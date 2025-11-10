US riders Lidia Cusack and Brody McDonald win C2 races at DCCX on course used for Pan-American Championships

Newly-crowned men's Pan-Am winner takes second behind McDonald while Cusack follows U23 bronze on Saturday with elite women's victory

Lidia Cusack (left) outsprinted Kaya Musgrave to win 2025 DCCX elite women&#039;s C2 race
Lidia Cusack (left) outsprints Kaya Musgrave to win 2025 DCCX elite women's C2 race (Image credit: Bill Schieken / DCCX)
Brody McDonald (Milligan University Cycling) distanced newly-crowned Pan American CX champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) to win DCCX in Washington, D.C. in the elite men's C2 contest. Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes) outsprinted Kaya Musgrave (PURE Energy Drink-Haro Bikes by Corego) to win the elite women's C2 race on Sunday.

McDonald, a multi-disciple talent who was just confirmed for the 20-rider roster on next year's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team, gained a gap from Saturday's dominant winner on the eighth of nine laps. He held on for a solo victory, 16 seconds in front of Strohmeyer, who sported the stars-and-stripes as the reigning US 'cross national champion. Kerry Werner (Velmafia p/b BikeFlights) grabbed third, holding off a charge by Bear CX rider Marcis Shelton.

Results

