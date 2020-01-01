Trending

Thibau Nys starts new year with home win

Huybs, Janssen round out podium in Baal

Koksijde, Thibau Nys
Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:41:35
2Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:00:56
3Lucas Janssen (Ned) 0:01:14
4Magnus Sheffield (USA) 0:01:21
5Matyas Kopecky (Cze) 0:01:31
6Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) 0:01:35
7Victor Van De Putte (Bel) 0:01:52
8Nick Carter (USA) 0:01:54
9Corran Carrick-Anderson (GBr) 0:02:04
10Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:02:06
11Jared Scott (USA) 0:02:07
12Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) 0:02:31
13Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:02:54
14Elio Clarysse (Bel) 0:03:00
15Jesse Kramer (Ned) 0:03:07
16Pieter Pauwels (Bel)
17Lucas Stierwalt (USA) 0:03:23
18Jordi Van Heijst (Ned) 0:03:31
19Alec Gregory (GBr) 0:03:36
20Arthur Soontjens (Bel) 0:03:53
21Marc Cabedo Hernandez (Spa) 0:04:16
22Matthew Leliveld (Can) 0:04:40
23Senne D´Hollander (Bel) 0:04:56
24Cody Scott (Can) 0:05:03
25Joppe Van Den Bulck (Bel) 0:05:04
26Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) 0:05:05
27Adam Bent (GBr) 0:05:08
28Mauro Delmé (Bel) 0:05:10
29Maiko Timmer (Ned) 0:05:11
30Sander Hubrechts (Bel) 0:05:31
31Lennert Huybs (Bel) 0:05:45
32Yannick Wuyts (Bel) 0:05:59
33Seppe Wauters (Bel) 0:06:23
34Ivan Gallego (USA) 0:06:35
35Yarne-Zias Geenen (Bel)
36Max Palmer (GBr) 0:06:45
37Mathis De Roeck (Bel) 0:06:57
38Gabriele Torcianti (Ita) 0:07:20
39Samuel Howes (GBr) 0:07:21
40Ryder Uetrecht (USA) 0:07:48
41Jamie Williams (USA) 0:08:11
42Trevor August (USA) 0:08:26
43Ben Flanagan (GBr) 0:08:53
44Sam Freeman (GBr) 0:09:14
45Jenson Duggy Brown (GBr)
46Brent De Bie (Bel)
47Matis Boyer (Can)
48Sam Bishop (GBr)
49Ruben Lembrechts (Bel)
50Devin Van Hoolandt (Bel)
51Aku Koivistoinen (Fin)
52Daniel Hepton (GBr)
DNFTom Schellekens (Ned)
DNFTuur Merens (Bel)

