Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates his stage win

Dylan Groenewegen continued his winning start to 2016 with LottoNL-Jumbo, getting the better of Tosh Van Der Sande and Baptiste Planckaert in a bunch sprint finish to the conclusion of Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen's second stage in Harelbeke. The 22-year-old Dutchman lost his lead out man Robert Wagner in the fast run into the finish, explaining that he quickly readjusted and caught his rivals off guard with an early start to his sprint.

"From that moment, I had to do it all by myself," Groenewegen said of losing Wagner. "There were three riders still in front of the peloton and because I was on the front of the peloton when we caught them, just before the final turn, I decided to start sprinting immediately. I was able to hold the lead fortunately. It’s nice to start the season in a good way, so I wanted to peak early, this season. That’s what I’m doing at the moment and my shape’s getting better every week."

Race leader Tom Bohli (BMC) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead with one stage to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:47:09 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 5 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 13 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 14 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 28 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 29 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 30 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 36 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 37 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 40 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 45 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 53 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 54 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 57 Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 58 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 59 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 60 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 62 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 63 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 65 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 67 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 69 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 75 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 76 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 78 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 79 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 81 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 82 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 83 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 84 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 86 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 88 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 89 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 92 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 93 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 96 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 97 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 101 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 103 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 105 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 109 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 113 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 114 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 115 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 116 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 117 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 118 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 119 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 120 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 121 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 122 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 123 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 126 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 127 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 128 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 129 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 130 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 131 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 136 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 137 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 138 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 139 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 140 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 141 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 142 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 143 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 144 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 145 Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 146 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 147 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 149 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 150 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:04 152 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:22 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:29 154 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 155 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 156 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:55 159 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:12:04 160 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:26 161 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 162 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 163 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 7 5 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Best West-Vlaming # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 3:47:09 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 3 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 13 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 14 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 15 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 16 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 17 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:47:09 2 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 5 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 15 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 18 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 26 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 27 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 28 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 33 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 35 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 38 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 40 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 42 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 43 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 44 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 47 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 48 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 49 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 52 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 54 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 55 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 56 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 57 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 60 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 65 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 66 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 67 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 69 Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:23 70 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 71 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M 73 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:29 74 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:26 76 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 78 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11:21:27 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 An Post-Chainreaction 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Direct Energie 8 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 Team Katusha 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 12 FDJ 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Team Roth 20 ONE Pro Cycling 21 Cibel-Cebon 22 Team 3M

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:54:59 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 4 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:12 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:17 9 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:18 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 12 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 16 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 17 David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:24 18 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:25 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:26 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 26 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:28 30 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 33 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 35 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 39 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 41 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 42 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:36 47 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:37 48 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 49 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:38 50 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 52 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 54 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 55 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 56 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:00:41 59 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 60 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 65 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 66 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:43 67 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:45 70 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 71 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:47 74 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 75 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:48 76 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:49 78 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 79 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 80 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:50 81 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 82 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 84 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:51 86 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 88 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:52 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 93 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 94 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 96 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M 97 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:55 98 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M 99 Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 100 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 104 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 105 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:58 106 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:59 109 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 110 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:01 111 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 112 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:03 114 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 115 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 116 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:04 117 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M 118 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 119 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 120 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 121 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:05 122 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 123 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 124 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 125 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 126 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth 0:01:06 127 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 128 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:07 129 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:08 130 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 131 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:09 132 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 133 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 134 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:01:12 136 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:13 137 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:01:14 138 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:15 139 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 140 Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:25 141 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:26 142 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:28 143 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:32 144 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:33 145 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:42 146 Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:43 147 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:50 148 Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:56 149 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:58 150 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:22 151 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:20 152 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:52 153 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:59 154 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:15 155 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:59 156 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:00 157 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:12 158 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:49 159 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:41 160 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:12:49 161 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 162 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:50 163 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:13:15 164 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:14:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 7 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 8 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 7 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 5 14 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 16 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 17 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 19 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 20 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 2 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 1 23 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 24 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:55:14 2 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:07 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 5 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:20 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:22 9 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:23 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:25 11 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:32 12 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 13 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:46 14 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 15 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 16 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 0:00:54 17 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:00

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:54:59 2 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:17 6 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:18 7 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 9 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 10 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:23 11 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:25 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:26 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:31 21 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:32 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 23 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 24 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 26 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 28 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:00:36 29 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 30 Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth 31 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:40 32 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:41 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:43 35 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:45 36 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 37 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:48 38 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:50 39 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 40 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:51 42 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 43 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:55 44 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 45 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 46 Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:58 47 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:01 50 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 51 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:03 53 Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:04 56 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Martijn Degreve (Bel) Team 3M 58 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:05 59 Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 61 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 62 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:01:07 63 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:08 64 Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M 0:01:09 65 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 0:01:12 66 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:15 67 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 68 Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:25 69 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:01:26 70 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:28 71 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:42 72 Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:58 73 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:59 74 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:59 75 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:41 76 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:49 77 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:50 78 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:13:15 79 Kenny Goossens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:14:04