Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Gallopin wins closing time trial

Calmejane finishes second on stage 5, wraps up overall victory

Image 1 of 5

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) with his trophy

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) with his trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) rides to the win

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) rides to the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

The final classification leaders after stage 5

The final classification leaders after stage 5
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) stormed his way up the final climb in the time trial that closed out the Etoile de Besseges on Sunday, taking his first win of the year in a time of 17:05. Direct Energie’s Lilian Calmejane finished second, 13 seconds down, while third place went to Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), at 0:17.

Calmejane, who took the race lead when he won the third stage, was 18 seconds up on Gallopin coming into the crucial final stage. He was able to hold on to enough time to claim the overall title, his first GC win as a pro rider.

The stage win was enough to move Gallopin up to second on GC. Young Mads Wurz Schmidt of Katusha-Alpecin took third, putting himself on the podium of only his first pro race. He finished a surprising fourth on the difficult time trial, only 20 seconds down.

Roughly the first 9km of the stage 5 time trial in Ales were flattish. Then things kicked upward, with gradients near 15% at one point along the way.

Dries De Bondt (Veranda’s Willems – Crelan) was the first man off and set a time of 19:45, and from there the best time dropped with regularity. Many suffered on the closing steep climb.

Calmejane went into the final stage with a narrow lead of 17 seconds over Mads Wurz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and 18 seconds over the dangerous Tony Gallopin of Lotto Soudal. Gallopin put in a very fast time of 17:05, topping the previous best by 17 seconds. He bundled up in winter jacket, hat and gloves to await the time of his remaining rivals.

Calmejane, who had proved his climbing abilities by winning a medium mountain stage in the Vuelta a España last year, was up to the challenge and took second on the stage, with enough time in hand to claim the title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:17:05
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:13
3Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
4Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:38
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
8Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:51
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:54
12Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:56
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:58
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:00
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:02
17Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:03
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:05
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:09
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:17
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:19
26Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:21
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
28Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:22
29Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
32Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
33Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
36Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
37Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:25
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
39Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:28
40Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros0:01:29
41Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:31
43Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:33
45Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
46Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:34
47Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
48Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:35
49Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:37
50Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:38
51Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
52Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
53Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:40
54Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:44
55Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
56Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
58Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:50
59Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:53
60Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
61Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:54
62Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
63Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:58
64Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
65Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:59
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
70Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:02
71Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:03
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:04
74Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:02:05
75Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:09
76Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:11
78Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:02:12
81Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:13
83Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
84Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:14
85Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:15
89Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
90Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
91Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:18
92Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:19
93Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:20
94Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:21
95Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
96Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
97Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:25
99Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:26
100Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:02:27
101Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:28
102Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
104Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros0:02:31
105Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:02:32
106Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:37
108Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:38
110Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:40
111Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:41
112Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:42
113Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
114Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:45
115Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
116Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:49
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:52
118Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:02:57
119Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
120Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:06
121Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:03:18
122Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:03:25

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14:42:51
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:31
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:18
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:33
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:11
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:56
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:05
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:35
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:26
15Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:07:27
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:40
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:43
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:25
19Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:28
20Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:10:23
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:45
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:51
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:12:54
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:16:02
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:24
27Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:14
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:42
29Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:03
30Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:18:22
31Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:30
32Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:43
33Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre0:18:47
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:08
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:19:11
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:19
38Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:24
39Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:19:26
40Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:32
42Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:36
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:42
44Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:19:50
45Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:55
47Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:19:57
48Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:07
49Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:20:25
51Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:27
52Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:34
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:01
54Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:21:22
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:31
56Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:40
57Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:22:09
58Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:39
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:45
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:56
61Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:04
62Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros0:23:19
63Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 930:23:25
64Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:23:34
65Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros0:23:44
66Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:46
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:23:48
69Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:51
70Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:23:56
71Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:59
73Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:05
74Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:08
75Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:24:11
76Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:24:14
77Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:27
78Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:24:39
79Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:52
80Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:53
82Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:57
83Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:25:03
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:25:10
85Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:25:42
86Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:07
87Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:16
88Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
89Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:26:18
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:26:28
91Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:26:42
92Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:26:46
93Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:26:49
94Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
95Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:26:52
96Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:27:07
97Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:27:08
98Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:27:11
99Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:23
100Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:27:28
101Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:27:36
102Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:49
103Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:27:55
104Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:27:58
105Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:04
106Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:11
107Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:28:22
108Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:30
109Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:37
110Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:28:40
111Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:28:43
113Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:28:51
114Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:29:02
115Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros0:29:19
116Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:30:35
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:30:58
118Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:32:43
119Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:33:26
120Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:33
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:10
122Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:41:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin69pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ66
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie53
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits41
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin33
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect25
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal21
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect18
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale12
19Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole11
20Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
22Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin9
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
27Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
29Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
31Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
33Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon4
34Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole4
35Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
36Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
38Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros2
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
41Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
42Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale28pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise26
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
8Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
10Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
12Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
14Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros2
15Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14:43:15
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:50
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:19
5Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:19:02
6Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:19:26
7Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:20:01
8Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:03
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:16
10Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:21:45
11Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:15
12Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:22
13Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:23:47
14Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:33
15Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction0:25:43
16Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:54
17Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:27:12
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:40
19Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:27:58
20Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:06
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:16
22Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:09

Latest on Cyclingnews