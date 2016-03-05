Trending

Dylan Groenewegen continued his winning start to 2016 with LottoNL-Jumbo, getting the better of Tosh Van Der Sande and Baptiste Planckaert in a bunch sprint finish to the conclusion of Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen's second stage in Harelbeke. The 22-year-old Dutchman lost his lead out man Robert Wagner in the fast run into the finish, explaining that he quickly readjusted and caught his rivals off guard with an early start to his sprint.

"From that moment, I had to do it all by myself," Groenewegen said of losing Wagner. "There were three riders still in front of the peloton and because I was on the front of the peloton when we caught them, just before the final turn, I decided to start sprinting immediately. I was able to hold the lead fortunately. It’s nice to start the season in a good way, so I wanted to peak early, this season. That’s what I’m doing at the moment and my shape’s getting better every week."

Race leader Tom Bohli (BMC) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead with one stage to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:47:09
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
5Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
6Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
12Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
17Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
26Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
29David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
35Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
36Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
37Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
38Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
40Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
45Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
54Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
57Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
58Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
59Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
60Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
62Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
63Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
65Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
67Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
69Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
75Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
76Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
78Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
79Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
81Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
82Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
83Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
84Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
86Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
88Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
89Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
92Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
93Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
101Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
102Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
103Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
105Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
108Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
109Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
111Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
112Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
113Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
114Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
116Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
117Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
118Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
119Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
120Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
121Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
122Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
123Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
126Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
127Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
128Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
129Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
130Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
131Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
136Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
137Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
138Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
139Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
140Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
141Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
142Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
143Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
144Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
145Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
146Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
147Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
149Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
150Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:04
152Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:22
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:29
154Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
155Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
156Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:55
159Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:12:04
160Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:26
161Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
162Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
163Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team7
5Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team5
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Best West-Vlaming
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3:47:09
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
3Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
13Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
14Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
15Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
16Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
17Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:47:09
2Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
8Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
15Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
18Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
26Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
27Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
28Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
33Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
35Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
38Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
40Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
42Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
43Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
44Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
45Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
46Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
47Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
48Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
49Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
50Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
52Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
53Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
54Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
56Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
57Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
58Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
59Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
60Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
65Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
66Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
67Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
69Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:23
70Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
71Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
73Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:29
74Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
75Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:26
76Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
78Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:21:27
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Lotto Soudal
4Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
5An Post-Chainreaction
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Direct Energie
8Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Team Katusha
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
12FDJ
13Etixx - Quick-Step
14Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15BMC Racing Team
16Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Team Roth
20ONE Pro Cycling
21Cibel-Cebon
22Team 3M

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:54:59
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:06
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
4Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:12
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:17
9Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
11Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
12Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
13Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
16Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
17David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:24
18Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:25
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:26
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
26Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:28
30Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
31Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
33Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
35Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
39Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
40Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
41Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
42Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:36
47Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:37
48Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
49Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:38
50Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
52Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
53Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
54Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
55Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
56Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:00:41
59Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
60Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
61Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
65Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:43
67Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
68Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:45
70Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
71Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
72Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:47
74Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
75Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:48
76Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:49
78Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
79Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
80Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:50
81Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
82Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
83Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
84François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
86Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
87Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:52
91Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
93Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
94Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
96Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
97Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:55
98Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
99Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
100Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
102Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
104Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
105Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:58
106Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:59
109Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
110Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:01:01
111Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
112Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:03
114Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
115Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
116Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
117Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
118Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
119Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
120Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
121Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:05
122Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
123Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
124Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
125Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
126Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:01:06
127Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
128Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:07
129Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:08
130André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
131Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:01:09
132Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
133Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
134Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:12
136Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:13
137Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:01:14
138Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:15
139Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
140Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:25
141Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:26
142Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:28
143Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:32
144Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:33
145Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:42
146Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:43
147Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:50
148Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:56
149Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:58
150Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:22
151Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:20
152Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:52
153Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:59
154Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:15
155Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:59
156Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:00
157Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:12
158Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:49
159Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:41
160Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:12:49
161Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
162Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:50
163Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:13:15
164Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:14:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect10
7Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha7
8Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team7
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team5
14Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
16Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
17Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
19Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
20Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step2
22Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha1
23Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
24Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:55:14
2Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:07
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:20
7Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:22
9Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:23
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:25
11Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:32
12Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
13Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:00:46
14Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
15Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
16Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:00:54
17Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:00

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:54:59
2Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:12
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
5Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:17
6Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:18
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
9Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
10Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:23
11Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:25
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:26
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:31
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:32
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
23Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
24Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
26Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
28Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:00:36
29Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
30Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
31Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:40
32Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:41
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:43
35Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:45
36Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
37Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:48
38Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:50
39Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
40François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:00:51
42Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
43Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:55
44Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
45Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
46Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:58
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M0:01:01
50Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
51Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:03
53Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M0:01:04
56Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M
58Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:05
59Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
60Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
61Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
62Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:07
63André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:08
64Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M0:01:09
65Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:12
66Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:15
67Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
68Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:25
69Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:26
70Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:28
71Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:42
72Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:58
73Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:59
74Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:59
75Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:41
76Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:49
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:50
78Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:13:15
79Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:14:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo11:45:34
2BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Team Katusha0:00:11
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
7Lotto Soudal0:00:38
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
9Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:49
10ONE Pro Cycling0:00:56
11Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:03
12Team 3M0:01:04
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
14Direct Energie0:01:10
15Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:01:11
16Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17FDJ0:01:14
18Team Roth0:01:16
19An Post-Chainreaction0:01:24
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:43
22Cibel-Cebon0:01:59

 

