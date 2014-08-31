Trending

Hanson claims back-to-back wins at Giro della Montagna

Rivera makes it three in a row in women's race

The National Criterium Calendar rolled into stage three of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup for the 29th running of the Giro della Montagna and the finale of the 2014 USA Crits Series. Both the men and women's field battled the seemingly unstoppable dominance of the United HealthCare squad and the increasing challenge of each successive course of the Gateway Cup series.

The women's race was a near repeat of Saturday's Tour de Francis as Colavita, Fearless Femme and FCS|Zngine each took turns at the head of the field, attempting to get riders clear and keeping the pace high to break the tightly wrapped noose of the UHC team. Despite incessant attacking and aggressive riding, there was no stopping United HealthCare and Coryn Rivera as the team delivered a text book lead out to propel the many times over national champion to her third straight win in the series.

The men's field had a little more success in breaking up the race as the opening laps delivered relentless aggression as riders sought to ride clear. Ultimately, Bissell's Jonathan Jacob and Athlete Octane's Chad Hartley formed a two-rider alliance at the race's halfway point to carve out a slim advantage over the field. Hartley's presence in the break forced all of the chase work onto the United HealthCare squad and they led the field throughout the race. Gateway Harley Davidson's Cameron Rex spent several laps trying to bridge, ultimately unsuccessfully. The break could have used the extra set of legs, as the UHC led field would let little more than a 25 second gap to the opportunists. Heading into two laps to go, Hartley took out the final $100 prime as consolation for his ill-fated breakaway.

The final two laps of the men's race showed the same domination of the blue and white United HealthCare train that has characterized this year's Gateway Cup, again delivering Kenneth Hanson to a win with Luke Keough in second, forcing Athlete Octane's Daniel Holloway into third.

The final stage of the 2014 Staenberg Group Gateway Cup heads to the Benton Park neighborhood of St. Louis for the most technical circuit of the weekend. Time will tell if the demanding course can disrupt the rhythm of the UHC team, but if the first three days of the Gateway Cup are any indication, the rest of the field has a lot of work to do to catch United HealthCare.

Results

Men's results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)1:09:01
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Unidentified0:00:01
5Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
6Unidentified
7Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
8Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
9Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits)0:00:02
10Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
13Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
14Zachary Kovalcik (Black Lodge Cycling)
15Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
16Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)0:00:03
17Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
18Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
19David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
20Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
21Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:04
22Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
23Evan Murphy (Foundation)
24Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
25Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:05
26Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
27Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
28Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
29Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
30Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
31Unidentified0:00:06
32Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
33Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
34Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
35David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:07
36Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
37Unidentified
38Unidentified
39Unidentified0:00:08
40Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
41David Cueli (The 706 Project)0:00:09
42Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Jesse Keough (Foundation)
44Unidentified
45Unidentified0:00:10
46Unidentified
47Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
48Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
49Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
50Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)0:00:11
51Unidentified
52Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
53Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
54Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:12
55Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
56Connor Brown (Team Winded Development)0:00:13
57Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)0:00:15
58Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
59Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
60Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
61Michaelee Bowes (I AM Racing)0:00:17
62Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:19
63Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
64Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)0:00:20
65Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)0:00:21
66Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
67Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)0:00:22
68Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)0:00:23
69Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)0:00:25
70Unidentified0:00:26
71Unidentified0:00:28
72Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)0:00:29
73Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
74Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:31
75Unidentified
76Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
77Erik Tomlinson0:00:32
78Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
79Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)0:00:34
80Charles (Joe) Eldridge (UCI PCT: Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:36
81Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)0:00:37
82Unidentified0:00:40
83Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)0:00:49
84Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:57
85Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:04
86Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
87Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:01:13
88Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)0:01:14
89Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:01:50
90Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:53
91Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)0:01:57
92Evan Bybee (DNA Racing)
93Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea)
94Unidentified
95Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
96Unidentified
DNFJoseph Hill (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
DNFJohn Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
DNFMaxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
DNFUnidentified

Women's Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera UnitedHealthcare)0:54:03
2Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
4Tina Pic
5Erica Allar Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:01
7Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:02
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)0:00:05
9Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
10Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
11Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
12Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
13Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
15Mary Elizabeth Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:00:08
16Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
17Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. )
18Carrie Cash Wootten (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
19Monica Mendez (Green Bay Cycles)
20Solymar Rivera (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:00:09
21Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:12
22Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:14
23Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)0:00:17
24Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
25Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
26Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:19
27Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
28Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:22
29Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:00:24
30Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:25
31Mia Loquai (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. )
32Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:00:27
33Tracey Cameron (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:28
34Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:29
35Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:00:30
36Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:47
37Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matth)0:01:05
38Lanier Allen0:01:06
39Lauren Tamayo UnitedHealthcare)
40Britta Siegel
41Jennifer Wagner Team Cycleton)
42Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr. )0:01:07
43Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
44Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
45Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)0:01:11
46Anna Christiansen
47Rushlee Buchanan UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
48Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)0:01:13
49Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:23
50E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:25
51Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:01:30
52Sara Yancovitz (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)0:01:46
53Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:03
54Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy )
55Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:19
56Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
57Unidentified
58Vera Divenyi Naked Women\'s Racing)
59Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
60Lauryn Humphrey (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)0:02:20

 

