Image 1 of 2 Tom Bohli (BMC) rides to the prologue win at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen Image 2 of 2 Tom Bohli (BMC) in yello on the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen prologue podium

BMC Racing's Tom Bohli won the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen on Friday and will wear the race leader's jersey heading into Saturday's first stage. The 22-year-old Swiss rider finished six seconds ahead of runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and 10 seconds ahead of Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-Quick Step).

The opening 7km time trial in Middelkerke set the pecking order for stage 1 from Brugge to Harelbeke. The 176.3km route includes four short climbs and a section of cobbles.

Friday's win is Bohli's first with BMC since moving to the WorldTour from the BMC's development team for the 2016 season.





Bohli said the win gives him confidence early in the season.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:50 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 4 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:12 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 6 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:15 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:17 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:18 12 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 14 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 17 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 18 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 21 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 22 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:25 23 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 24 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:26 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 30 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:28 37 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 38 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 40 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 41 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 42 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:32 43 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 47 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 48 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 49 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:34 51 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 54 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 55 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 57 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 58 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:36 61 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 62 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:37 64 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 65 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 66 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 71 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 72 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 73 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 74 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:00:41 77 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 78 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M 81 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 82 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 84 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 85 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:43 86 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:45 89 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 90 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 91 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:47 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 97 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 99 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 102 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 103 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:49 104 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 105 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 106 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 107 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 108 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 109 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 110 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:50 111 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 112 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 114 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 116 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 118 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 120 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 121 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 122 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:53 123 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 124 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 127 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:54 128 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:55 130 Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 131 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 133 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 134 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:57 135 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:58 136 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 138 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:59 139 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:01 140 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:02 142 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:03 143 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 144 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:05 145 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 146 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:01:06 147 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:07 148 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:08 149 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 150 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:10 151 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 152 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:15 154 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 155 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:26 156 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:27 157 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:28 158 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:32 159 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:33 160 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 161 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 162 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:38 163 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:42 164 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:22 DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept