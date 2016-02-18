Thibaut Pinot's new Lapierre Aerostorm DRS time trial bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 26 The new Lapierre Aerostorm DRS TT bike (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 2 of 26 Thibaut Pinot takes a corner (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 3 of 26 The rear brake is under the cover (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 4 of 26 The rear brake cover (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 5 of 26 A front view of the bar set-up (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 6 of 26 The rear brake cover (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 7 of 26 The aerobars of the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 8 of 26 The brake cover of the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 9 of 26 The aerobars (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 10 of 26 The Lapierre Aerostorm DRS frame (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 11 of 26 The team mechanic at work (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 12 of 26 The Lapierre Aerostorm DRS before build-up (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 13 of 26 The chunky seat post area of the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 14 of 26 The head tube area (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 15 of 26 The FDJ team issue Lapierre Aerostorm DRS bikes await the riders (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 16 of 26 Thibaut Pinot on his The Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 17 of 26 A FDJ rides sets off in his TTT on the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 18 of 26 The Lapierre Aerostorm DRS in action at the Etoile des Besseges (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 19 of 26 Thibaut Pinot at speed on his Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 20 of 26 The FDJ team issue Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 21 of 26 A rider prepares to set off off on his Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 22 of 26 The aerobars come in three sizes (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 23 of 26 The aerobars and the grips (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 24 of 26 The cockpit of the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 25 of 26 Front on: the Lapierre Aerostorm DRS (Image credit: Lapierre) Image 26 of 26 A view of the short but aero head tube (Image credit: Lapierre)

Tour de France contender Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ teammates have a new time trial bike for the 2016 season, which has been designed with the team’s performance staff and bike sponsor Lapierre to help the riders go as fast as possible against the clock.

Called the Aerostorm DRS (Drag Reduction System), the bike was unveiled in January and showed its speed at the recent La Méditerranéenne, with the FDJ team winning the opening team time trial – the first TTT victory in the 21-year history of the team. Pinot and his teammates will also use the aero bike in the time trial stage at the Volta ao Algarve this weekend.

The design of the bike was led by Lapierre engineer Rémi Gribaudo, with the FDJ team and especially head coach Fred Grappe involved at every step of the way.

To achieve this goal Lapierre engineers set to work on improving the handling, braking and aerodynamics. Following two years of work the frame geometry has been completely reworked. The frames have been sized down but with an increased top tube, a steeper seat angle and increased wheelbase. All this has created an aggressive race geometry for a fast position on the bike. Lapierre claim the rear triangle stiffness has been increased by 30% to optimise rider power output.

The frame's Airfoil profile tubes and a fully integrated cockpit cut down on cable clutter and make the bike as aero as possible. The frame, fork, stem and handlebar are fully integrated to reduce drag as much as possible. The frame has a new custom-made central pulling brake has been specially developed for the Aerostorm DRS, with improved braking efficiency and aerodynamics. The brake is aligned with the frame and the narrow profile enables a small cover to further reduce drag.

Following input from team mechanics the frame has what Lapierre has called TDT (Trap Door Technology) – first used on the 2016 Xelius SL road bike. This patent pending Lapierre technology places the Di2 Shimano battery low in the frame with a quick and easy trap door for access. The TDT makes the mechanics job faster and lowers the centre of gravity.



