Trending

De Bie wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen

Dupont takes final stage

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)

Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Second place on the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen was enough for Sean De Bie to claim overall victory, seven seconds ahead of Etixx-Quick Step's Lukasz Wisniowsk. Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) got the better of De Bie in the sprint for stage honours from a small group that also contained Wisniowski, Nils Politt (Katusha), Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles).

Related Articles

Track World Championships conclude, Paris-Nice prologue - Weekend Wrap

The Lotto Soudal rider praised the efforts of his team in setting up the overall victory, highlighting the efforts of Tosh Van Der Sande.

"Our team raced at the front all day long. On the cobblestones in Diksmuide, at about fifty kilometres from the end, we raised the pace," De Bie said of the stage. "The wind had made the race hard right from the beginning, after one hundred kilometres everybody was tired and when we set a higher pace the peloton split again. With four teammates we were part of a new front group of twenty.

"When entering the local circuit, with about forty kilometres to go, there was a rush. Tosh and I sprinted for the bonus seconds and then immediately forced a new selection. The new break had the perfect composition, with riders who were interested in GC and others who were keen on winning the stage."

Having started the race as overall race leader, BMC's Tom Bohli slipped to eighth place on GC having missed the winning breakaway which formed early in the stage as rain fell heavily in Nieuwpoort. Aggressive racing from Van der Sande and De Bie in mopping up the bonus seconds on offer ensured Wisniowski would be the only rider capable of taking the win away from the young Belgian with Bohli back in the peloton.

Lotto Soudal finished the race with overall victory via De Bie, who also claimed the points and young rider classifications, and the team classification. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team4:21:56
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
10Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:54
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
12Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
20Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
33Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
39Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
40Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
41Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
42Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:00
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
48Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:16
49Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
51Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
53Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
54Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
55Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:20
57Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
58Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
64Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
65Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:28
68Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
69Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
70Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
71Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
72Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
74Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:15
75Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:01
76Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
77Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
78Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
81Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
82Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
83Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:18:17
DNFMaximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFOlivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
DNFLucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFVegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFFrederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFHayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFConnor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFDamien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFKenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFMartijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team2
3Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team15pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha10
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team7
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
10Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:21:56
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
6Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:54
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
13Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
23Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
24Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:16
26Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:20
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
29Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
31André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:28
32Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
33Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
34Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
35Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:15
36Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:01
37Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
38Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
39Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:18:17

Regional riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team4:21:56
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:54
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
10Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:01
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal13:06:20
2Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:16
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Team Katusha
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
6Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:10
7BMC Racing Team
8Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:05:38
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:32
10Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:36
11Direct Energie
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13ONE Pro Cycling0:06:38
14An Post-Chainreaction0:11:44
15Team 3M0:32:13

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8:16:55
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:13
4Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:23
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:35
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:37
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
13Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:16
15Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
17David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:20
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:21
23Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
25Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:26
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
27Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
28Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:31
29Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:34
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:35
31Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:36
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:39
34Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:43
35Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
36Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:46
37Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:49
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
40Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:50
41Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:52
42Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:02
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
46Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:43
47Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:34
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:38
50Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:41
51Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:43
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:45
53Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:51
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:55
55Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:05:58
56Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:06:05
57Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:09
58Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:06:10
59Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:11
60Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
61Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:06:16
62Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:19
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:27
64Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
65Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:53
66Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:47
67Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:11:02
68Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:18
69Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth0:11:19
70Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:33
71André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:36
72Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:26
73Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:44
74Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:16
75Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M0:17:36
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:17:42
77Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:44
78Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:17:56
79Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:18:02
80Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:18:07
81Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:18:16
82Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:19:22
83Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team22pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step16
5Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha11
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team7
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha7
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
14Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team5
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
19Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
22Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal25pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team22
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step19
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
6Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha11
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team7
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha7
12Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect7
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team5
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
20Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
23Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8:16:55
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
3Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:13
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:35
5Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:58
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:16
9Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:18
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:20
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
16Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
17Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
18Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:34
19Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:35
20Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:50
21Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:52
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:38
25Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:41
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:45
27Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
28Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:06:16
29Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:06:27
30Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M0:11:02
31Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:18
32André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:11:36
33Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:26
34Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:44
35Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:16
36Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M0:17:36
37Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:44
38Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:18:02
39Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:18:16
40Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:19:22

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team8:17:30
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:02
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:56
8Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:15
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
10Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:17:27
11Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal24:52:32
2Team Katusha0:00:49
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:50
4BMC Racing Team0:01:40
5Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:41
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:08
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:18
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:58
9Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:11
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:25
11ONE Pro Cycling0:06:56
12Direct Energie0:07:08
13Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:41
14An Post-Chainreaction0:12:30
15Team 3M0:32:39

 

Latest on Cyclingnews