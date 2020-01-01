Trending

Van der Poel extends winning streak into 2020 at GP Sven Nys

Iserbyt, Pidcock round out podium

Mathieu van der Poel in the new 2020 Alpecin-Fenix jersey
(Image credit: Alpecin-Fenix)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:01:40
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:23
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:00:41
4Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans 0:00:47
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:50
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans 0:01:13
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:13
8Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:25
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:38
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:02:45
11Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:55
12Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:01
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:07
14Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:08
15Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:16
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:10
17Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:43
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:05:01
19Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Tormans
21Sean De Bie (Bel)
22Edwin De Wit (Bel)
23Siebe Tormans (Bel)
24Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
25Vincent Oger (Bel)
DNFLander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First

