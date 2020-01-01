Van der Poel extends winning streak into 2020 at GP Sven Nys
Iserbyt, Pidcock round out podium
Elite Men: Baal -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:40
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:23
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:00:41
|4
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans
|0:00:47
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:50
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans
|0:01:13
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:13
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:25
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:38
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:02:45
|11
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:55
|12
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:03:01
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:03:07
|14
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:08
|15
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:03:16
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:10
|17
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:04:43
|18
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers
|0:05:01
|19
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Tormans
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|22
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|23
|Siebe Tormans (Bel)
|24
|Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
|25
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|DNF
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
