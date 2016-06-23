Pinot wins French time trial title
FDJ go one-two, with Roux in second, Gallopin third
Time trial - Men: Vesoul - Vesoul
FDJ's Thibaut Pinot rode to his first French time trial title in Vesoul and third win against the clock in 2016 after previous wins at the Critérium International and Tour de Romandie. Pinot's teammate Anthony Roux was second at 49 seconds with Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) third at 1:18 minutes.
"It's a lot of emotions," Pinot told L'Équipe. "I thought about everything I have done for two, three seasons in the time trials. Immediately, I saw my family, my mother, my sister, my father, it was very emotional. Initially, I had goosebumps. Besides, I knew almost everyone everywhere. It was pretty special to be at a French Championships as I knew half the people on the road! I really felt passion and it pushed me."
Pinot has improved against the clock in 2016, in part thanks to FDJ's partnership with bike sponsor Lapierre who created the Aerostorm DRS.
The 26-year-old explained his target of the championships was the time trial and is unsure how he will perform in Sunday's road race but will ride to ensure FDJ take the win.
"My week is successful. I prepared for the time trial. After the Dauphiné, I really started to recover to have the maximum power," said Pinot who enjoyed a stage win at the Tour de France warm up race. "Since then I have not done a workout of five hours of endurance. For a road race that will last more than six hours, it'll probably be a bit complicated in the final. We will try with the team because we have very strong riders like Arthur (Vichot) and Anthony (Roux) that can really do something. The important thing is that FDJ wins."
Pinot will debut his French national champions jersey at the Tour de France next month.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:01
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:21
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:37
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:06
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:58
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:26
|12
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|0:04:04
|13
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:49
|14
|Jérémy Cabot (Fra)
|0:04:56
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:59
|16
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:04
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:07
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:15
|20
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|0:06:32
|21
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stˆlting Service Group
|22
|Romain Bacon (Fra)
|0:07:20
|23
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra)
|0:07:23
|24
|Kevin Fouache (Fra)
|0:07:28
|25
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|0:07:41
|26
|Alexis Dulin (Fra)
|0:07:52
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:02
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra)
|0:08:10
|29
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|30
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra)
|0:08:48
|31
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:08:49
|32
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:08
|33
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:18
|34
|Axel Crochard (Fra)
|0:09:24
|35
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra)
|0:09:48
|36
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra)
|0:09:59
|37
|Maxime Roger (Fra)
|0:10:05
|38
|Joseph Berlin-Semon (Fra)
|0:10:08
|39
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
|0:10:10
|40
|Romain Faussurier (Fra)
|0:10:54
|41
|Yann Botrel (Fra)
|0:11:04
|42
|Mathieu Dumont (Fra)
|0:11:37
|43
|Victor Gousset (Fra)
|0:11:41
|44
|Matthieu Garnier (Fra)
|0:11:51
|45
|Thomas Denis (Fra)
|0:12:36
|46
|Florian Esquer (Fra)
|0:12:50
|47
|Aurélien Moulin (Fra)
|0:12:56
|48
|Aléxis Carlier (Fra)
|0:13:18
|49
|Stephane Duguenet (Fra)
|0:13:49
|50
|Thomas Alfonso (Fra)
|0:13:53
|51
|Geoffrey Thevenez (Fra)
|0:15:49
|52
|Sylvain Georges (Fra)
|0:17:14
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra)
