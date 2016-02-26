Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen past winners
Champions 1945-2015
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis
|2013
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2011
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
|2009
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
|2008
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) P3 Transfer-Batavus
|2007
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Unibet.com
|2006
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques–Topsport Vlaanderen
|2005
|No race
|2004
|Robert Bartko (Ger) Rabobank
|2003
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2001
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Lotto–Adecco
|1999
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Jesper Skibby (Den) Team home–Jack & Jones
|1997
|Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
|1996
|Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Bo Hamburger (Den) TVM-Bison kit
|1993
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Collstrop
|1992
|Nico Verhoeven (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1991
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto
|1990
|Dirk Demol (Bel) Lotto–Superclub
|1989
|Luc Colijn (Bel) Humo-TW Rock
|1988
|Michel Cornelisse (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko
|1987
|Franky Van Oyen (Bel) Sigma
|1986
|Jos Lieckens (Bel) Lotto–Emerxil–Merckx
|1985
|Hans Daams (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
|1984
|William Tackaert (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
|1983
|Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI-Raleigh
|1982
|Dirk Heirweg (Bel) Maufroy-Moser
|1981
|Ferdi Vandenhaute (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1980
|Johan Wellens (Bel) Eurobouw
|1979
|Piet Van Katwijk (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1978
|Leo Van Thielen (Bel) Safir-Beyers-Ludo
|1977
|Herman Beyssens (Bel) Flandria–Velda
|1976
|Chris De Buysschere (Bel) Carlos
|1975
|Patrick Sercu (Bel) Brooklyn
|1974
|Patrick Sercu (Bel) Brooklyn
|1973
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes
|1972
|Tino Tabak (Ned) Goudsmit-Hoff
|1971
|Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria–Mars
|1970
|No race
|1969
|Eric De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger
|1968
|Willy Vanneste (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1967
|Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1966
|Noël Vanclooster (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1965
|Bernard Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1964
|Lucien Gaelens (Bel) Labo-Dr. Mann
|1963
|Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1962
|Staf Vanvaerenbergh (Bel) Liberia-Grammont-Wolber
|1961
|Gabriël Borra (Bel) Alcyon
|1960
|Florent Vanpollaert (Bel) Pelforth 43-Carlier
|1959
|Daniël Denys (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1958
|Cyriel Vanbossel (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1956
|Frans Van Looveren (Bel) Carpano-Coppi
|1955
|René Mertens (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1954
|Maurice Blomme (Bel) Bertin-d'Alessandro
|1953
|Marcel Dierckens (Bel) Dossche Sport
|1952
|Kwik Van Kerckhove (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1951
|Valeer Ollivier (Bel) Bertin
|1950
|Arseen Ryckaert (Bel) De Walsche Sport
|1949
|Norbert Callens (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1948
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1947
|Michel Remue (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1946
|Joseph Somers (Bel) Rochet-Dunlop
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
