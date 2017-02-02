Etoile de Besseges: Kristoff opens his 2017 account with stage 2 victory
Barbier second, Demare takes third
Stage 2: Nimes - Rodihan
One day after being handily out-paced by FDJ's Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff got double revenge, taking out stage 2 of the Etoile de Besseges and, thanks to the time bonuses, the overall race lead from the Frenchman.
Kristoff earned a 10 second bonus for the win, while Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) got ahead of Démare and denied him the six-second time bonus, leaving Démare with a four-second bonus. With a two second taken by Kristoff in the intermediate sprint, Démare is now four seconds in arrears, with Barbier third overall at 12 seconds.
"Yesterday I was second and I had a really good sprint, so I was motivated to try to beat Arnaud Démare today," Kristoff said. “It was a harder race today with a smaller group and our team did such a good job with many riders in the front. At the end I wanted to win to make this team effort count, and I’m very happy to get the win in the second race of the year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:26:59
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:05
|20
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|21
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:15
|23
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|24
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:48
|25
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|28
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|38
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|48
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|51
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|54
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|58
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:46
|59
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:36
|60
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|63
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|64
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|65
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|66
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|67
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|68
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|71
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|75
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:05:42
|76
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|80
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|82
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|83
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|85
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|88
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|89
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|90
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|97
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|98
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:02
|99
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|101
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|102
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|103
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|105
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|106
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|107
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|108
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|109
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|110
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|111
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|112
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|117
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|119
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|122
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|126
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|127
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|128
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|129
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|130
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|131
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|132
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|133
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|134
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|135
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|136
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|137
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|138
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|140
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|143
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|144
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|145
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
|DNF
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|pts
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|7:01:00
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|20
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:06
|22
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|27
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|29
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|32
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|39
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|42
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|45
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|47
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:59
|53
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:03
|54
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:09
|55
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|56
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:04
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|58
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:15
|59
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:54
|60
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|61
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|62
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|64
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|65
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|67
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|75
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:06:00
|76
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|78
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|83
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|86
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|87
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|89
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:30
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:06:35
|94
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:07:46
|95
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:08:43
|96
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:08:56
|97
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:09:16
|98
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:09:18
|99
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:09:19
|100
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:20
|101
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|102
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|103
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|104
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|106
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|107
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|112
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|114
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|116
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|117
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|120
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|122
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|123
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|125
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|126
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|127
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|128
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|130
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|131
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:10:11
|132
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:46
|133
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:56
|134
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:29
|135
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:54
|136
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:03
|137
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|138
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|139
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:13:16
|140
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:44
|141
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|142
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:14:49
|143
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|144
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|41
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|20
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|22
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|23
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|25
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|26
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|28
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|29
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|30
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|4
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|5
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7:01:18
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:01:48
|5
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|7
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|11
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:36
|12
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:39
|14
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:05:42
|15
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:07:28
|16
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:09:02
|17
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|23
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:10:38
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|25
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:36
|26
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:11:45
|27
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:14:26
