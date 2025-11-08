Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Mia Aseltine and Henry Coote win U23 titles in Washington

Mia Asletine (USA) and Henry Coote (USA) won the U23 men's and U23 women's titles, respectively, at the 2025 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Aseltine outsprinted three of her countrywomen to win the gold medal and lead a USA sweep of the podium. Alyssa Sarkisov took silver, and Lidia Cusack finished third for the bronze medal. Kaya Musgrave was fourth. Canada’s Rafaelle Carrier crossed the line 47 seconds behind the winner to take fifth.

It was the first victory this season for Aseltine, who had six top 5 results so far. The 21-year-old rider also races on the road, where she claimed the silver in the U23 national time trial this summer.

Coote soloed to victory, crossing the line 33 seconds ahead of Marcis Shelton (USA), who took the silver medal.

Ryan Drummond (USA) won the fight for the bronze medal, edging out Luke Walter and Aidan Vollmuth, who took fourth and fifth, respectively. American riders claimed the first nine places in the results.

In only his third race of the season, Coote, the reigning US U23 cyclocross champion, claimed his second victory after the win on day 2 of the Northampton Cyclocross (NoHoCX) last week.

The race took place on the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, home to President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for U.S. veterans dating back to 1851.

Results

