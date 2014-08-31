Hanson claims Tour de Francis Park
Rivera secures women's race victory
Tour de Francis Park: St. Louis - St. Louis
As the National Criterium Calendar rolled into the second stage of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the course and the conditions worked with the riders to create a more dynamic and aggressive race at the Tour de Francis than the previous night’s race around Lafayette Park. In both the men’s and women’s race, smaller teams worked to bring the fight to the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare squad, before inevitably succumbing to a near repeat of the previous evening’s results, this time with Ken Hanson and Coryn Rivera taking the wins.
The women’s race began and the organizers immediately offered a $100 prime after the first lap to kick off the aggression. The payout served to begin the hostilities as the women spent the remaining 50 minutes lined out, driving the front of the field, trying to break up the race and cause UnitedHealthcare some difficulty.
Colavita, Fearless Femme and FCS|Zngine each spent time pushing the pace for their respective leaders while UnitedHealthcare sat back, controlling affairs and refusing to let any moves gain more than a few seconds off the front. In the closing laps, there was no denying the team’s sprinter Coryn Rivera another commanding win with plenty of time for celebration, again ahead of Team Tibco/To the Top’s Samantha Schneider with Fearless Femme’s Tina Pic edging out Colavita’s Erica Allar for the final podium spot.
In the men’s race, smaller teams saw opportunities to attack the powerhouse squads of Athlete Octane and UnitedHealthcare with aggression around the Francis Park course.
An early move by local elite team, Gateway Harley Davidson, led to a solo counter by the Bissell/ABG squad. A lonely break for two laps sparked a bridge from a second Bissell rider, followed by an Elbowz Racing rider and Zachary Carlson of Matrix Racing/RBM.
The field allowed the four-rider break a 15 to 20-second gap before the Athlete Octane squad took up the chase with 10 to go for sprinter Daniel Holloway. With the catch inevitable, UnitedHealthcare organized to the front with three to go to begin their lead out and put the final nail in the break.
A furious sprint to the line saw Hanson and Luke Keough take first and third, a reverse of Friday night’s result, again sandwiching Athlete Octane’s Holloway.
The racing continues on Sunday at the 29th annual Giro Della Montagna, for stage three and the finale of the USA Crits series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|3
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|5
|Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|6
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|7
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|8
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|9
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|10
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|11
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
|12
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|13
|Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|14
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|15
|Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|16
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM)
|17
|Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|18
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|19
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|20
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|21
|Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|22
|Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea)
|23
|Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl)
|24
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|25
|Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
|26
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|27
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|28
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|29
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|31
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa)
|32
|Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward)
|33
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|34
|Connor Brown (Team Winded Development)
|35
|Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|36
|Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
|37
|Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton)
|38
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|39
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|40
|Bryan Gomez Penaloza (Champion System - Stan\'s NoTub)
|41
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|42
|Isaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|43
|Jack Funk (VeloTek)
|44
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|45
|Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|46
|Evan Bybee (DNA Racing)
|47
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|48
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|49
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|50
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|51
|John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff)
|52
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|53
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|54
|Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|55
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|56
|Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward)
|57
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo)
|58
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|59
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|60
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|61
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|62
|Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|63
|Sean Metz
|64
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|65
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane)
|66
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
|67
|BLUE KIT White (W/B HELMET)
|68
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|69
|Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
|70
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|71
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|72
|Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|73
|Evan Murphy (Foundation)
|74
|Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward)
|75
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|76
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|77
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|78
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|79
|Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp)
|80
|Erik Tomlinson
|81
|Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell)
|82
|Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|83
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|84
|Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Thacker Reeves (FRESH Racing)
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|4
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|6
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|8
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|9
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|10
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|11
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|14
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|15
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|16
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|17
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|19
|Solymar Rivera (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|20
|Monica Mendez (Green Bay Cycles)
|21
|Unidentified
|22
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|23
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|24
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|25
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO to the Top)
|26
|Britta Siegel
|27
|Mary Elizabet Maroon (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|28
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|29
|Shannon Parrish (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|30
|Gwen Inglis (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|31
|Natalia Franco (ISCorp)
|32
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|33
|Anna Christiansen
|34
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|35
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
|36
|Jennifer Wagner (Team Cycleton)
|37
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|38
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|39
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|40
|Unidentified
|41
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|42
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|43
|Patricia Work (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|44
|Unidentified
|45
|Stephanie Breslin De Sosa (TEAM DAYTON-SECRET CYCLING)
|46
|Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports p/b Leadout En)
|47
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|48
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matth)
|49
|Amber Neben (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|50
|Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
|51
|Lauryn Humphrey (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
|52
|Anina Blankenship (Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coachi)
|53
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|54
|Unidentified
|55
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|56
|(UnitedHealthcare)
|57
|Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
|58
|NUMBER Wrong Side (Lindenwood)
|59
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|60
|Unidentified
|61
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|62
|E Scotti Wilborne (UnitedHealthcare)
|63
|Lanier Allen (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|64
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|65
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
|66
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
