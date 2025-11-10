US riders Lidia Cusack and Brody McDonald win C2 races at DCCX on course used for Pan-American Championships
Newly-crowned men's Pan-Am winner takes second behind McDonald while Cusack follows U23 bronze on Saturday with elite women's victory
Brody McDonald (Milligan University Cycling) distanced newly-crowned Pan American CX champion Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) to win DCCX in Washington, D.C. in the elite men's C2 contest. Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes) outsprinted Kaya Musgrave (PURE Energy Drink-Haro Bikes by Corego) to win the elite women's C2 race on Sunday.
McDonald, a multi-disciple talent who was just confirmed for the 20-rider roster on next year's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team, gained a gap from Saturday's dominant winner on the eighth of nine laps. He held on for a solo victory, 16 seconds in front of Strohmeyer, who sported the stars-and-stripes as the reigning US 'cross national champion. Kerry Werner (Velmafia p/b BikeFlights) grabbed third, holding off a charge by Bear CX rider Marcis Shelton.
The 18-year-old Cusack opened her 2026 cyclocross season on home turf in the US capital city for a weekend of racing and followed her bronze medal in the U23 women's contest at Pan-American Championships with her first victory of a shortened campaign.
Musgrave, 20 years old, finished fourth on Saturday in the U23 race, and on her 14th race of the year could not make a late pass of Cusack. Makena Kellerman (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), the US U23 cross-country mountain bike national champion, completed the podium for a U23 sweep in the elite C2 race.
Elite women's Pan-Am champion Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) finished ninth on Sunday at DCCX.
A packed schedule of 27 division winners were recognised on Sunday at DCCX, from juniors to singlespeed and elites. Mild temperatures in the 60s with cloudy skies provided dry, fast tracks with carbon-copy conditions from Pan-American Championships on Saturday on the same course at the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
