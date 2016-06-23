Trending

Pinot wins French time trial title

FDJ go one-two, with Roux in second, Gallopin third

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

FDJ's Thibaut Pinot rode to his first French time trial title in Vesoul and third win against the clock in 2016 after previous wins at the Critérium International and Tour de Romandie. Pinot's teammate Anthony Roux was second at 49 seconds with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) third at 1:18 minutes.

"It's a lot of emotions," Pinot told L'Équipe. "I thought about everything I have done for two, three seasons in the time trials. Immediately, I saw my family, my mother, my sister, my father, it was very emotional. Initially, I had goosebumps. Besides, I knew almost everyone everywhere. It was pretty special to be at a French Championships as I knew half the people on the road! I really felt passion and it pushed me."

Pinot has improved against the clock in 2016, in part thanks to FDJ's partnership with bike sponsor Lapierre who created the Aerostorm DRS.

The 26-year-old explained his target of the championships was the time trial and is unsure how he will perform in Sunday's road race but will ride to ensure FDJ take the win.

"My week is successful. I prepared for the time trial. After the Dauphiné, I really started to recover to have the maximum power," said Pinot who enjoyed a stage win at the Tour de France warm up race. "Since then I have not done a workout of five hours of endurance. For a road race that will last more than six hours, it'll probably be a bit complicated in the final. We will try with the team because we have very strong riders like Arthur (Vichot) and Anthony (Roux) that can really do something. The important thing is that FDJ wins."

Pinot will debut his French national champions jersey at the Tour de France next month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1:04:01
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:21
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:37
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:06
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:58
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:26
12Yoann Paillot (Fra)0:04:04
13Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:49
14Jérémy Cabot (Fra)0:04:56
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:59
16Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:04
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:07
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:15
20Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia0:06:32
21Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group
22Romain Bacon (Fra)0:07:20
23Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra)0:07:23
24Kevin Fouache (Fra)0:07:28
25Pierre Lebreton (Fra)0:07:41
26Alexis Dulin (Fra)0:07:52
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:02
28Paul Ourselin (Fra)0:08:10
29Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
30Kevin Lalouette (Fra)0:08:48
31Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre0:08:49
32Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:08
33Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:18
34Axel Crochard (Fra)0:09:24
35Antoine Leplingard (Fra)0:09:48
36Thibault Guernalec (Fra)0:09:59
37Maxime Roger (Fra)0:10:05
38Joseph Berlin-Semon (Fra)0:10:08
39Louis Pijourlet (Fra)0:10:10
40Romain Faussurier (Fra)0:10:54
41Yann Botrel (Fra)0:11:04
42Mathieu Dumont (Fra)0:11:37
43Victor Gousset (Fra)0:11:41
44Matthieu Garnier (Fra)0:11:51
45Thomas Denis (Fra)0:12:36
46Florian Esquer (Fra)0:12:50
47Aurélien Moulin (Fra)0:12:56
48Aléxis Carlier (Fra)0:13:18
49Stephane Duguenet (Fra)0:13:49
50Thomas Alfonso (Fra)0:13:53
51Geoffrey Thevenez (Fra)0:15:49
52Sylvain Georges (Fra)0:17:14
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFDylan Kowalski (Fra)

