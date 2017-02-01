Image 1 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) Image 2 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the opening stage Image 3 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his win Image 4 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) takes the sprint Image 5 of 6 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leads Etoile des Besseges Image 6 of 6 Arnaud Demare celebrates his stage win wiht FDJ teammate Olivier Le Gac

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) kicked off his season with a commanding victory in the opening stage of Etoile de Bessèges, handily out-sprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with Roy Jans (WB Veranclassic) in third in the bunch kick.

"To start like this, it's awesome," Démare said according to DirectVelo. "It's good for morale to lift the arms! I knew I was good in training but once again, in the race, it's something else... It's good to have applied the plans made in training."

Démare praised his teammates, some of whom are newcomers to the team and have only worked on the lead-out in training.

"We really took the lead 3km from the finish. Kono (Ignatas Konovalovas) and Olivier (Le Gac) led the chase. Davide (Cimolai) took control until 2500m, with Micka (Delage) on his wheel. They stretched the peloton out. We were well positioned in the wheels. Marc (Sarreau) took over from Mickael. Jacopo (Guarnieri) was my booster. He went at 300 meters.

The Frenchman said the Lotto Soudal and Katusha trains put up a good fight, and he was able to win this time, but wants it to be consistently good. "The level of the train was not yet perfect," he said. The team will continue to work toward perfecting its lead-out this week in France before heading to Volta ao Algarve, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice before the all-important defense of Milan-San Remo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:34:19 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 10 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 11 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 13 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 18 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 19 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 23 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 25 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 26 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 27 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 29 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 30 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 31 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 32 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 38 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 46 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 53 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 54 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 63 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 64 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 65 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 66 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 69 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 70 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 71 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 78 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 82 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 83 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction 86 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 87 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 91 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 94 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 99 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 102 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 103 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 104 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 105 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 106 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 114 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 115 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 116 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 118 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 119 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:30 121 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:00:35 122 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:00:51 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 124 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 125 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:26 126 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:36 127 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:52 128 Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:11 129 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:34 130 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:43 134 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 136 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 138 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 139 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:02:56 141 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:03:56 142 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:05:24 143 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 144 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 145 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:05:29 146 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 149 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros 150 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 16 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 10 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 11 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 13 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 15 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Sprint 1 - Beaucaire, 132.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 3 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3:34:09 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:06 4 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 5 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:08 6 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:09 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 13 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 14 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 21 Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction 22 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 26 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 28 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 29 Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction 30 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 32 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction 33 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 34 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 35 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 41 Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 45 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 52 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 56 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 57 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 64 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 65 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 66 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 67 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 68 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 69 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 72 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 75 Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction 77 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 79 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 83 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 84 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction 87 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 91 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 92 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 94 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 99 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre 102 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 103 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 104 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 105 Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 106 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 107 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 109 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 114 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 115 Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 116 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 117 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 118 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 119 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:40 121 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:00:45 122 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:01:01 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 124 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 125 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:36 126 Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction 0:01:46 127 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:02:02 128 Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction 0:02:21 129 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:44 130 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:53 134 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 136 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 138 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 139 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ 0:03:06 141 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:06 142 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:05:34 143 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 144 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 145 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:05:39 146 Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 149 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros 150 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 20 3 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 16 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 10 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 12 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 5 13 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 4 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 4 15 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 16 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 2 17 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountains classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 8 3 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 2 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2