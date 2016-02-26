Trending

Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen past winners

Champions 1945-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis
2013Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
2010Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
2009Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil
2008Bobbie Traksel (Ned) P3 Transfer-Batavus
2007Jimmy Casper (Fra) Unibet.com
2006Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques–Topsport Vlaanderen
2005No race
2004Robert Bartko (Ger) Rabobank
2003Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
2002Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2001Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2000Servais Knaven (Ned) Lotto–Adecco
1999Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
1998Jesper Skibby (Den) Team home–Jack & Jones
1997Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
1996Wilfried Peeters (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Bo Hamburger (Den) TVM-Bison kit
1993Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Collstrop
1992Nico Verhoeven (Ned) PDM-Concorde
1991Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto
1990Dirk Demol (Bel) Lotto–Superclub
1989Luc Colijn (Bel) Humo-TW Rock
1988Michel Cornelisse (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko
1987Franky Van Oyen (Bel) Sigma
1986Jos Lieckens (Bel) Lotto–Emerxil–Merckx
1985Hans Daams (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
1984William Tackaert (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
1983Ludo Peeters (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1982Dirk Heirweg (Bel) Maufroy-Moser
1981Ferdi Vandenhaute (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1980Johan Wellens (Bel) Eurobouw
1979Piet Van Katwijk (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978Leo Van Thielen (Bel) Safir-Beyers-Ludo
1977Herman Beyssens (Bel) Flandria–Velda
1976Chris De Buysschere (Bel) Carlos
1975Patrick Sercu (Bel) Brooklyn
1974Patrick Sercu (Bel) Brooklyn
1973Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972Tino Tabak (Ned) Goudsmit-Hoff
1971Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970No race
1969Eric De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger
1968Willy Vanneste (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1967Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1966Noël Vanclooster (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1965Bernard Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964Lucien Gaelens (Bel) Labo-Dr. Mann
1963Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1962Staf Vanvaerenbergh (Bel) Liberia-Grammont-Wolber
1961Gabriël Borra (Bel) Alcyon
1960Florent Vanpollaert (Bel) Pelforth 43-Carlier
1959Daniël Denys (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1958Cyriel Vanbossel (Bel) Carpano
1957Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1956Frans Van Looveren (Bel) Carpano-Coppi
1955René Mertens (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1954Maurice Blomme (Bel) Bertin-d'Alessandro
1953Marcel Dierckens (Bel) Dossche Sport
1952Kwik Van Kerckhove (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1951Valeer Ollivier (Bel) Bertin
1950Arseen Ryckaert (Bel) De Walsche Sport
1949Norbert Callens (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1948Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1947Michel Remue (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1946Joseph Somers (Bel) Rochet-Dunlop
1945Marcel Kint (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson

