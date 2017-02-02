Image 1 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) Image 2 of 7 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges Image 3 of 7 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges Image 4 of 7 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges Image 5 of 7 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Etoile de Besseges Image 6 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) takes the sprint Image 7 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins stage 2

One day after being handily out-paced by FDJ's Arnaud Démare, Alexander Kristoff got double revenge, taking out stage 2 of the Etoile de Besseges and, thanks to the time bonuses, the overall race lead from the Frenchman.

Kristoff earned a 10 second bonus for the win, while Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) got ahead of Démare and denied him the six-second time bonus, leaving Démare with a four-second bonus. With a two second taken by Kristoff in the intermediate sprint, Démare is now four seconds in arrears, with Barbier third overall at 12 seconds.

"Yesterday I was second and I had a really good sprint, so I was motivated to try to beat Arnaud Démare today," Kristoff said. “It was a harder race today with a smaller group and our team did such a good job with many riders in the front. At the end I wanted to win to make this team effort count, and I’m very happy to get the win in the second race of the year."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3:26:59 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:05 20 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:07 21 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:09 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:15 23 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 24 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:48 25 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 28 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 38 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 48 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 54 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 56 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 58 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:46 59 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:05:36 60 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 61 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 63 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 64 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 65 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 66 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 67 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 68 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 70 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 71 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 75 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:05:42 76 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 80 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 82 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 83 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 84 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 85 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 88 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 89 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 90 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 97 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 98 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:09:02 99 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 101 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 102 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 103 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 105 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 106 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 107 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 108 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 109 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 110 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 111 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 112 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 117 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 119 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 122 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 126 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 127 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 128 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 129 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 130 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 131 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 132 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 133 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 134 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 135 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 136 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 137 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 138 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 140 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 143 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 144 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 145 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNS Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNS Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction DNF Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros DNF Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 25 pts 2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 12 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 10 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Rodilhan, km 112.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4 3 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 7:01:00 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:04 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 20 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:06 22 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 23 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 27 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 29 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 32 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 42 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 45 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:59 53 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:03:03 54 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:09 55 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 56 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:04 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 58 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:15 59 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:05:54 60 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 61 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 62 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 64 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 65 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 67 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 71 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 72 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 75 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:06:00 76 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 78 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 83 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 86 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 87 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 89 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:30 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:06:35 94 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:07:46 95 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:08:43 96 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:08:56 97 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:09:16 98 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:09:18 99 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:09:19 100 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:20 101 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 102 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 103 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 104 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 106 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 107 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 112 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 114 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 116 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 120 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 122 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 123 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 124 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 125 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 126 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 127 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 128 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 130 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 131 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:10:11 132 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:46 133 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:10:56 134 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:29 135 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:11:54 136 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:03 137 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 138 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 139 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:13:16 140 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:14:44 141 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 142 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:14:49 143 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 144 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 49 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 41 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 5 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 16 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 12 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 10 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 8 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 15 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 20 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 22 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 23 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 3 25 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 26 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 27 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 28 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 29 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 30 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 4 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 5 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 2 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2