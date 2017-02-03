Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Calmejane victorious in stage 3

Late attack secures Frenchman the win

Image 1 of 7

Lilian Calmejane on the Etoile de Besseges podium after winning stage 3

Lilian Calmejane on the Etoile de Besseges podium after winning stage 3
Image 2 of 7

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 7

Sylvain Chavanel congratulates Lilian Calmejane after he won stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges

Sylvain Chavanel congratulates Lilian Calmejane after he won stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges
Image 4 of 7

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges
Image 5 of 7

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges
Image 6 of 7

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges
Image 7 of 7

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane gave Direct Energie its first victory of the season in the Etoile de Bessèges, soloing in to claim stage 3 and the overall race lead on a hilly circuit.

Calmejane was part of a large breakaway that included his teammate Sylvain Chavanel, and gained almost 11 minutes on the peloton.

The breakaway also included Samuel Dumoulin, Pierre Latour, Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jimmy Janssens (Cibel - Cebon), Christophe Laporte, Jerome Cousin (Cofidis), Mauro Finetto, Julien El Fares, Romain Combaud, Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Romain Hardy, Arnold Jeannesson (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Mads Würtz Schmidt, Nils Politt, Reto Hollenstein, Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Roland Thalmann (Roth - Akros), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Vantomme (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect).

On the final climb, the skies opened up and the attacks began into the downpour, with Calmejane, Dupont, Combaud and Cousin jumping clear, but there was still little cooperation in the move and they were reeled in.

Dupont attacked ahead of the final 7km circuit, but he too was caught. But Calmejane went again with Pacher (Deklo Marseille) and although they only gained half a minute, they were still clear of the chasers with 5km to go but the gap fell to the single digits.

When Calmejane dropped his companion, however, the move worked, and he was able to stay away to win by seven seconds over Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and take the race lead by 17 seconds, thanks to two intermediate sprint time bonuses. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) is third at 18 seconds.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie3:48:07
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:09
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
12Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
14Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:17
20Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:42
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
22Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:16
23Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction0:15:21
26Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
27Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
28Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
29Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
30Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
31Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
32Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
35Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
36Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
40Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
41Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
42Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
45Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
49Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
50Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
52Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
54Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
56Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
59Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
67Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
69Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
70Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
73Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
74Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
84Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
87Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
88Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
95Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
98Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
101Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
104Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
105Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
107Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
108Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
110Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
111Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
112Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
113Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
114Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
115Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
116Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
118Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
119Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
120Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
121Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
122Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
127Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
128Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
129Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
132Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
133Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
134Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
136Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:54
DNSMaxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNSYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMatthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
DNFMatthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin20
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie10
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept9
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
12Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon4
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
14Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros2
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 1, km 42.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2

Sprint 2, km 87.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 3, km 132.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 1 - Col de Trélis #1, km 6.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros2

Mountain 2 - Col de Trélis #2, km 50.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
3Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trélis #3, km 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie10:49:09
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:17
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
6Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:33
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:09
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:13
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:47
14Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:06:01
15Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:07
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:12
18Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:16
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:27
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:10:00
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:19
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:15:23
27Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:31
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:37
29Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
30Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:52
34Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:16:39
35Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:17:25
36Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
37Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
45Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
46Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
49Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
53Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
55Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
60Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
61Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:18
62Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:18:22
63Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:28
64Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:36
65Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:19:56
66Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:59
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:34
68Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros0:21:13
69Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
70Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
71Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
72Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
73Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
78Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:16
80Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:19
81Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
82Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
88Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
91Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:21:54
94Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:23:05
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:24:02
96Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:24:15
97Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:24:35
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:36
99Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:24:37
100Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:24:38
101Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:24:39
102Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
103Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
106Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
107Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
108Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
109Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
110Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
111Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
112Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
115Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
116Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
117Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
118Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
119Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
120Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
121Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
122Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
123Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
124Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:25:30
125Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:05
126Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:26:15
127Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:48
128Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:27:22
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
130Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
131Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:28:35
132Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:30:03
133Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:30:08
134Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
135Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie51pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin49
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ41
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie24
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal21
8Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin21
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
11Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect16
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept14
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect12
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin9
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin7
22Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
23Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
27Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
29Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon4
30Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
31Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
32Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
33Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros2
34Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2
35Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
36Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
37Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
6Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
8Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
10Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 934
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
13Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros2
14Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin10:49:26
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:08
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:20
4Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:17:08
5Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
9Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:01
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:11
11Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:56
12Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
14Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:21:02
15Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:22:48
16Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:19
17Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction0:24:22
18Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
19Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
21Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
22Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:25:58
23Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:31
24Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:27:05

 

 

 

