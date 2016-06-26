Vichot wins French national road race
Second national title for FDJ rider
Road Race - Men: Vesoul - Vesoul
Arthur Vichot delivered FDJ’s fourth French national road race title in five years, and the second to his personal account after he pulled on the blue-white-red jersey three years ago between the reigns of Nacer Bouhanni and Arnaud Démare. On Sunday he succeeded Steven Tronet - who created an enormous surprise for Auber 93 last year - as he outsprinted breakaway companions Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale).
“[team manager] Marc Madiot told us at the pre race briefing that our favourite jersey had been borrowed for one year but we had to bring it back home”, Vichot said minutes after the finish in Vesoul.
“In the finale I played with the fact that I already won that race before at the difference of my two rivals. I didn’t look at them. I looked at the finishing line. It’s indescribable emotion after all the hiccups I faced since I last won the French championship.”
FDJ outnumbered the other teams in the 34 men leading group that took shape after the first lap with another 220km to go. Nine of them, Olivier Le Gac, Arnaud Démare, Benoît Vaugrenard, Sébastien Chavanel, Lorrenzo Manzin, Kevin Reza, Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy and Cédric Pineau were accompanied by Jérémy Cornu, Tony Hurel, Thomas Voeckler, Bryan Nauleau, Lilian Calmejane, Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie), Jean-Marc Bideau, Arnaud Gérard, Cédric Delaplace, Julien Loubet, Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortunéo-Vital Concept), Florian Sénéchal, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte, Clément Venturini, Cyril Lemoine, Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), Leonardo Duque, Christophe Laborie (Delko-Marseille Provence), Alexis Gougeard, Hubert Dupont, Sébatien Minard, Pierre Latour, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale).
All major teams were represented but not the continental squads who rode behind. Ladagnous, Périchon, Gougeard, Nauleau and Laporte forged on but most of the favourites came across. Vuillermoz, Gallopin and Vichot countered Julian Alaphilippe to ride away with 7km to go while Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet were marking each other. Alaphilippe didn’t manage to bridge the gap to the three escapees with Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Périchon on his wheel.
“For me it would have been the dream of my career to sprint for the win at a French championship”, said Dumoulin who was probably the fastest. “But all year long I campaign for team spirit so I wasn’t going to chase my team-mate and I couldn’t take the risk of bringing Alaphilippe to the line. I wasn’t 100% sure of beating him.”
“In an uphill sprint I could have challenged Vichot and Gallopin but a descending false flat like this wasn’t in my favor”, echoed Vuillermoz, “so I tried to take them by surprise at 300 metres but Tony saw me, Arthur also. I’m very disappointed to miss out on the title but after my crash at the Dauphiné I’m reassured about my condition ahead of the Tour de France.”
Probably the most disappointed of them all was Gallopin who was already second last year and third three years ago behind Vichot and Sylvain Chavanel. “I don’t think I’ve made any mistake”, said the Lotto-Soudal rider, who was once again isolated against well organized teams. “I’ve had a lot of disappointments in my career but this one tops the lot.”
“It had to be a tactical win especially against Alaphilippe who is impossible to follow on a short uphill, he’s really a Valverde type of rider”, commented Vichot who bounced back after a broken collarbone, a virus and a few tendonitis who hampered his career in the past two years.
“It might be egocentric to say that but after all the troubles I’ve experienced, I’m the rider who deserves this title the most. When I made the final top three at Paris-Nice with a stage win on the last day with my French champion jersey in 2014, I had reached a good level in the WorldTour but everything has gone wrong since. When I started this season, I said the most beautiful moment would be a win here at the French championship, it’s magic!”
Vichot hails from the Franche-Comté region where the race was held. So does Pinot who won the time trial on Thursday. “We couldn’t ask for more than these two titles this week on home soil”, Pinot declared. “We’ve got one jersey each. Everything is in place for the Tour.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6:13:38
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|8
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|15
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|16
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|40
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:50
|42
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|44
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:02:47
|45
|Pierre Moncorge (Fra) Bliz - Merida Pro Cycling
|46
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|53
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|57
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|59
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|60
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:36
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|62
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|0:06:24
|63
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|64
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:48
|71
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:09:33
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|74
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:11:28
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Clément Penven (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Nicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Klein Constantia
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy