Image 1 of 5 The final podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) with his trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) rides to the win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 The final classification leaders after stage 5 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) stormed his way up the final climb in the time trial that closed out the Etoile de Besseges on Sunday, taking his first win of the year in a time of 17:05. Direct Energie’s Lilian Calmejane finished second, 13 seconds down, while third place went to Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), at 0:17.

Calmejane, who took the race lead when he won the third stage, was 18 seconds up on Gallopin coming into the crucial final stage. He was able to hold on to enough time to claim the overall title, his first GC win as a pro rider.

The stage win was enough to move Gallopin up to second on GC. Young Mads Wurz Schmidt of Katusha-Alpecin took third, putting himself on the podium of only his first pro race. He finished a surprising fourth on the difficult time trial, only 20 seconds down.

Roughly the first 9km of the stage 5 time trial in Ales were flattish. Then things kicked upward, with gradients near 15% at one point along the way.

Dries De Bondt (Veranda’s Willems – Crelan) was the first man off and set a time of 19:45, and from there the best time dropped with regularity. Many suffered on the closing steep climb.

Calmejane went into the final stage with a narrow lead of 17 seconds over Mads Wurz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and 18 seconds over the dangerous Tony Gallopin of Lotto Soudal. Gallopin put in a very fast time of 17:05, topping the previous best by 17 seconds. He bundled up in winter jacket, hat and gloves to await the time of his remaining rivals.

Calmejane, who had proved his climbing abilities by winning a medium mountain stage in the Vuelta a España last year, was up to the challenge and took second on the stage, with enough time in hand to claim the title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:17:05 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:13 3 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 4 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 6 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:38 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:41 8 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:51 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 11 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:54 12 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:00:56 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:58 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:00 15 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:02 17 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:03 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:05 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:09 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:17 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:19 26 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:21 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:22 29 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 30 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 31 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 32 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 33 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:25 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 39 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:28 40 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:01:29 41 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:31 43 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:33 45 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:34 47 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 48 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:35 49 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:37 50 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:38 51 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 52 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 53 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:40 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:44 55 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 56 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 58 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:50 59 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:53 60 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 61 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:54 62 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 63 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:58 64 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 65 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:59 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:00 70 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:02 71 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:03 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:02:04 74 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:02:05 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:09 76 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:11 78 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:12 81 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:13 83 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 84 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:14 85 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:15 89 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 90 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 91 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:18 92 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 93 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:20 94 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:21 95 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 96 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 97 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:25 99 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:26 100 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:02:27 101 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:28 102 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:29 104 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:02:31 105 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:02:32 106 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:02:37 108 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:38 110 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:40 111 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:02:41 112 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:42 113 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 114 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:45 115 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 116 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:02:49 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:52 118 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:02:57 119 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 120 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:06 121 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:03:18 122 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:03:25

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14:42:51 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 3 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:31 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:18 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:33 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:11 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:56 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:05 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:35 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:26 15 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:07:27 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:40 17 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:08:43 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:25 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:28 20 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:10:23 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:45 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:51 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:12:54 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:16:02 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:24 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:14 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:42 29 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:03 30 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:18:22 31 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:30 32 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:43 33 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:18:47 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:08 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:19:11 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:19 38 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:24 39 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:19:26 40 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:32 42 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:36 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:42 44 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:19:50 45 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:55 47 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:19:57 48 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:07 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 0:20:25 51 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:27 52 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:34 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:01 54 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:21:22 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:31 56 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:40 57 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:22:09 58 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:39 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:45 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:56 61 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:04 62 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:23:19 63 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:23:25 64 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:23:34 65 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:23:44 66 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:23:48 69 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:51 70 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:23:56 71 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:23:59 73 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:05 74 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:08 75 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:24:11 76 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:24:14 77 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:27 78 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:24:39 79 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:52 80 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:53 82 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:57 83 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:25:03 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:25:10 85 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:25:42 86 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 0:26:07 87 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:16 88 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 89 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:26:18 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:26:28 91 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:26:42 92 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:26:46 93 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:26:49 94 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 95 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:26:52 96 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:27:07 97 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:27:08 98 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:27:11 99 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:23 100 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:27:28 101 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:27:36 102 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:49 103 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:27:55 104 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:27:58 105 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:04 106 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:11 107 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:28:22 108 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:30 109 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:37 110 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:28:40 111 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:28:43 113 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:28:51 114 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:29:02 115 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:29:19 116 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:30:35 117 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:30:58 118 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:32:43 119 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:33:26 120 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:33 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:10 122 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:41:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 66 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 53 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 33 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 25 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 18 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 12 19 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 11 20 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 22 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 9 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 27 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 29 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 30 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 31 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 33 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 4 34 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 4 35 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 36 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 38 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 41 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 42 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 28 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 8 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 10 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 12 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 14 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 15 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 2