Thibau Nys starts new year with home win
Huybs, Janssen round out podium in Baal
Junior Men: Baal -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:41:35
|2
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:56
|3
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|0:01:14
|4
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|0:01:21
|5
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:01:31
|6
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:01:35
|7
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:01:52
|8
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:01:54
|9
|Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
|0:02:04
|10
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:02:06
|11
|Jared Scott (USA)
|0:02:07
|12
|Ferre Geeraerts (Bel)
|0:02:31
|13
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:02:54
|14
|Elio Clarysse (Bel)
|0:03:00
|15
|Jesse Kramer (Ned)
|0:03:07
|16
|Pieter Pauwels (Bel)
|17
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|0:03:23
|18
|Jordi Van Heijst (Ned)
|0:03:31
|19
|Alec Gregory (GBr)
|0:03:36
|20
|Arthur Soontjens (Bel)
|0:03:53
|21
|Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:04:16
|22
|Matthew Leliveld (Can)
|0:04:40
|23
|Senne D´Hollander (Bel)
|0:04:56
|24
|Cody Scott (Can)
|0:05:03
|25
|Joppe Van Den Bulck (Bel)
|0:05:04
|26
|Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel)
|0:05:05
|27
|Adam Bent (GBr)
|0:05:08
|28
|Mauro Delmé (Bel)
|0:05:10
|29
|Maiko Timmer (Ned)
|0:05:11
|30
|Sander Hubrechts (Bel)
|0:05:31
|31
|Lennert Huybs (Bel)
|0:05:45
|32
|Yannick Wuyts (Bel)
|0:05:59
|33
|Seppe Wauters (Bel)
|0:06:23
|34
|Ivan Gallego (USA)
|0:06:35
|35
|Yarne-Zias Geenen (Bel)
|36
|Max Palmer (GBr)
|0:06:45
|37
|Mathis De Roeck (Bel)
|0:06:57
|38
|Gabriele Torcianti (Ita)
|0:07:20
|39
|Samuel Howes (GBr)
|0:07:21
|40
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
|0:07:48
|41
|Jamie Williams (USA)
|0:08:11
|42
|Trevor August (USA)
|0:08:26
|43
|Ben Flanagan (GBr)
|0:08:53
|44
|Sam Freeman (GBr)
|0:09:14
|45
|Jenson Duggy Brown (GBr)
|46
|Brent De Bie (Bel)
|47
|Matis Boyer (Can)
|48
|Sam Bishop (GBr)
|49
|Ruben Lembrechts (Bel)
|50
|Devin Van Hoolandt (Bel)
|51
|Aku Koivistoinen (Fin)
|52
|Daniel Hepton (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Schellekens (Ned)
|DNF
|Tuur Merens (Bel)
