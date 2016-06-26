Trending

Vichot wins French national road race

Second national title for FDJ rider

Image 1 of 11

Arthur Vichot sprints to victory at the French championships

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Arthur Vichot claimed his second national title

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Arthur Vichot with his FDJ boss Marc Madiot

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

An emotional Arthur Vichot at the finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Arthur Vichot celebrates his win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Arthur Vichot on the podium at the French national championships

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

The podium at the French national championships (L-R) Tony Gallopin, Arthur Vichot, Alexis Vuillermoz

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

New French champion Arthur Vichot with boss Marc Madiot and teammate Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Arthur Vichot in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

FDJ had numbers in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

There were plenty of fans cheering on the riders along the route

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arthur Vichot delivered FDJ’s fourth French national road race title in five years, and the second to his personal account after he pulled on the blue-white-red jersey three years ago between the reigns of Nacer Bouhanni and Arnaud Démare. On Sunday he succeeded Steven Tronet - who created an enormous surprise for Auber 93 last year - as he outsprinted breakaway companions Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale).

“[team manager] Marc Madiot told us at the pre race briefing that our favourite jersey had been borrowed for one year but we had to bring it back home”, Vichot said minutes after the finish in Vesoul.

“In the finale I played with the fact that I already won that race before at the difference of my two rivals. I didn’t look at them. I looked at the finishing line. It’s indescribable emotion after all the hiccups I faced since I last won the French championship.”

FDJ outnumbered the other teams in the 34 men leading group that took shape after the first lap with another 220km to go. Nine of them, Olivier Le Gac, Arnaud Démare, Benoît Vaugrenard, Sébastien Chavanel, Lorrenzo Manzin, Kevin Reza, Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy and Cédric Pineau were accompanied by Jérémy Cornu, Tony Hurel, Thomas Voeckler, Bryan Nauleau, Lilian Calmejane, Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie), Jean-Marc Bideau, Arnaud Gérard, Cédric Delaplace, Julien Loubet, Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortunéo-Vital Concept), Florian Sénéchal, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte, Clément Venturini, Cyril Lemoine, Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque, Christophe Laborie (Delko-Marseille Provence), Alexis Gougeard, Hubert Dupont, Sébatien Minard, Pierre Latour, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale).

All major teams were represented but not the continental squads who rode behind. Ladagnous, Périchon, Gougeard, Nauleau and Laporte forged on but most of the favourites came across. Vuillermoz, Gallopin and Vichot countered Julian Alaphilippe to ride away with 7km to go while Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet were marking each other. Alaphilippe didn’t manage to bridge the gap to the three escapees with Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Périchon on his wheel.

“For me it would have been the dream of my career to sprint for the win at a French championship”, said Dumoulin who was probably the fastest. “But all year long I campaign for team spirit so I wasn’t going to chase my team-mate and I couldn’t take the risk of bringing Alaphilippe to the line. I wasn’t 100% sure of beating him.”

“In an uphill sprint I could have challenged Vichot and Gallopin but a descending false flat like this wasn’t in my favor”, echoed Vuillermoz, “so I tried to take them by surprise at 300 metres but Tony saw me, Arthur also. I’m very disappointed to miss out on the title but after my crash at the Dauphiné I’m reassured about my condition ahead of the Tour de France.”

Probably the most disappointed of them all was Gallopin who was already second last year and third three years ago behind Vichot and Sylvain Chavanel. “I don’t think I’ve made any mistake”, said the Lotto-Soudal rider, who was once again isolated against well organized teams. “I’ve had a lot of disappointments in my career but this one tops the lot.”

“It had to be a tactical win especially against Alaphilippe who is impossible to follow on a short uphill, he’s really a Valverde type of rider”, commented Vichot who bounced back after a broken collarbone, a virus and a few tendonitis who hampered his career in the past two years.

“It might be egocentric to say that but after all the troubles I’ve experienced, I’m the rider who deserves this title the most. When I made the final top three at Paris-Nice with a stage win on the last day with my French champion jersey in 2014, I had reached a good level in the WorldTour but everything has gone wrong since. When I started this season, I said the most beautiful moment would be a win here at the French championship, it’s magic!”

Vichot hails from the Franche-Comté region where the race was held. So does Pinot who won the time trial on Thursday. “We couldn’t ask for more than these two titles this week on home soil”, Pinot declared. “We’ve got one jersey each. Everything is in place for the Tour.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6:13:38
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
8Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:23
15Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
16Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
19Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
23Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
29Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
36Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
40Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:50
42Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
44Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:02:47
45Pierre Moncorge (Fra) Bliz - Merida Pro Cycling
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
48Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
51Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
53Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
56Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
57Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
59Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
60Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:36
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
62Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid0:06:24
63Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:37
64Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
68Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:48
71Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:09:33
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
73Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
74Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:11:28
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFThibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFClément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFBenoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFYannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFCésar Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFPierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFAnthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFFelix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFNicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFRémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFGuillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
DNFAlliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFClément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago

