Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships: Andrew Strohmeyer solos to elite men’s title

Eric Brunner takes second, Jules Van Kempen third in Washington, DC

Andrew Strohmeyer soloed to victory to claim the elite men’s Pan American Cyclocross Championships title, dropping defending champion Eric Brunner on the final three laps in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Strohmeyer (23), the reigning USA national cyclocross champion, and Brunner (27) pulled away from the field in the first lap, and duked it out until Strohmeyer powered away with three laps to go. Brunner, a four-time Pan American champion, claimed silver, crossing the line 52 seconds later.

