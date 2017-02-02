Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Kristoff opens his 2017 account with stage 2 victory

Barbier second, Demare takes third

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin)
Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges

Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges
Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges

Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges
Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges

Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges
Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges

Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) takes the sprint

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) takes the sprint
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2

One day after being handily out-paced by FDJ's Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff got double revenge, taking out stage 2 of the Etoile de Besseges and, thanks to the time bonuses, the overall race lead from the Frenchman.

Kristoff earned a 10 second bonus for the win, while Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) got ahead of Démare and denied him the six-second time bonus, leaving Démare with a four-second bonus. With a two second taken by Kristoff in the intermediate sprint, Démare is now four seconds in arrears, with Barbier third overall at 12 seconds.

"Yesterday I was second and I had a really good sprint, so I was motivated to try to beat Arnaud Démare today," Kristoff said. “It was a harder race today with a smaller group and our team did such a good job with many riders in the front. At the end I wanted to win to make this team effort count, and I’m very happy to get the win in the second race of the year."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin3:26:59
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
16Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:05
20Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
21Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:09
22Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:15
23Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
24Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:48
25Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
28Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
33Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
38Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
44Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
50Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
54Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
56Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:14
58Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:46
59Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:36
60Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
61Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
63Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
64Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
65Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
66Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
67Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
68Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
71Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
72Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
75Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:05:42
76Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
78Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
80Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
82Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
83Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
84Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
85Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
88Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
89Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
90Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
97Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
98Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:02
99Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
101Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
102Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
103Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
105Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
106Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
107Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
108Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
109Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
110Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
111Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
112Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
117Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
119Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
120Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
122Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
124Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
125Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
126Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
127Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
128Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
129Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
130Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
131Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
132Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
133Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
134Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
135Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
136Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
137Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
138Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
140Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
143Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
144Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
145Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNSFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSDylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNSDavy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
DNFSean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin25pts
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ16
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect12
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Rodilhan, km 112.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin4
3Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin7:01:00
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:15
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
10Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
17Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
20Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:06
22Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
29Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
32Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
39Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
41Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
42Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
44Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
51Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:59
53Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:03:03
54Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:09
55Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
56Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:04
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
58Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:15
59Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:54
60Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
61Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
62Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
64Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
65Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
66Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
67Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
72Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
75Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:06:00
76Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
83Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
86Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
87Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
89Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:30
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:06:35
94Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:07:46
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:08:43
96Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:08:56
97Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:16
98Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:09:18
99Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:09:19
100Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:20
101Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
102Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
103Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
104Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
106Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
107Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
110Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
112Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
114Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
116Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
117Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
118Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
120Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
122Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
123Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
125Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
126Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
127Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
128Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
129Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
130Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
131Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:10:11
132Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:46
133Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:56
134Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:29
135Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:54
136Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:03
137Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
138Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
139Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:13:16
140Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:44
141Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
142Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:14:49
143Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
144Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin49pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ41
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
5Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect16
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie14
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect12
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie8
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
15Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
20Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
22Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
23Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin3
25Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
26Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
27Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
28Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
29Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
30Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
4Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
5Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre2
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7:01:18
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:01:48
5Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
6Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
7Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:51
11Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:36
12Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
14Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:05:42
15Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:07:28
16Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:09:02
17Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
21Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
23Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:10:38
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
25Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:36
26Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:11:45
27Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:14:26

 

