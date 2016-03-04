Trending

Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen: BMC's Bohli wins prologue time trial

Swiss rider leads LottoNL-Jumbo's Martijn Keizer by six seconds

Tom Bohli (BMC) rides to the prologue win at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Tom Bohli (BMC) rides to the prologue win at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Tom Bohli (BMC) in yello on the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen prologue podium

Tom Bohli (BMC) in yello on the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen prologue podium

BMC Racing's Tom Bohli won the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen on Friday and will wear the race leader's jersey heading into Saturday's first stage. The 22-year-old Swiss rider finished six seconds ahead of runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and 10 seconds ahead of Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-Quick Step).

The opening 7km time trial in Middelkerke set the pecking order for stage 1 from Brugge to Harelbeke. The 176.3km route includes four short climbs and a section of cobbles.

Friday's win is Bohli's first with BMC since moving to the WorldTour from the BMC's development team for the 2016 season.

Bohli said the win gives him confidence early in the season.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:50
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:06
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
4Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:12
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
6Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:17
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
14Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
15Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
17Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
18Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
21David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:25
23Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
24Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:26
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
30Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:28
37Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
38Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
40Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
41Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
42Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:32
43Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
47Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
48Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
49Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:34
51Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
53Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
54Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
55Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
57Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
58Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
61Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
62Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:37
64Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
65Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
66Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
71Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
72Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
73Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
74Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:00:41
77Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
78Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
80Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
81Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
82Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
84Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
85Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:43
86Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
88Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:45
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
90Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
91Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
92Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:47
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
97Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
98Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
99Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
102Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
103Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:49
104Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
105Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
106Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
107Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
108Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
109Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
110Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:50
111Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
112Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
113Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
114François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
116Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
117Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
118Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
120Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
121Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
122Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:53
123Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
124Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
127Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:00:54
128Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:55
130Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
132Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
133Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
134Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:57
135Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:58
136Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
138Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:59
139Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:01:01
140Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:02
142Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:03
143Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
144Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:05
145Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
146Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:01:06
147Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:07
148Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:08
149André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
150Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:10
151Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:15
154Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
155Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:26
156Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:27
157Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:28
158Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:32
159Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:33
160Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
161Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34
162Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:38
163Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:42
164Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:22
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept

