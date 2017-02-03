Image 1 of 7 Lilian Calmejane on the Etoile de Besseges podium after winning stage 3 Image 2 of 7 Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Sylvain Chavanel congratulates Lilian Calmejane after he won stage 3 of Etoile de Besseges Image 4 of 7 Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges Image 5 of 7 Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges Image 6 of 7 Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges Image 7 of 7 Lilian Calmejane wins stage 3 at Etoile de Besseges

Lilian Calmejane gave Direct Energie its first victory of the season in the Etoile de Bessèges, soloing in to claim stage 3 and the overall race lead on a hilly circuit.

Calmejane was part of a large breakaway that included his teammate Sylvain Chavanel, and gained almost 11 minutes on the peloton.

The breakaway also included Samuel Dumoulin, Pierre Latour, Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jimmy Janssens (Cibel - Cebon), Christophe Laporte, Jerome Cousin (Cofidis), Mauro Finetto, Julien El Fares, Romain Combaud, Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Romain Hardy, Arnold Jeannesson (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Mads Würtz Schmidt, Nils Politt, Reto Hollenstein, Rein Taaramäe (Katusha-Alpecin), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Roland Thalmann (Roth - Akros), Frederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Vantomme (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect).

On the final climb, the skies opened up and the attacks began into the downpour, with Calmejane, Dupont, Combaud and Cousin jumping clear, but there was still little cooperation in the move and they were reeled in.

Dupont attacked ahead of the final 7km circuit, but he too was caught. But Calmejane went again with Pacher (Deklo Marseille) and although they only gained half a minute, they were still clear of the chasers with 5km to go but the gap fell to the single digits.

When Calmejane dropped his companion, however, the move worked, and he was able to stay away to win by seven seconds over Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) and take the race lead by 17 seconds, thanks to two intermediate sprint time bonuses. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) is third at 18 seconds.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 3:48:07 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:09 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 14 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:17 20 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:42 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 22 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:16 23 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 0:15:21 26 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 27 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 28 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 29 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 30 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 31 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 32 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 35 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 36 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 41 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 42 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 44 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 48 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 49 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 50 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 51 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 52 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 54 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 59 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 62 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 69 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 70 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 73 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 74 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 78 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 84 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 87 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 88 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 98 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 104 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 105 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 107 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 108 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 110 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 111 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 113 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 115 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 116 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 119 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 120 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 121 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 122 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 127 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 128 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 129 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 132 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 133 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 134 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 136 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:15:54 DNS Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNS Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNS Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM DNF Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole DNF Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros DNF Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 pts 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 10 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 4 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 14 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 1, km 42.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2

Sprint 2, km 87.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 3, km 132.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 1 - Col de Trélis #1, km 6.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 2

Mountain 2 - Col de Trélis #2, km 50.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Trélis #3, km 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 8 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 10:49:09 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:17 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 6 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:33 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:09 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:13 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:47 14 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:06:01 15 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:07 17 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:12 18 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:16 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 20 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:27 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:10:00 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:19 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:15:23 27 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:31 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:37 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:52 34 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:16:39 35 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:17:25 36 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 37 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 45 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 48 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 49 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 53 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 60 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:18 62 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:18:22 63 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:28 64 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:36 65 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:19:56 66 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:59 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:34 68 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:21:13 69 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 70 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 71 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 72 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 73 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 78 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 79 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:16 80 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:19 81 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 82 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 88 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 90 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 91 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 92 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:21:54 94 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:23:05 95 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:24:02 96 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:24:15 97 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:24:35 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:36 99 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:24:37 100 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:24:38 101 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 0:24:39 102 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 103 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 106 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 107 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 108 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 110 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 111 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 112 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 115 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 116 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 119 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 120 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 122 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 123 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 124 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:25:30 125 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:05 126 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:26:15 127 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:48 128 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:27:22 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 130 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 131 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:28:35 132 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:30:03 133 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:30:08 134 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 135 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 51 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 49 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 41 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 24 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 8 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 21 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 11 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 16 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 12 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 17 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 18 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 9 19 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 22 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 23 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 27 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 29 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 4 30 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 31 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 32 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 33 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 34 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2 35 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 36 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 37 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 38 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 6 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 8 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 10 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 4 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 13 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 14 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 2