Munro finds success in Baal
American tops Van Empel, Backstedt in Helen 100
Junior Women: Baal -
Madigan Munro, de eerste winnares van 2020! 🤩 #helen100 pic.twitter.com/7XMU5uF2wBJanuary 1, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|0:29:11
|2
|Fem Van Empel (Ned)
|0:00:16
|3
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
|0:00:24
|4
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|0:00:50
|5
|Leonie Bentveld (Ned)
|0:01:07
|6
|Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:01:16
|7
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|0:01:35
|8
|Mirre Knaven (Ned)
|0:01:37
|9
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|0:02:16
|10
|Clea Seidel (Ger)
|0:02:35
|11
|Louise Moullec (Fra)
|0:02:40
|12
|Lucia Bramati (Ita)
|0:02:42
|13
|Laura Lizette Sander (Est)
|14
|Senne Knaven (Ned)
|0:02:45
|15
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|0:02:56
|16
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
|0:02:58
|17
|Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
|0:03:09
|18
|Bibi Verzijl (Ned)
|0:03:47
|19
|Michaela Thompson (USA)
|0:03:53
|20
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|0:04:03
|21
|Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:04:05
|22
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:04:25
|23
|Eleanor Dyas (USA)
|0:04:31
|24
|Chloë Van Den Eede (Bel)
|0:04:36
|25
|Claire Steciuk (Can)
|0:04:58
|26
|Skylar Bovine (USA)
|0:05:03
|27
|Hanne Gevers (Bel)
|0:05:17
|28
|Britt De Grave (Ned)
|0:05:19
|29
|Lore Sas (Bel)
|0:05:30
|30
|Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
|0:05:36
|31
|Lotta Mansfield (GBr)
|0:05:42
|32
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|0:06:05
|33
|Lies'l Schevenels (Bel)
|0:06:18
|34
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|0:06:28
|35
|Jana Van der Veken (Bel)
|0:06:35
|36
|Loes Nomden (Ned)
|0:06:47
|37
|Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
|0:06:48
|38
|Ryley Mosher (USA)
|0:06:55
|39
|Freya Evans (GBr)
|0:08:09
|40
|Eline Steenhuysen (Bel)
|0:10:43
