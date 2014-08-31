Trending

Image 1 of 30

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) wins Manhattan Beach Grand Prix

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) wins Manhattan Beach Grand Prix
(Image credit: Philip Beckman)
Image 2 of 30

A solo attack in the men's race

A solo attack in the men's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 30

The men's field is strung out

The men's field is strung out
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 30

The early break tries to get clear

The early break tries to get clear
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 30

Athlete Octane on the front

Athlete Octane on the front
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 30

Athlete Octane works to close the gap to the breakaway

Athlete Octane works to close the gap to the breakaway
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 30

Athlete Octane keeps the pace high

Athlete Octane keeps the pace high
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 30

There were a lot of attacks in the women's race

There were a lot of attacks in the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 30

Bissell driving the breakaway through turn four

Bissell driving the breakaway through turn four
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 30

Colavita-Fine Cooking dives into turn one

Colavita-Fine Cooking dives into turn one
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 30

Colavita-Fine Cooking put on a good performance

Colavita-Fine Cooking put on a good performance
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 30

Colavita-Fine Cooking at the front

Colavita-Fine Cooking at the front
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 30

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 30

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 30

The breakaway in its final moment of freedom

The breakaway in its final moment of freedom
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 30

Four riders try to clear the field

Four riders try to clear the field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 30

The men's field on the last lap

The men's field on the last lap
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 18 of 30

The men's field lines up

The men's field lines up
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 19 of 30

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 20 of 30

The men's race starts off with plenty of attacks

The men's race starts off with plenty of attacks
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 21 of 30

The start of the women's race

The start of the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 22 of 30

The women's field in single file

The women's field in single file
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 23 of 30

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 24 of 30

Tibco's Sam Schneider is in good position

Tibco's Sam Schneider is in good position
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 25 of 30

The peloton under the rain

The peloton under the rain
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 26 of 30

UnitedHealthcare organizes a lead-out

UnitedHealthcare organizes a lead-out
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 27 of 30

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 28 of 30

UnitedHealthcare keeps the pace high

UnitedHealthcare keeps the pace high
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 29 of 30

The women's field lines up

The women's field lines up
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 30 of 30

FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore puts pressure on the breakaway

FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore puts pressure on the breakaway
(Image credit: Matt James)

As the National Criterium Calendar rolled into the second stage of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the course and the conditions worked with the riders to create a more dynamic and aggressive race at the Tour de Francis than the previous night’s race around Lafayette Park. In both the men’s and women’s race, smaller teams worked to bring the fight to the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare squad, before inevitably succumbing to a near repeat of the previous evening’s results, this time with Ken Hanson and Coryn Rivera taking the wins.

The women’s race began and the organizers immediately offered a $100 prime after the first lap to kick off the aggression. The payout served to begin the hostilities as the women spent the remaining 50 minutes lined out, driving the front of the field, trying to break up the race and cause UnitedHealthcare some difficulty.

Colavita, Fearless Femme and FCS|Zngine each spent time pushing the pace for their respective leaders while UnitedHealthcare sat back, controlling affairs and refusing to let any moves gain more than a few seconds off the front. In the closing laps, there was no denying the team’s sprinter Coryn Rivera another commanding win with plenty of time for celebration, again ahead of Team Tibco/To the Top’s Samantha Schneider with Fearless Femme’s Tina Pic edging out Colavita’s Erica Allar for the final podium spot.

In the men’s race, smaller teams saw opportunities to attack the powerhouse squads of Athlete Octane and UnitedHealthcare with aggression around the Francis Park course.

An early move by local elite team, Gateway Harley Davidson, led to a solo counter by the Bissell/ABG squad. A lonely break for two laps sparked a bridge from a second Bissell rider, followed by an Elbowz Racing rider and Zachary Carlson of Matrix Racing/RBM.

The field allowed the four-rider break a 15 to 20-second gap before the Athlete Octane squad took up the chase with 10 to go for sprinter Daniel Holloway. With the catch inevitable, UnitedHealthcare organized to the front with three to go to begin their lead out and put the final nail in the break.

A furious sprint to the line saw Hanson and Luke Keough take first and third, a reverse of Friday night’s result, again sandwiching Athlete Octane’s Holloway.

The racing continues on Sunday at the 29th annual Giro Della Montagna, for stage three and the finale of the USA Crits series.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
2Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
3Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
4Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
5Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
6Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
7Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
8Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
9Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
10Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
11Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
12Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
13Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
14Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
15Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
16Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
17Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
18Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
19Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
20Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
21Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
22Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea)
23Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl)
24Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
25Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
26Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
27Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
28Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
29Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
30Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
31Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
32Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
33Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
34Connor Brown (Team Winded Development)
35Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
36Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
37Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)
38Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
39Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
40Bryan Gomez Penaloza (Champion System - Stan\'s NoTub)
41David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
42Isaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
43Jack Funk (VeloTek)
44Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
45Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
46Evan Bybee (DNA Racing)
47Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
48Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
49Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
50David Warner (Green Line Velo)
51John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
52Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
53Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
54Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
55Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
56Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
57Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
58Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
59Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
60Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
61Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
62Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
63Sean Metz
64Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
65Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane)
66Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
67BLUE KIT White (W/B HELMET)
68Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
69Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
70Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
71Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
72Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
73Evan Murphy (Foundation)
74Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
75Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
76Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
77Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
78Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
79Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
80Erik Tomlinson
81Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell)
82Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
83Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
84Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFBenjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFRuud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFKarl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFJacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFThacker Reeves (FRESH Racing)
DNFTyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFJesse Keough (Foundation)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
2Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
4Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
6Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
7Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
8Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
9Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
10Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
11Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
12Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
13Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
14Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
15Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
16Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
17Carrie Cash Wootten (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
18Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
19Solymar Rivera (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
20Monica Mendez (Green Bay Cycles)
21Unidentified
22Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)
23Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
24Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
25Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
26Britta Siegel
27Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
28Mia Loquai (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
29Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
30Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
31Natalia Franco (ISCorp)
32Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
33Anna Christiansen
34Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
35Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
36Jennifer Wagner (Team Cycleton)
37Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
38Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
39Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
40Unidentified
41Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
42Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
43Patricia Work (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
44Unidentified
45Stephanie Breslin De Sosa (TEAM DAYTON-SECRET CYCLING)
46Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout En)
47Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
48Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matth)
49Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
50Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
51Lauryn Humphrey (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
52Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
53Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
54Unidentified
55Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
56(UnitedHealthcare)
57Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
58NUMBER Wrong Side (Lindenwood)
59Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
60Unidentified
61Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
62E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)
63Lanier Allen (Naked Women\'s Racing)
64Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
65Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
66Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)

 

