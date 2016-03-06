Sean De Bie (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Second place on the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen was enough for Sean De Bie to claim overall victory, seven seconds ahead of Etixx-Quick Step's Lukasz Wisniowsk. Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems) got the better of De Bie in the sprint for stage honours from a small group that also contained Wisniowski, Nils Politt (Katusha), Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) and Olivier Pardini (Wallonie Bruxelles).

The Lotto Soudal rider praised the efforts of his team in setting up the overall victory, highlighting the efforts of Tosh Van Der Sande.

"Our team raced at the front all day long. On the cobblestones in Diksmuide, at about fifty kilometres from the end, we raised the pace," De Bie said of the stage. "The wind had made the race hard right from the beginning, after one hundred kilometres everybody was tired and when we set a higher pace the peloton split again. With four teammates we were part of a new front group of twenty.

"When entering the local circuit, with about forty kilometres to go, there was a rush. Tosh and I sprinted for the bonus seconds and then immediately forced a new selection. The new break had the perfect composition, with riders who were interested in GC and others who were keen on winning the stage."

Having started the race as overall race leader, BMC's Tom Bohli slipped to eighth place on GC having missed the winning breakaway which formed early in the stage as rain fell heavily in Nieuwpoort. Aggressive racing from Van der Sande and De Bie in mopping up the bonus seconds on offer ensured Wisniowski would be the only rider capable of taking the win away from the young Belgian with Bohli back in the peloton.

Lotto Soudal finished the race with overall victory via De Bie, who also claimed the points and young rider classifications, and the team classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 4:21:56 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 10 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:54 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 26 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 33 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 38 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 39 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 40 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:00 47 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 48 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:16 49 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 51 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 53 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 55 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:20 57 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 58 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 65 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:28 68 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 69 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 70 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 71 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 72 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 74 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:13:15 75 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:01 76 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 77 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 78 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 81 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 82 Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 83 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:18:17 DNF Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNF Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha DNF Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth DNF Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth DNF Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth DNF Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth DNF Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team DNF Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect DNF Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team DNF Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M DNF Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M DNF Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M DNF Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 2 3 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 10 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 7 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 10 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:21:56 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 6 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:54 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 23 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:16 26 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:20 28 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 29 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 30 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 31 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:28 32 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 33 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 34 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 35 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:13:15 36 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:01 37 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 38 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 39 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:18:17

Regional riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 4:21:56 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:54 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 10 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:01 11 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 13:06:20 2 Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:16 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Team Katusha 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 6 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:10 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:05:38 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:32 10 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:36 11 Direct Energie 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:38 14 An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:44 15 Team 3M 0:32:13

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8:16:55 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:13 4 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:23 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:35 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:37 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 9 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:09 13 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:13 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:16 15 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 17 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:20 19 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:21 23 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:23 25 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:01:26 26 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:31 29 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:34 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:35 31 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:36 33 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:39 34 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:43 35 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:45 36 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:46 37 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 38 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:49 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:50 41 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:52 42 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:02 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 46 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:43 47 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:34 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:38 50 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:41 51 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:43 52 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:45 53 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:51 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55 55 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:05:58 56 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:06:05 57 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:09 58 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 0:06:10 59 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:11 60 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 61 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:06:16 62 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:19 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:27 64 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 65 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:53 66 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:47 67 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 0:11:02 68 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:18 69 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 0:11:19 70 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:11:33 71 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:36 72 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:12:26 73 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:44 74 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:14:16 75 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 0:17:36 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:17:42 77 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:44 78 Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:17:56 79 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:18:02 80 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:18:07 81 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:18:16 82 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:19:22 83 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 5 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 11 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 7 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 14 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 22 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 pts 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 22 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 11 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 7 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 12 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 7 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 20 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 21 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 23 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8:16:55 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:13 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:35 5 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:58 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:09 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:16 9 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:18 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:20 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 16 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:23 17 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 18 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:34 19 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:35 20 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:50 21 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:52 22 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:38 25 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:41 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:45 27 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 28 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:06:16 29 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:06:27 30 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 0:11:02 31 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:18 32 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:11:36 33 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:12:26 34 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:44 35 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:14:16 36 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 0:17:36 37 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:44 38 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:18:02 39 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:18:16 40 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:19:22

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 8:17:30 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:56 8 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:15 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 10 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:17:27 11 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:41