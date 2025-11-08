Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Mia Aseltine and Henry Coote win U23 titles in Washington

USA dominates the U23 races with Alyssa Sarkisov taking silver in U23 women’s race, and Marcis Shelto takes junior silver for men

Ryan Drummond (Competitive Edge Racing) leads eventual Sunday winner Henry Coote (Trinity Racing) in elite men&#039;s race
Ryan Drummond (Competitive Edge Racing) leads Henry Coote at NohoCX (Image credit: Angelica Dixon/Northampton Cyclocross)
Mia Asletine (USA) and Henry Coote (USA) won the U23 men's and U23 women's titles, respectively, at the 2025 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Aseltine outsprinted three of her countrywomen to win the gold medal and lead a USA sweep of the podium. Alyssa Sarkisov took silver, and Lidia Cusack finished third for the bronze medal. Kaya Musgrave was fourth. Canada’s Rafaelle Carrier crossed the line 47 seconds behind the winner to take fifth.

The race took place on the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, home to President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for U.S. veterans dating back to 1851.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

