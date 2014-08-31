Image 1 of 30 Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) wins Manhattan Beach Grand Prix (Image credit: Philip Beckman) Image 2 of 30 A solo attack in the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 30 The men's field is strung out (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 30 The early break tries to get clear (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 30 Athlete Octane on the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 30 Athlete Octane works to close the gap to the breakaway (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 30 Athlete Octane keeps the pace high (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 30 There were a lot of attacks in the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 30 Bissell driving the breakaway through turn four (Image credit: Matt James) Image 10 of 30 Colavita-Fine Cooking dives into turn one (Image credit: Matt James) Image 11 of 30 Colavita-Fine Cooking put on a good performance (Image credit: Matt James) Image 12 of 30 Colavita-Fine Cooking at the front (Image credit: Matt James) Image 13 of 30 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 14 of 30 The peloton (Image credit: Matt James) Image 15 of 30 The breakaway in its final moment of freedom (Image credit: Matt James) Image 16 of 30 Four riders try to clear the field (Image credit: Matt James) Image 17 of 30 The men's field on the last lap (Image credit: Matt James) Image 18 of 30 The men's field lines up (Image credit: Matt James) Image 19 of 30 The men's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 20 of 30 The men's race starts off with plenty of attacks (Image credit: Matt James) Image 21 of 30 The start of the women's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 22 of 30 The women's field in single file (Image credit: Matt James) Image 23 of 30 The women's podium (Image credit: Matt James) Image 24 of 30 Tibco's Sam Schneider is in good position (Image credit: Matt James) Image 25 of 30 The peloton under the rain (Image credit: Matt James) Image 26 of 30 UnitedHealthcare organizes a lead-out (Image credit: Matt James) Image 27 of 30 Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win (Image credit: Matt James) Image 28 of 30 UnitedHealthcare keeps the pace high (Image credit: Matt James) Image 29 of 30 The women's field lines up (Image credit: Matt James) Image 30 of 30 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore puts pressure on the breakaway (Image credit: Matt James)

As the National Criterium Calendar rolled into the second stage of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup, the course and the conditions worked with the riders to create a more dynamic and aggressive race at the Tour de Francis than the previous night’s race around Lafayette Park. In both the men’s and women’s race, smaller teams worked to bring the fight to the powerhouse UnitedHealthcare squad, before inevitably succumbing to a near repeat of the previous evening’s results, this time with Ken Hanson and Coryn Rivera taking the wins.

The women’s race began and the organizers immediately offered a $100 prime after the first lap to kick off the aggression. The payout served to begin the hostilities as the women spent the remaining 50 minutes lined out, driving the front of the field, trying to break up the race and cause UnitedHealthcare some difficulty.

Colavita, Fearless Femme and FCS|Zngine each spent time pushing the pace for their respective leaders while UnitedHealthcare sat back, controlling affairs and refusing to let any moves gain more than a few seconds off the front. In the closing laps, there was no denying the team’s sprinter Coryn Rivera another commanding win with plenty of time for celebration, again ahead of Team Tibco/To the Top’s Samantha Schneider with Fearless Femme’s Tina Pic edging out Colavita’s Erica Allar for the final podium spot.

In the men’s race, smaller teams saw opportunities to attack the powerhouse squads of Athlete Octane and UnitedHealthcare with aggression around the Francis Park course.

An early move by local elite team, Gateway Harley Davidson, led to a solo counter by the Bissell/ABG squad. A lonely break for two laps sparked a bridge from a second Bissell rider, followed by an Elbowz Racing rider and Zachary Carlson of Matrix Racing/RBM.

The field allowed the four-rider break a 15 to 20-second gap before the Athlete Octane squad took up the chase with 10 to go for sprinter Daniel Holloway. With the catch inevitable, UnitedHealthcare organized to the front with three to go to begin their lead out and put the final nail in the break.

A furious sprint to the line saw Hanson and Luke Keough take first and third, a reverse of Friday night’s result, again sandwiching Athlete Octane’s Holloway.

The racing continues on Sunday at the 29th annual Giro Della Montagna, for stage three and the finale of the USA Crits series.



Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 5 Mac Brennan (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 6 Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 7 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 8 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 9 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 10 Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing) 11 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun) 12 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 13 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 14 Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 15 Evan Hartig (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 16 Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM) 17 Daniel Lam (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 18 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 19 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 20 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee) 21 Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 22 Michael Smith (Team Kaos/Alegent Creighton Hea) 23 Matt Bole (Team Dayton-Relevant Works Cycl) 24 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 25 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 26 Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 27 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 28 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 29 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 30 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 31 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performa) 32 Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward) 33 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 34 Connor Brown (Team Winded Development) 35 Matthew Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 36 Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing) 37 Andrew Clemence (Team Cycleton) 38 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team) 39 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 40 Bryan Gomez Penaloza (Champion System - Stan\'s NoTub) 41 David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 42 Isaiah Newkirk (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff) 43 Jack Funk (VeloTek) 44 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 45 Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 46 Evan Bybee (DNA Racing) 47 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 48 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 49 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 50 David Warner (Green Line Velo) 51 John Woods (Team Upland Brewing - Soma Coff) 52 Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk) 53 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 54 Daniel Williams (Korte Hammer Down Racing) 55 Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 56 Luis Galaviz (Team Athlete Forward) 57 Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo) 58 Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 59 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team) 60 Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team) 61 Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 62 Stephan Hirsch (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 63 Sean Metz 64 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 65 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane) 66 Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans) 67 BLUE KIT White (W/B HELMET) 68 Geron Williams (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 69 Armando Cardenas (Green Bay Cycles) 70 Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) 71 Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo) 72 Jonathan Jacob (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 73 Evan Murphy (Foundation) 74 Levi Baker (Team Athlete Forward) 75 Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 76 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 77 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 78 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 79 Kip Spaude (nova/IScorp) 80 Erik Tomlinson 81 Benjamin Swedberg (Team Optum p/b Kell) 82 Fletcher Lydick (Team United Healthcare Georgia/) 83 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 84 Justin Maciekowicz (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk) DNF Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk) DNF Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) DNF Jacob Keough (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) DNF Thacker Reeves (FRESH Racing) DNF Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Jesse Keough (Foundation)