Cordon defends French time trial title

Pitel second and Delzenne third

French champ Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Velofocus)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:31:08
2Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:22
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:09
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:31
5Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:44
6Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Poitou-Charentes0:01:57
7Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:16
8Amelie Rivat Mas (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:20
9Marion Sicot (Fra) Region Centre0:02:23
10Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Region Centre0:02:28
11Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:39
12Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:51
13Jeannie Longo (Fra) Cote d'Azur0:02:57
14Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra) Region Centre
15Fanny Zambon (Fra) Rhone Alpes
16Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) Poitou-Charentes0:03:22
17Fanny Leleu (Fra) Normandie0:03:32
18Mathilde Favre (Fra) Rhone Alpes0:03:39
19Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:03:56
20Avril Laheurte (Fra) Franche Comte0:04:12
21Helene Gerard (Fra) Bretagne0:04:30
22Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence0:05:04
23Tatiana Blin (Fra) Normandie0:05:25
24Océanne Philibert (Fra) Franche Comte0:06:51
25Lisa Huber (Fra) Ile De France
26Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra) Bretagne0:06:58

