Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Demare nabs stage 4

Frenchman outsprints Kristoff and Laporte to take his second win this week

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates stage 4 victory

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates stage 4 victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the fourth stage of the Etoile des Besseges on Saturday, outsprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Laporte of Cofidis. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) retained the overall lead on a day that saw a breakaway group stay away nearly to the end.

It was the second stage win in the race for reigning Milan-Sanremo champion Démare, who won the first stage and was also third on stage 2. The Frenchman sprinted to victory in stage 4 after the day's breakaway was caught just a kilometre from the finish line.

The peloton rolled through the vineyards for just over 30 km before a successful break group formed. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Ángel Madrazo Ruiz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Kevyn Ista (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) were the lucky seven. Massimo Vanderaerden (An Post Chain Reaction) gave chase but never caught up. The gap stabilized at around 2:45.

But what goes up must come down. With 70km to go, the gap had plummeted to 1:30, and continued to fall. The stage ended with five laps of a circuit course that included, each time, a climb up the Mur de Laudan. The gap see-sawed from 30 seconds to two minutes.

Ferrari dropped out of the lead group with mechanical problems, but the remaining six stayed strong and took 38 seconds into the final 16-km lap. They fought hard and clung desperately to their lead, taking 10 seconds into the final 2km, but were caught again within 1km of the finish.

That set up the bunch sprint, with Démare outsprinting Kristoff, just as he had done in the opening stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:36:24
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
12Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
20Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:13
31Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
35Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
39Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
40Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
41Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
42Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:20
43Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:26
47Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
48Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
49Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
50Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
51Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:32
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
53Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:36
54Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:38
55Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:41
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:43
58Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
59Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
60Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
61Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
62Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
68Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
73Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
75Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
76Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
77Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
78Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
79Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
81Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
82Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:08
83Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
84Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:20
88Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
89Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
92Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
94Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
97Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:01
99Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:20
100Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
101Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
102Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
103Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
105Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
106Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
107Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
110Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:08
114Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
115Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:12
116Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
118Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:33
120Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:01
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:03:11
122Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:08:30
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:33
124Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
126Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
128Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:01

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin20
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect9
8Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect6
11Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole5
12Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole4
13Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Sprint 1, km 46.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2

Sprint 2, km 90.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Mountain 1 - Mur de Laudun #1, km 46.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Mountain 2 - Mur de Laudun #2, km 90.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14:25:33
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
6Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:33
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:09
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:13
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:03
14Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:06:01
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:20
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:12
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
19Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:17
20Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:40
22Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:47
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:11:45
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:15:13
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:37
28Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:21
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:35
30Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:38
31Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:53
32Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:12
33Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:25
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
37Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:38
38Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
40Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:17:40
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:45
42Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:54
43Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:57
44Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:59
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:15
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:23
47Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:18:26
48Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:18:45
50Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
52Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:16
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:19
56Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
57Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:19:23
58Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:21:19
59Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros0:21:26
61Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:29
62Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:21:32
63Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 930:21:45
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:53
65Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:21:54
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:21:56
68Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:00
70Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros0:22:03
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
72Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:08
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:09
74Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:22:11
75Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:20
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:29
78Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:33
79Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:39
81Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:22:55
83Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:58
84Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
85Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:07
86Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:23:25
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:23:27
88Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:24:02
89Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:24:35
90Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:39
91Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:24:52
92Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
93Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
94Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:25:04
95Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:05
96Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:25:29
97Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:25:40
98Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
99Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:25:47
100Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:25:50
101Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:56
102Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:58
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
104Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:25:59
105Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
106Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
107Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
108Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
109Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:15
110Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:24
111Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:43
112Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros0:26:47
113Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:48
114Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:26:49
115Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:51
116Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:27:12
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:27:26
118Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:35
119Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:27:51
120Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:28:38
121Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:29:11
122Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:29:52
123Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:30:21
124Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:30:58
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:12
126Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
127Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:38:38
128Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:39:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin69pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ66
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie53
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits41
5Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin33
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
7Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect25
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal21
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect18
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept15
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
16Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale12
19Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole11
20Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
22Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin9
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
27Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
29Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
31Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
33Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon4
34Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole4
35Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
36Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
38Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros2
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
41Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
42Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale28pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise26
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
8Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
10Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
12Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
13Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
14Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros2
15Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14:25:50
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:08
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:18
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:08
5Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
6Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:18:09
7Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:18:28
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:59
10Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:21:02
11Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:12
12Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:21:46
13Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:41
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
15Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:23:08
16Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction0:24:35
17Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:25:58
18Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:07
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:31
20Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:34
21Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:55
22Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:18
23Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:55

Latest on Cyclingnews