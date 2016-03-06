De Bie wins Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Dupont takes final stage
Stage 2: Nieuwpoort - Ichtegem
Second place on the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen was enough for Sean De Bie to claim overall victory, seven seconds ahead of Etixx-Quick Step's Lukasz Wisniowsk. Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) got the better of De Bie in the sprint for stage honours from a small group that also contained Wisniowski, Nils Politt (Katusha), Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles).
The Lotto Soudal rider praised the efforts of his team in setting up the overall victory, highlighting the efforts of Tosh Van Der Sande.
"Our team raced at the front all day long. On the cobblestones in Diksmuide, at about fifty kilometres from the end, we raised the pace," De Bie said of the stage. "The wind had made the race hard right from the beginning, after one hundred kilometres everybody was tired and when we set a higher pace the peloton split again. With four teammates we were part of a new front group of twenty.
"When entering the local circuit, with about forty kilometres to go, there was a rush. Tosh and I sprinted for the bonus seconds and then immediately forced a new selection. The new break had the perfect composition, with riders who were interested in GC and others who were keen on winning the stage."
Having started the race as overall race leader, BMC's Tom Bohli slipped to eighth place on GC having missed the winning breakaway which formed early in the stage as rain fell heavily in Nieuwpoort. Aggressive racing from Van der Sande and De Bie in mopping up the bonus seconds on offer ensured Wisniowski would be the only rider capable of taking the win away from the young Belgian with Bohli back in the peloton.
Lotto Soudal finished the race with overall victory via De Bie, who also claimed the points and young rider classifications, and the team classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4:21:56
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|10
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:54
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|39
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|40
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|48
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|49
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|51
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|53
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|55
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|57
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|58
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|65
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:28
|68
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|69
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|70
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|71
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|72
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|74
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:15
|75
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:01
|76
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|77
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|78
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|81
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|82
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|83
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:18:17
|DNF
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|7
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|10
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:21:56
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|6
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|23
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|26
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:20
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|29
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|31
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:28
|32
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|33
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:15
|36
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:01
|37
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|38
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|39
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:18:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|4:21:56
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:54
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|10
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:01
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|13:06:20
|2
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:10
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:05:38
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|10
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:36
|11
|Direct Energie
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:38
|14
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:44
|15
|Team 3M
|0:32:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8:16:55
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|4
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:23
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|13
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:16
|15
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:21
|23
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|25
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:31
|29
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:34
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:35
|31
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:36
|33
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:39
|34
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|35
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|36
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:46
|37
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|38
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:49
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:50
|41
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:52
|42
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:02
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|46
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|47
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:34
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|50
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|51
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:43
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|53
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:51
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:55
|55
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:05:58
|56
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:06:05
|57
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:09
|58
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:10
|59
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:11
|60
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|61
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:06:16
|62
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:19
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:27
|64
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|65
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:53
|66
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:47
|67
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:11:02
|68
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:18
|69
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|0:11:19
|70
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:33
|71
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:36
|72
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|73
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|74
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:16
|75
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|0:17:36
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:17:42
|77
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:44
|78
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:17:56
|79
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:18:02
|80
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:18:07
|81
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:18:16
|82
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:19:22
|83
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|5
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|11
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|7
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|14
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|22
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|6
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|11
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|7
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|12
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|20
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|21
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8:16:55
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:58
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:16
|9
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:18
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|16
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|17
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|18
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:34
|19
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:35
|20
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:50
|21
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:52
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|25
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:41
|26
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|27
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|28
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:06:16
|29
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:06:27
|30
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|0:11:02
|31
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:18
|32
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:11:36
|33
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|34
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|35
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:16
|36
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|0:17:36
|37
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:44
|38
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:18:02
|39
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:18:16
|40
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:19:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8:17:30
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:56
|8
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:15
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|10
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:17:27
|11
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|24:52:32
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:50
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|5
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:08
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:18
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:58
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:11
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:25
|11
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:56
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:07:08
|13
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:41
|14
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:12:30
|15
|Team 3M
|0:32:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy