Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Andrew Strohmeyer solos to elite men’s title
Eric Brunner takes second, Jules Van Kempen third in Washington, DC
Andrew Strohmeyer soloed to victory to claim the elite men’s Pan American Cyclocross Championships title, dropping defending champion Eric Brunner on the final three laps in Washington, DC, on Saturday.
Strohmeyer (23), the reigning USA national cyclocross champion, and Brunner (27) pulled away from the field in the first lap, and duked it out until Strohmeyer powered away with three laps to go. Brunner, a four-time Pan American champion, claimed silver, crossing the line 52 seconds later.
Over a minute after the winner, Jules Van Kempen claimed the bronze medal, to make it a US sweep of the medals. Kerry Werner (USA) was fourth, and Tyler Clark (Canada) took fifth.
In 2024, Strohmeyer finished third behind winner Brunner. This season, the pair have traded blows in the Trek US Cyclocross Series, each taking four wins so far.
Results
