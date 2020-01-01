Trending

Munro finds success in Baal

American tops Van Empel, Backstedt in Helen 100

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madigan Munro (USA) 0:29:11
2Fem Van Empel (Ned) 0:00:16
3Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:00:24
4Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) 0:00:50
5Leonie Bentveld (Ned) 0:01:07
6Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) 0:01:16
7Ilse Pluimers (Ned) 0:01:35
8Mirre Knaven (Ned) 0:01:37
9Isa Nomden (Ned) 0:02:16
10Clea Seidel (Ger) 0:02:35
11Louise Moullec (Fra) 0:02:40
12Lucia Bramati (Ita) 0:02:42
13Laura Lizette Sander (Est)
14Senne Knaven (Ned) 0:02:45
15Camille Devigne (Fra) 0:02:56
16Sterre Vervloet (Bel) 0:02:58
17Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr) 0:03:09
18Bibi Verzijl (Ned) 0:03:47
19Michaela Thompson (USA) 0:03:53
20Lotte Baele (Bel) 0:04:03
21Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned) 0:04:05
22Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:04:25
23Eleanor Dyas (USA) 0:04:31
24Chloë Van Den Eede (Bel) 0:04:36
25Claire Steciuk (Can) 0:04:58
26Skylar Bovine (USA) 0:05:03
27Hanne Gevers (Bel) 0:05:17
28Britt De Grave (Ned) 0:05:19
29Lore Sas (Bel) 0:05:30
30Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel) 0:05:36
31Lotta Mansfield (GBr) 0:05:42
32Kiona Dhont (Bel) 0:06:05
33Lies'l Schevenels (Bel) 0:06:18
34Kelly Lawson (Can) 0:06:28
35Jana Van der Veken (Bel) 0:06:35
36Loes Nomden (Ned) 0:06:47
37Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel) 0:06:48
38Ryley Mosher (USA) 0:06:55
39Freya Evans (GBr) 0:08:09
40Eline Steenhuysen (Bel) 0:10:43

Latest on Cyclingnews