Etoile de Besseges: Calmejane victorious in stage 3
Late attack secures Frenchman the win
Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges
Lilian Calmejane gave Direct Energie its first victory of the season in the Etoile de Bessèges, soloing in to claim stage 3 and the overall race lead on a hilly circuit.
Calmejane was part of a large breakaway that included his teammate Sylvain Chavanel, and gained almost 11 minutes on the peloton.
The breakaway also included Samuel Dumoulin, Pierre Latour, Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jimmy Janssens (Cibel - Cebon), Christophe Laporte, Jerome Cousin (Cofidis), Mauro Finetto, Julien El Fares, Romain Combaud, Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Romain Hardy, Arnold Jeannesson (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Mads Würtz Schmidt, Nils Politt, Reto Hollenstein, Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Roland Thalmann (Roth - Akros), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Vantomme (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect).
On the final climb, the skies opened up and the attacks began into the downpour, with Calmejane, Dupont, Combaud and Cousin jumping clear, but there was still little cooperation in the move and they were reeled in.
Dupont attacked ahead of the final 7km circuit, but he too was caught. But Calmejane went again with Pacher (Deklo Marseille) and although they only gained half a minute, they were still clear of the chasers with 5km to go but the gap fell to the single digits.
When Calmejane dropped his companion, however, the move worked, and he was able to stay away to win by seven seconds over Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and take the race lead by 17 seconds, thanks to two intermediate sprint time bonuses. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) is third at 18 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:48:07
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:09
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|14
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:17
|20
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:42
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|22
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:16
|23
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:15:21
|26
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|27
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|28
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|29
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|30
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|31
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|32
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|35
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|36
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|41
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|42
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|49
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|50
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|52
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|54
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|58
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|59
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|70
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|73
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|84
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|87
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|98
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|104
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|105
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|107
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|108
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|110
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|111
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|113
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|115
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|116
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|119
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|120
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|121
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|122
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|127
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|128
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|129
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|132
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|133
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|134
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|136
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:15:54
|DNS
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNS
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|DNF
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|14
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|10:49:09
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|6
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:33
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:09
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:13
|13
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:47
|14
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:06:01
|15
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:07
|17
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:12
|18
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:16
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:27
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:10:00
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:19
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:23
|27
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:31
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:37
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:52
|34
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:39
|35
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:17:25
|36
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|37
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|45
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|49
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|52
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|53
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|60
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:18
|62
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:22
|63
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:28
|64
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:36
|65
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:19:56
|66
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:59
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:34
|68
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:21:13
|69
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|70
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|71
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|72
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|73
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|78
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:16
|80
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:19
|81
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|82
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|91
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:21:54
|94
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:23:05
|95
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:24:02
|96
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:24:15
|97
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:24:35
|98
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:36
|99
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:24:37
|100
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:24:38
|101
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:24:39
|102
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|103
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|106
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|107
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|108
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|110
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|111
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|112
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|114
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|115
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|116
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|117
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|119
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|120
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|122
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|123
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|124
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:25:30
|125
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:05
|126
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:26:15
|127
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:48
|128
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:27:22
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|130
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|131
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:28:35
|132
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:30:03
|133
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:30:08
|134
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|135
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|41
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|8
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|12
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|22
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|23
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|27
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|29
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|30
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|31
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|32
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|33
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|34
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|36
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|37
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|6
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|8
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|10
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|4
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|13
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|14
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|10:49:26
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:20
|4
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:17:08
|5
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:01
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:11
|11
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:56
|12
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|14
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:21:02
|15
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:22:48
|16
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:19
|17
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:24:22
|18
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|19
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:25:58
|23
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:31
|24
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:27:05
