Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Mia Aseltine and Henry Coote win U23 titles in Washington
USA dominates the U23 races with Alyssa Sarkisov taking silver in U23 women’s race, and Marcis Shelto takes junior silver for men
Mia Asletine (USA) and Henry Coote (USA) won the U23 men's and U23 women's titles, respectively, at the 2025 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.
Aseltine outsprinted three of her countrywomen to win the gold medal and lead a USA sweep of the podium. Alyssa Sarkisov took silver, and Lidia Cusack finished third for the bronze medal. Kaya Musgrave was fourth. Canada’s Rafaelle Carrier crossed the line 47 seconds behind the winner to take fifth.
It was the first victory this season for Aseltine, who had six top 5 results so far. The 21-year-old rider also races on the road, where she claimed the silver in the U23 national time trial this summer.
Coote soloed to victory, crossing the line 33 seconds ahead of Marcis Shelton (USA), who took the silver medal.
Ryan Drummond (USA) won the fight for the bronze medal, edging out Luke Walter and Aidan Vollmuth, who took fourth and fifth, respectively. American riders claimed the first nine places in the results.
In only his third race of the season, Coote, the reigning US U23 cyclocross champion, claimed his second victory after the win on day 2 of the Northampton Cyclocross (NoHoCX) last week.
The race took place on the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, home to President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for U.S. veterans dating back to 1851.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Mia Aseltine and Henry Coote win U23 titles in WashingtonUSA dominates the U23 races with Alyssa Sarkisov taking silver in U23 women’s race, and Marcis Shelto takes junior silver for men
-
Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Andrew Strohmeyer solos to elite men’s titleEric Brunner takes second, Jules Van Kempen third in Washington, DC
-
Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Lizzy Gunsalus edges Maghalie Rochette for elite women's titleDefending champion Sidney McGill takes bronze
-
UEC European Cyclocross Championships: Inge van der Heijden leads Dutch sweep ahead of Lucinda Brand and Aniek van Alphen at elite women’s raceVan der Heijden led from start to finish on sandy Middelkerke course