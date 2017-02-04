Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates stage 4 victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) won the fourth stage of the Etoile des Besseges on Saturday, outsprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Laporte of Cofidis. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) retained the overall lead on a day that saw a breakaway group stay away nearly to the end.

It was the second stage win in the race for reigning Milan-Sanremo champion Démare, who won the first stage and was also third on stage 2. The Frenchman sprinted to victory in stage 4 after the day's breakaway was caught just a kilometre from the finish line.

The peloton rolled through the vineyards for just over 30 km before a successful break group formed. Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Ángel Madrazo Ruiz (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Kevyn Ista (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) were the lucky seven. Massimo Vanderaerden (An Post Chain Reaction) gave chase but never caught up. The gap stabilized at around 2:45.

But what goes up must come down. With 70km to go, the gap had plummeted to 1:30, and continued to fall. The stage ended with five laps of a circuit course that included, each time, a climb up the Mur de Laudan. The gap see-sawed from 30 seconds to two minutes.

Ferrari dropped out of the lead group with mechanical problems, but the remaining six stayed strong and took 38 seconds into the final 16-km lap. They fought hard and clung desperately to their lead, taking 10 seconds into the final 2km, but were caught again within 1km of the finish.

That set up the bunch sprint, with Démare outsprinting Kristoff, just as he had done in the opening stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:36:24 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 12 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 13 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:00:13 31 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 32 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 35 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 39 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 40 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 41 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 42 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:00:20 43 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:26 47 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 48 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 49 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 50 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 51 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:32 52 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 53 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:36 54 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:38 55 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:41 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:00:43 58 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 59 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 60 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 61 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 62 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 63 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 64 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 68 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 72 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 73 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 75 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 76 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 77 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 78 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 79 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:08 83 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 84 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 87 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:20 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 92 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 94 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 97 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:01:01 99 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:20 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 101 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 102 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 103 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 106 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 107 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:54 110 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:08 114 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 115 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:12 116 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 117 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 118 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:33 120 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:01 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:03:11 122 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:08:30 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:33 124 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 125 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 126 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:09:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 9 8 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 6 11 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 5 12 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 4 13 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Sprint 1, km 46.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Sprint 2, km 90.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Mountain 1 - Mur de Laudun #1, km 46.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Mountain 2 - Mur de Laudun #2, km 90.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14:25:33 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:17 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 6 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:33 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:09 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:13 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:03 14 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:06:01 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:20 17 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:12 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:17 20 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:40 22 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:47 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:11:45 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:15:13 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:37 28 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:21 29 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:35 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:38 31 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:53 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:12 33 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:25 34 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 37 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:38 38 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 40 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:17:40 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:45 42 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:54 43 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:57 44 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:59 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:15 46 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:23 47 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:18:26 48 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 0:18:45 50 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 52 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:16 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:19 56 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 57 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:19:23 58 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:21:19 59 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:21:26 61 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:29 62 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:21:32 63 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:21:45 64 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:53 65 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:21:54 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:21:56 68 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 69 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:00 70 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:22:03 71 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 72 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:08 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:09 74 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:22:11 75 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:20 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:29 78 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:33 79 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:39 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:22:55 83 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:58 84 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:07 86 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:23:25 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:23:27 88 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:24:02 89 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:24:35 90 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:39 91 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:24:52 92 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 93 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 94 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:25:04 95 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:25:05 96 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:25:29 97 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:25:40 98 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 99 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:25:47 100 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:25:50 101 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:25:56 102 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:58 103 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:25:59 105 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 106 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 107 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 108 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:26:15 110 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:24 111 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:43 112 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:26:47 113 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:48 114 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:26:49 115 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:26:51 116 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:27:12 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:27:26 118 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:35 119 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:27:51 120 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:28:38 121 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:29:11 122 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:29:52 123 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:30:21 124 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:30:58 125 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:12 126 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:38:38 128 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:39:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 69 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 66 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 53 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 5 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 33 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 7 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 25 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 18 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 16 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 12 19 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 11 20 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 22 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 9 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 27 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 29 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 30 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 31 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 33 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 4 34 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 4 35 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 36 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 38 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 41 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 42 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 28 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 8 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 10 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 12 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 13 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 14 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 15 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 2