The National Criterium Calendar rolled into stage three of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup for the 29th running of the Giro della Montagna and the finale of the 2014 USA Crits Series. Both the men and women's field battled the seemingly unstoppable dominance of the United HealthCare squad and the increasing challenge of each successive course of the Gateway Cup series.

The women's race was a near repeat of Saturday's Tour de Francis as Colavita, Fearless Femme and FCS|Zngine each took turns at the head of the field, attempting to get riders clear and keeping the pace high to break the tightly wrapped noose of the UHC team. Despite incessant attacking and aggressive riding, there was no stopping United HealthCare and Coryn Rivera as the team delivered a text book lead out to propel the many times over national champion to her third straight win in the series.

The men's field had a little more success in breaking up the race as the opening laps delivered relentless aggression as riders sought to ride clear. Ultimately, Bissell's Jonathan Jacob and Athlete Octane's Chad Hartley formed a two-rider alliance at the race's halfway point to carve out a slim advantage over the field. Hartley's presence in the break forced all of the chase work onto the United HealthCare squad and they led the field throughout the race. Gateway Harley Davidson's Cameron Rex spent several laps trying to bridge, ultimately unsuccessfully. The break could have used the extra set of legs, as the UHC led field would let little more than a 25 second gap to the opportunists. Heading into two laps to go, Hartley took out the final $100 prime as consolation for his ill-fated breakaway.

The final two laps of the men's race showed the same domination of the blue and white United HealthCare train that has characterized this year's Gateway Cup, again delivering Kenneth Hanson to a win with Luke Keough in second, forcing Athlete Octane's Daniel Holloway into third.

The final stage of the 2014 Staenberg Group Gateway Cup heads to the Benton Park neighborhood of St. Louis for the most technical circuit of the weekend. Time will tell if the demanding course can disrupt the rhythm of the UHC team, but if the first three days of the Gateway Cup are any indication, the rest of the field has a lot of work to do to catch United HealthCare.

Results

Men's results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 1:09:01 2 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 3 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 4 Unidentified 0:00:01 5 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 6 Unidentified 7 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun) 8 Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 9 Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits) 0:00:02 10 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 11 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 12 Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline) 13 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 14 Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling) 15 Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing) 16 Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans) 0:00:03 17 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 18 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 19 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 20 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 21 Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:04 22 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 23 Evan Murphy (Foundation) 24 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 25 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:05 26 Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM) 27 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 28 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 29 Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing) 30 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 31 Unidentified 0:00:06 32 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 33 Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 34 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 35 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:07 36 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 37 Unidentified 38 Unidentified 39 Unidentified 0:00:08 40 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 41 David Cueli (The 706 Project) 0:00:09 42 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 43 Jesse Keough (Foundation) 44 Unidentified 45 Unidentified 0:00:10 46 Unidentified 47 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 48 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 49 Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 50 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa) 0:00:11 51 Unidentified 52 Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat) 53 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 54 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:12 55 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 56 Connor Brown (Team Winded Development) 0:00:13 57 Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/) 0:00:15 58 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 59 Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward) 60 Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward) 61 Michaelee Bowes (I AM Racing) 0:00:17 62 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:19 63 Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 64 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 0:00:20 65 Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/) 0:00:21 66 Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo) 67 Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton) 0:00:22 68 Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 0:00:23 69 Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) 0:00:25 70 Unidentified 0:00:26 71 Unidentified 0:00:28 72 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 0:00:29 73 Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward) 74 Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:31 75 Unidentified 76 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 77 Erik Tomlinson 0:00:32 78 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team) 79 Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 0:00:34 80 Charles (Joe) Eldridge (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk) 0:00:36 81 Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 0:00:37 82 Unidentified 0:00:40 83 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:00:49 84 Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:57 85 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:01:04 86 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 87 Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:01:13 88 Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles) 0:01:14 89 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:01:50 90 Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 0:01:53 91 Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp) 0:01:57 92 Evan Bybee (DNA Racing) 93 Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea) 94 Unidentified 95 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 96 Unidentified DNF Joseph Hill (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci) DNF John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff) DNF Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) DNF Unidentified