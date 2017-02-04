Etoile de Besseges: Demare nabs stage 4
Frenchman outsprints Kristoff and Laporte to take his second win this week
Stage 4: Chusclan - Laudun L'ardoise
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the fourth stage of the Etoile des Besseges on Saturday, outsprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Laporte of Cofidis. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) retained the overall lead on a day that saw a breakaway group stay away nearly to the end.
It was the second stage win in the race for reigning Milan-Sanremo champion Démare, who won the first stage and was also third on stage 2. The Frenchman sprinted to victory in stage 4 after the day's breakaway was caught just a kilometre from the finish line.
The peloton rolled through the vineyards for just over 30 km before a successful break group formed. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Ángel Madrazo Ruiz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Kevyn Ista (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) were the lucky seven. Massimo Vanderaerden (An Post Chain Reaction) gave chase but never caught up. The gap stabilized at around 2:45.
But what goes up must come down. With 70km to go, the gap had plummeted to 1:30, and continued to fall. The stage ended with five laps of a circuit course that included, each time, a climb up the Mur de Laudan. The gap see-sawed from 30 seconds to two minutes.
Ferrari dropped out of the lead group with mechanical problems, but the remaining six stayed strong and took 38 seconds into the final 16-km lap. They fought hard and clung desperately to their lead, taking 10 seconds into the final 2km, but were caught again within 1km of the finish.
That set up the bunch sprint, with Démare outsprinting Kristoff, just as he had done in the opening stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3:36:24
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|12
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:13
|31
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|35
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|39
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|40
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|41
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|42
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:20
|43
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:26
|47
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|49
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|50
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|51
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:32
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|53
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:36
|54
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:38
|55
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:41
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:43
|58
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|59
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|60
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|61
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|62
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|68
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|69
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|73
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|75
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|79
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:08
|83
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|84
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|87
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:20
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|92
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|94
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|97
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:01
|99
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:20
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|101
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|102
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|103
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|106
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|107
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|110
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:08
|114
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|115
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:12
|116
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|118
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:33
|120
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:01
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:03:11
|122
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:08:30
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:33
|124
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|126
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|9
|8
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|12
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|3
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:25:33
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|6
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:33
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:09
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:13
|13
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:03
|14
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:06:01
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:20
|17
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:12
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|19
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:17
|20
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:40
|22
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:47
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:11:45
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:13
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:37
|28
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:21
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:35
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:38
|31
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:53
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:12
|33
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:25
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|37
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:38
|38
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|40
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:40
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:45
|42
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:54
|43
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:57
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:59
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:15
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:23
|47
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:18:26
|48
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:18:45
|50
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|52
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:16
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:19
|56
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|57
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:23
|58
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:21:19
|59
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:21:26
|61
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:29
|62
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:21:32
|63
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:21:45
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:53
|65
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:21:54
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:21:56
|68
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|69
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:00
|70
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:22:03
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|72
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:08
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:09
|74
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:22:11
|75
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:20
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:29
|78
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:33
|79
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:39
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:22:55
|83
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:58
|84
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:07
|86
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:23:25
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:27
|88
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:24:02
|89
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:24:35
|90
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:39
|91
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:24:52
|92
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|93
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|94
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:25:04
|95
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:05
|96
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:25:29
|97
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:25:40
|98
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|99
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:25:47
|100
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:25:50
|101
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:56
|102
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:58
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:25:59
|105
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|106
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|107
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|108
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:15
|110
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:24
|111
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:43
|112
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:26:47
|113
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:48
|114
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:26:49
|115
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:51
|116
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:27:12
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:27:26
|118
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:35
|119
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:27:51
|120
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:28:38
|121
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:29:11
|122
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:29:52
|123
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:30:21
|124
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:30:58
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:12
|126
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:38:38
|128
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:39:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|66
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|5
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|25
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|16
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|19
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|20
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|22
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|28
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|29
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|31
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|32
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|33
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|34
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|4
|35
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|36
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|38
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|41
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|42
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|8
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|10
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|12
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|13
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|14
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|15
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:25:50
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:18
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:08
|5
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:18:09
|7
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:18:28
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:59
|10
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:21:02
|11
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:12
|12
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:21:46
|13
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:41
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:23:08
|16
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:24:35
|17
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:25:58
|18
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:07
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:31
|20
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:34
|21
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:55
|22
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:18
|23
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:55
