Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Arnaud Demare sprints to stage 1 victory

Kristoff nabs second, Jans in third

Image 1 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
Image 2 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the opening stage

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) wins the opening stage
Image 3 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his win

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrates his win
Image 4 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) takes the sprint

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) takes the sprint
Image 5 of 6

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leads Etoile des Besseges

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leads Etoile des Besseges
Image 6 of 6

Arnaud Demare celebrates his stage win wiht FDJ teammate Olivier Le Gac

Arnaud Demare celebrates his stage win wiht FDJ teammate Olivier Le Gac

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) kicked off his season with a commanding victory in the opening stage of Etoile de Bessèges, handily out-sprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with Roy Jans (WB Veranclassic) in third in the bunch kick.

"To start like this, it's awesome," Démare said according to DirectVelo. "It's good for morale to lift the arms! I knew I was good in training but once again, in the race, it's something else... It's good to have applied the plans made in training."

Démare praised his teammates, some of whom are newcomers to the team and have only worked on the lead-out in training.

"We really took the lead 3km from the finish. Kono (Ignatas Konovalovas) and Olivier (Le Gac) led the chase. Davide (Cimolai) took control until 2500m, with Micka (Delage) on his wheel. They stretched the peloton out. We were well positioned in the wheels. Marc (Sarreau) took over from Mickael. Jacopo (Guarnieri) was my booster. He went at 300 meters.

The Frenchman said the Lotto Soudal and Katusha trains put up a good fight, and he was able to win this time, but wants it to be consistently good. "The level of the train was not yet perfect," he said. The team will continue to work toward perfecting its lead-out this week in France before heading to Volta ao Algarve, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice before the all-important defense of Milan-San Remo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:34:19
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
3Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
10Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
11Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
18Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
19Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
23Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
25Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
26Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
27Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
29Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
30Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
31Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
32Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
34Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
38Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
43Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
44Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
46Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
48Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
51Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
53Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
54Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
56Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
59Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
62Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
64Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
66Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
67Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
69Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
76Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
77Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
78Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
79Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
82Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
83Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
85Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
86Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
87Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
90Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
91Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
94Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
102Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
103Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
104Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
105Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
110Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
114Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
116Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
118Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
120Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:30
121Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:35
122Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:00:51
123Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
124Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
125Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:26
126Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:36
127Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:52
128Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:11
129Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:43
134Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
136Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
138Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
139Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:02:56
141Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:56
142Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:24
143Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
144Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
145Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:05:29
146Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
149Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
150Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin20
3Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect16
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
10Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
11Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
13Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 1 - Beaucaire, 132.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
3Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:34:09
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:06
4Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:08
6Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:09
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
13Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
14Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
16Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
21Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
26Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
28Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
29Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
30Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
32Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
33Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
34Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
35Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
37Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
41Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
46Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
47Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
51Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
54Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
56Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
57Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
59Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
62Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
64Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
66Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
68Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
69Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
72Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
77Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
78Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
83Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
84Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
86Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
87Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
90Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
91Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
92Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
94Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
102Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
103Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
104Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
105Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
106Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
107Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
110Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
113Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
114Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
116Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
117Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
118Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
119Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
120Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:40
121Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:45
122Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:01
123Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
124Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
125Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:36
126Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:46
127Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:02:02
128Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:21
129Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:44
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:53
134Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
136Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
138Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
139Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ0:03:06
141Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:06
142Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:34
143Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
144Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
145Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:05:39
146Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
149Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
150Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon

Points classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin20
3Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect16
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
10Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
12Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros5
13Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre4
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan4
15Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
16Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 932
17Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountains classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 938
3Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre2
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Young riders classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:34:16
2Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:03
3Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
4Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
5Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
6Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
7Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
8Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
15Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
16Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
17Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
21Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:39
22Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:55
23Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:14
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
25Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
26Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:02:46
27Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
28Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
29Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:05:27
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest on Cyclingnews