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|DNF
|Jose De Jesus (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|6
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|8
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|9
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|10
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|11
|Unidentified
|12
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|13
|Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|14
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|15
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|16
|E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Britta Siegel
|18
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|19
|Yesica Mendoza
|20
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|21
|Natalia Franco (ISCorp)
|22
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|23
|Lindsay Bayer
|24
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|25
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|26
|Unidentified
|27
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|28
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|29
|Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|30
|Solymar Rivera (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|31
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|32
|Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout En)
|33
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|34
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|35
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
|36
|Unidentified
|37
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
|38
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|39
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|40
|Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|41
|Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
|42
|Sara Yancovitz (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
|43
|Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|44
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|45
|Lanier Allen (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|46
|Patricia Work (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|47
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|48
|Tracey Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|49
|Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|50
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|51
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|52
|Unidentified
|53
|Unidentified
|54
|Unidentified
|55
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|56
|Stephanie Breslin De Sosa (TEAM DAYTON-SECRET CYCLING)
|57
|Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
|58
|Jennifer Wagner (Team Cycleton)
