Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen: BMC's Bohli wins prologue time trial
Swiss rider leads LottoNL-Jumbo's Martijn Keizer by six seconds
Prologue: Middelkerke - Middelkerke
BMC Racing's Tom Bohli won the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen on Friday and will wear the race leader's jersey heading into Saturday's first stage. The 22-year-old Swiss rider finished six seconds ahead of runner-up Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo) and 10 seconds ahead of Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-Quick Step).
The opening 7km time trial in Middelkerke set the pecking order for stage 1 from Brugge to Harelbeke. The 176.3km route includes four short climbs and a section of cobbles.
Friday's win is Bohli's first with BMC since moving to the WorldTour from the BMC's development team for the 2016 season.
Bohli said the win gives him confidence early in the season.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:50
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|4
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|6
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|11
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|14
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|17
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|18
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:25
|23
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|24
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|30
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:28
|37
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|38
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|40
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|41
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:32
|43
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|47
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|48
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|49
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:34
|51
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|54
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|55
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|57
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|58
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|61
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|62
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|64
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|66
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|71
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|73
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|74
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:00:41
|77
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|78
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|81
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|82
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|84
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|85
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:43
|86
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:45
|89
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|90
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|91
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:47
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|97
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|99
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|102
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|104
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|105
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|106
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|107
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|108
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|109
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|110
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:50
|111
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|112
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|114
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|116
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|120
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|121
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|122
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|123
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|124
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|127
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:54
|128
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|129
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:55
|130
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|133
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|134
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:57
|135
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:58
|136
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|138
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:59
|139
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:01
|140
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:02
|142
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:03
|143
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|144
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:05
|145
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|146
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:06
|147
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:07
|148
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:08
|149
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|150
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:10
|151
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|152
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:15
|154
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|155
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:26
|156
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|157
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:28
|158
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:32
|159
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:33
|160
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|161
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|162
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:38
|163
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|164
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:22
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
