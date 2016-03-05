Groenewegen wins in Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen
Bohli continues in race lead
Stage 1: Brugge - Harelbeke
Dylan Groenewegen continued his winning start to 2016 with LottoNL-Jumbo, getting the better of Tosh Van Der Sande and Baptiste Planckaert in a bunch sprint finish to the conclusion of Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen's second stage in Harelbeke. The 22-year-old Dutchman lost his lead out man Robert Wagner in the fast run into the finish, explaining that he quickly readjusted and caught his rivals off guard with an early start to his sprint.
"From that moment, I had to do it all by myself," Groenewegen said of losing Wagner. "There were three riders still in front of the peloton and because I was on the front of the peloton when we caught them, just before the final turn, I decided to start sprinting immediately. I was able to hold the lead fortunately. It’s nice to start the season in a good way, so I wanted to peak early, this season. That’s what I’m doing at the moment and my shape’s getting better every week."
Race leader Tom Bohli (BMC) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead with one stage to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:47:09
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|5
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|29
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|36
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|37
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|40
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|45
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|46
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|53
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|54
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|57
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|58
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|59
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|60
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|62
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|63
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|65
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|67
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|69
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|75
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|78
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|79
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|82
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|83
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|86
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|88
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|89
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|92
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|93
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|97
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|101
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|105
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|108
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|109
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|113
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|114
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|116
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|117
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|118
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|119
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|120
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|121
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|122
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|123
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|124
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|126
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|127
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|128
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|129
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|136
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|137
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|138
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|139
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|140
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|141
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|142
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|143
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|144
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|145
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|146
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|147
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|149
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|150
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:04
|152
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:22
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:29
|154
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|155
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:19
|156
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:55
|159
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|160
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|161
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|162
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|163
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3:47:09
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|3
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|13
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|14
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|15
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|16
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|17
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:47:09
|2
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|18
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|26
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|27
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|33
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|35
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|40
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|43
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|44
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|47
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|48
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|49
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|52
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|54
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|55
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|56
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|60
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|65
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|66
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|67
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|69
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:23
|70
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|71
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|73
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:29
|74
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:19
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|78
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:21:27
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Direct Energie
|8
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Team Roth
|20
|ONE Pro Cycling
|21
|Cibel-Cebon
|22
|Team 3M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:54:59
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|9
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|16
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:24
|18
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:25
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|26
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:28
|30
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|33
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|35
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|39
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|41
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|42
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|47
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|48
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|49
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:38
|50
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|52
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|55
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|56
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|57
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:00:41
|59
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|60
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|65
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:43
|67
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:45
|70
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|71
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:47
|74
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|75
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:48
|76
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|78
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|79
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|80
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:50
|81
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|82
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|86
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:52
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|93
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|94
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|96
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|97
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:55
|98
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|99
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|100
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|104
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|105
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:58
|106
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:59
|109
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:01
|111
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|112
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:03
|114
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|115
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|117
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|118
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|119
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|120
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|121
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|122
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|123
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|124
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|125
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|126
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:06
|127
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|128
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:07
|129
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:08
|130
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|131
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:09
|132
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|133
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|134
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|136
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:13
|137
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:14
|138
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:15
|139
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|140
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:25
|141
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:26
|142
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:28
|143
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:32
|144
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:33
|145
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:42
|146
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|147
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|148
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:56
|149
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|150
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:22
|151
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:20
|152
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:52
|153
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:59
|154
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|155
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:59
|156
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:00
|157
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:12
|158
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:49
|159
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:41
|160
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|161
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|162
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:50
|163
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:15
|164
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:14:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|7
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|5
|14
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|16
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|17
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|19
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|20
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|1
|23
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|24
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:55:14
|2
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:07
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|5
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:22
|9
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:23
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|11
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|13
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:46
|14
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|15
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|16
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:54
|17
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:54:59
|2
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|6
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|9
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|10
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:23
|11
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:31
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:32
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|23
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|24
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|26
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|28
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|29
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|30
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|31
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:40
|32
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:41
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|35
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:45
|36
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|38
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:50
|39
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:51
|42
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|43
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:55
|44
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|45
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|46
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:58
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:01
|50
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|51
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:03
|53
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:04
|56
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
|58
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|59
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|61
|Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|62
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:07
|63
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:08
|64
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:09
|65
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|66
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:15
|67
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|68
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:25
|69
|Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:26
|70
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:28
|71
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:42
|72
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|73
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:59
|74
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:59
|75
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:41
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:49
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:50
|78
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:13:15
|79
|Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:14:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11:45:34
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:46
|9
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:49
|10
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|11
|Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Team 3M
|0:01:04
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|15
|Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|16
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|FDJ
|0:01:14
|18
|Team Roth
|0:01:16
|19
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:24
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:43
|22
|Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:59
