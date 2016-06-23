Cordon defends French time trial title
Pitel second and Delzenne third
Time trial - Women: Vesoul - Vesoul
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:31:08
|2
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:00:22
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:09
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:31
|5
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:44
|6
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Poitou-Charentes
|0:01:57
|7
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:16
|8
|Amelie Rivat Mas (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:20
|9
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Region Centre
|0:02:23
|10
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Region Centre
|0:02:28
|11
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:39
|12
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:51
|13
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Cote d'Azur
|0:02:57
|14
|Thérésa Hoebanckx (Fra) Region Centre
|15
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|16
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) Poitou-Charentes
|0:03:22
|17
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) Normandie
|0:03:32
|18
|Mathilde Favre (Fra) Rhone Alpes
|0:03:39
|19
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:03:56
|20
|Avril Laheurte (Fra) Franche Comte
|0:04:12
|21
|Helene Gerard (Fra) Bretagne
|0:04:30
|22
|Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence
|0:05:04
|23
|Tatiana Blin (Fra) Normandie
|0:05:25
|24
|Océanne Philibert (Fra) Franche Comte
|0:06:51
|25
|Lisa Huber (Fra) Ile De France
|26
|Gabrielle Rimasson (Fra) Bretagne
|0:06:58
