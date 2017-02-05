Etoile de Besseges: Gallopin wins closing time trial
Calmejane finishes second on stage 5, wraps up overall victory
Stage 5: Alès - Alès (ITT)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) stormed his way up the final climb in the time trial that closed out the Etoile de Besseges on Sunday, taking his first win of the year in a time of 17:05. Direct Energie’s Lilian Calmejane finished second, 13 seconds down, while third place went to Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), at 0:17.
Calmejane, who took the race lead when he won the third stage, was 18 seconds up on Gallopin coming into the crucial final stage. He was able to hold on to enough time to claim the overall title, his first GC win as a pro rider.
The stage win was enough to move Gallopin up to second on GC. Young Mads Wurz Schmidt of Katusha-Alpecin took third, putting himself on the podium of only his first pro race. He finished a surprising fourth on the difficult time trial, only 20 seconds down.
Roughly the first 9km of the stage 5 time trial in Ales were flattish. Then things kicked upward, with gradients near 15% at one point along the way.
Dries De Bondt (Veranda’s Willems – Crelan) was the first man off and set a time of 19:45, and from there the best time dropped with regularity. Many suffered on the closing steep climb.
Calmejane went into the final stage with a narrow lead of 17 seconds over Mads Wurz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and 18 seconds over the dangerous Tony Gallopin of Lotto Soudal. Gallopin put in a very fast time of 17:05, topping the previous best by 17 seconds. He bundled up in winter jacket, hat and gloves to await the time of his remaining rivals.
Calmejane, who had proved his climbing abilities by winning a medium mountain stage in the Vuelta a España last year, was up to the challenge and took second on the stage, with enough time in hand to claim the title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:05
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:13
|3
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|4
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:38
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|8
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:51
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:54
|12
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:56
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:58
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:00
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:02
|17
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:03
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:05
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:09
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:17
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:19
|26
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:21
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:22
|29
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|32
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|33
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:25
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|39
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:28
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:01:29
|41
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:31
|43
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:33
|45
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:34
|47
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|48
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:35
|49
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:37
|50
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:38
|51
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|52
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|53
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:40
|54
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:44
|55
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|56
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|58
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:50
|59
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:53
|60
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|61
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:54
|62
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|63
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:58
|64
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|65
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:59
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|70
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|71
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:04
|74
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:02:05
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|76
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:11
|78
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:12
|81
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:13
|83
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|84
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:14
|85
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:15
|89
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|90
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|91
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:18
|92
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:19
|93
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:20
|94
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:21
|95
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|96
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|97
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|99
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:26
|100
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:02:27
|101
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:28
|102
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|104
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:02:31
|105
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:02:32
|106
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|107
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:37
|108
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:38
|110
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:40
|111
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:41
|112
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:42
|113
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|114
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:45
|115
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|116
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:49
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:52
|118
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:02:57
|119
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|120
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:06
|121
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:18
|122
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:42:51
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|3
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:18
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:11
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:56
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:05
|13
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:35
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:26
|15
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:07:27
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:40
|17
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:43
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:25
|19
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:28
|20
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:10:23
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:45
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:51
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:12:54
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:02
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:24
|27
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:14
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:42
|29
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:03
|30
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:18:22
|31
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:30
|32
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:43
|33
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:18:47
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:08
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:19:11
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:19
|38
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:24
|39
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:19:26
|40
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:32
|42
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:36
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:42
|44
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:50
|45
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:55
|47
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:19:57
|48
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:07
|49
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:20:25
|51
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:27
|52
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:34
|53
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:01
|54
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:22
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:31
|56
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:40
|57
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:22:09
|58
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:39
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:45
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:56
|61
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:04
|62
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:23:19
|63
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:23:25
|64
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:23:34
|65
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:23:44
|66
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:46
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:23:48
|69
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:51
|70
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:23:56
|71
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:59
|73
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:05
|74
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:08
|75
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:24:11
|76
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:24:14
|77
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:27
|78
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:24:39
|79
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:52
|80
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:53
|82
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:57
|83
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:25:03
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:25:10
|85
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:42
|86
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:07
|87
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:16
|88
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|89
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:26:18
|90
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:26:28
|91
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:26:42
|92
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:26:46
|93
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:26:49
|94
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|95
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:26:52
|96
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:27:07
|97
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:27:08
|98
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:27:11
|99
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:23
|100
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:27:28
|101
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:27:36
|102
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:49
|103
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:27:55
|104
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:27:58
|105
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:04
|106
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:11
|107
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:28:22
|108
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:30
|109
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:37
|110
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:28:40
|111
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:28:43
|113
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:28:51
|114
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:29:02
|115
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:29:19
|116
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:30:35
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:30:58
|118
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:32:43
|119
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:33:26
|120
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:33
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:10
|122
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:41:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|66
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|25
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|19
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|20
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|22
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|28
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|29
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|31
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|32
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|33
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|34
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|4
|35
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|36
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|38
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|41
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|42
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|8
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|10
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|12
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|14
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|15
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:43:15
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:50
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:19
|5
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:19:02
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:26
|7
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:20:01
|8
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:03
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:16
|10
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:21:45
|11
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:15
|12
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:22
|13
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:23:47
|14
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:33
|15
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:25:43
|16
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:54
|17
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:27:12
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:40
|19
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:27:58
|20
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:06
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:16
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:09
