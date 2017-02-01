Etoile de Besseges: Arnaud Demare sprints to stage 1 victory
Kristoff nabs second, Jans in third
Stage 1: Bellegarde - Beaucaire
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) kicked off his season with a commanding victory in the opening stage of Etoile de Bessèges, handily out-sprinting Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with Roy Jans (WB Veranclassic) in third in the bunch kick.
"To start like this, it's awesome," Démare said according to DirectVelo. "It's good for morale to lift the arms! I knew I was good in training but once again, in the race, it's something else... It's good to have applied the plans made in training."
Démare praised his teammates, some of whom are newcomers to the team and have only worked on the lead-out in training.
"We really took the lead 3km from the finish. Kono (Ignatas Konovalovas) and Olivier (Le Gac) led the chase. Davide (Cimolai) took control until 2500m, with Micka (Delage) on his wheel. They stretched the peloton out. We were well positioned in the wheels. Marc (Sarreau) took over from Mickael. Jacopo (Guarnieri) was my booster. He went at 300 meters.
The Frenchman said the Lotto Soudal and Katusha trains put up a good fight, and he was able to win this time, but wants it to be consistently good. "The level of the train was not yet perfect," he said. The team will continue to work toward perfecting its lead-out this week in France before heading to Volta ao Algarve, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice before the all-important defense of Milan-San Remo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3:34:19
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|10
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|18
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|19
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|25
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|26
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|27
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|29
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|30
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|31
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|32
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|38
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|46
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|53
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|54
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|63
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|64
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|65
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|66
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|67
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|69
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|78
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|82
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|83
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|86
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|87
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|91
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|94
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|102
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|103
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|104
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|105
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|106
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|116
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|118
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:30
|121
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:35
|122
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:00:51
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|124
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:26
|126
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:36
|127
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:52
|128
|Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:11
|129
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:43
|134
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|136
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|138
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|139
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:02:56
|141
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:56
|142
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:24
|143
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|144
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|145
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:05:29
|146
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|149
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
|150
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|10
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|11
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|13
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|3
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3:34:09
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:06
|4
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:08
|6
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:09
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|13
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|14
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|21
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|28
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|29
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|30
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|32
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|34
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|35
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|41
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Roth - Akros
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|56
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|57
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|65
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|66
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|67
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|68
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|69
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|72
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|77
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|83
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|84
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|87
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|91
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|92
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|94
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|99
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|102
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|103
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|104
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|105
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|106
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|107
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|113
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|116
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|117
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|118
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|119
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:40
|121
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:45
|122
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:01
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:07
|124
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:36
|126
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:46
|127
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:02:02
|128
|Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:21
|129
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:44
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:53
|134
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|136
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|138
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|139
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|0:03:06
|141
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:06
|142
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:34
|143
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|144
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|145
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:05:39
|146
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|149
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Roth - Akros
|150
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|10
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|12
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|5
|13
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|15
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|16
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|2
|17
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|8
|3
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|2
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:34:16
|2
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:03
|3
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|4
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|7
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|16
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Mark Stewart (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|21
|Dan Gardner (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:39
|22
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:55
|23
|Davy Gunst (Ned) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:14
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|25
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|26
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:02:46
|27
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|28
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:05:27
|30
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy