Trending

Neff and Giger win Afxentia overall titles

Langvad and Skarnitzl triumph in final stage

Image 1 of 31

Race leader Fabian Giger leads Emil Lindgren in the final stage of the Afxentia Stage Race

Race leader Fabian Giger leads Emil Lindgren in the final stage of the Afxentia Stage Race
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 2 of 31

Annika Langvad leads overall leader Jolanda Neff in stage 4 of the Afxentia Stage Race

Annika Langvad leads overall leader Jolanda Neff in stage 4 of the Afxentia Stage Race
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 3 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 31

Fabian Giger

Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 31

Fabian Giger

Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 31

Race leader Fabian Giger

Race leader Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 31

Emil Lindgren leads Fabian Giger

Emil Lindgren leads Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 31

The start loop

The start loop
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 12 of 31

Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Blaza Klemencic

Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Blaza Klemencic
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 13 of 31

Jolanda Neff wins the Afxentia stage race

Jolanda Neff wins the Afxentia stage race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 14 of 31

Annika Langvad

Annika Langvad
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 15 of 31

Jolanda Neff

Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 16 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 17 of 31

Fabian Giger

Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 18 of 31

Fabian Giger, overall Afxentia winner and Cyprus Sunshine Cup leader

Fabian Giger, overall Afxentia winner and Cyprus Sunshine Cup leader
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 19 of 31

Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia

Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 20 of 31

Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia

Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 21 of 31

Ondrej Cink, Jan Skarnitzl, Fabian Giger

Ondrej Cink, Jan Skarnitzl, Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 22 of 31

Two riders chill out

Two riders chill out
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 23 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl's number 1

Jan Skarnitzl's number 1
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 24 of 31

Ondrej Cink, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl

Ondrej Cink, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 25 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 26 of 31

Emil Lindgren

Emil Lindgren
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 27 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 28 of 31

Fabian Giger

Fabian Giger
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 29 of 31

Jan Skarnitzl

Jan Skarnitzl
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 30 of 31

Michiel Van der Heijden

Michiel Van der Heijden
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 31 of 31

Jolanda Neff on her way to winning the overall at Afxentia

Jolanda Neff on her way to winning the overall at Afxentia
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)

Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena) took the wins in the final stage of the Afxentia stage race, while Fabian Giger and Jolanda Neff (both Giant Pro XC) clinched the overall titles. In stage 4, a cross country race, Neff finished second ahead of Blaza Klemencic (Felt Feenstra) while Skarnitzl took the men's stage ahead of Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Giger.

Men

The final cross country race at Mantra tou Kampiou was influenced by the overall standings. Fabian Giger's main objective was to defend his overall lead.

"The stage was not so important," said Giger. "I was looking at Ondrej Cink and tried to keep with him," said Giger, who was a member of the seven-man lead group.

Cink attacked at the beginning of the stage but could not hold the lead. "I lost too much power due to my attack, and for some laps, I had to fight to keep with the leading group," said Cink.

Meanwhile his country-mate Jan Skarnitzl accelerated in the third of five laps (of 5.7km each after a 4km start loop) and escaped off the front..

"I am used to training in the wind. So maybe that was an advantage when I was riding solo in front," said Skarnitzl. "I was angry all the other days because I did not have my normal bike, which is still at the airport in Vienna. And also with the mechanicals in day 2 and 3. So I am happy that my good form finally came out in a result," said Skarnitzl.

The gap to the chasers was growing. "At the end, my leading position nearly was endangered by Skarnitzl," said Giger. "He was really, really strong. Finally we made it, and I am happy to start into the season by repeating my overall Afxentia win from last year. My goal in this strong peloton was the podium, now I have the victory, that's perfect."

Surprisingly, it was Cink who regained his power part way through the race. "I got a Coke at the feed zone, and then I could go again," said Cink, who attacked to the finish with a strong final lap, finishing just one minute behind Skarnitzl.

"Of course, I am happy with my second in the overall. I think my form is good," said Cink.

Thanks to his stage win, Skarnitzl was able to jump from sixth place to the overall podium, passing Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing), Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo), and Julian Schelb (Multivan-Merida). The 21-year-old Schelb could not hold the speed of the lead group today and finished in seventh.

Vogel lost his third place and was eventually classified as fourth. Despite that, Vogel was pleased with his first appearance at Afxentia. "I must say, these were four really nice days. The stages were not too long, and I like the concept as well as the tracks. There was a lot of fun. Good job." Speaking of his own performance, he said, "I think I am in a good way."

Vogel finished fifth on the stage, 1:13 behind Skarnitzl and five seconds behind Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), who was fourth of the day, one second behind Giger.

Women

After 4km start loop and half of the first full lap, Annika Langvad took the lead from Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike), while Jolanda Neff followed the Danish rider. Langvad and Neff left the rest of their competition behind.

In the second lap, Langvad realised that Neff was fading. "I didn't feel like being over the limit. So I decided to continue at my own rhythm," said Langvad of how she started her solo effort to win the last stage.

"I switched in race mode today. This morning I felt that it could happen. First, in the warm-up I was in doubt again, but after spinning for half an hour, the feeling came back," said Langvad. "I am happy to have this final stage win in the Afxentia."

Despite losing more and more time, Neff never was in danger of losing her overall lead. At the end of the final stage, Langvad had a 1:35 gap, but Neff defended her GC lead.

"Today, my goal was the overall, and it is pretty cool to get this yellow jersey. Of course, I felt a little bit tired after three days, but probably most of the girls do," said Neff. "I have two second places and two stage wins. How could that be better?"

Morath could not go the speed of the leading girls. "I realized immediately that this day is not the same as the last few days. So I tried to ride safe, in both a technical and physical way. At least I am very happy with the third place in the overall," said Morath, who ended up seventh in the stage.

Blaza Klemencic was in the unlucky position to be behind Morath when Neff and Langvad made their break. "I could not react at this point. But I am really happy to be on the podium. Day by day, it went better and cross country, that's what I like the most," said Klemencic.

Sabine Spitz (Haibike) was fourth for the third day in a row. "It seems I have regular dibs on the wooden medal. But anyway, I am very pleased with my performance, compared to last year."

Nine-time world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) finished fifth. "Hey, today I was kind of in the race. I could fight with the other girls," she said. "I didn't really feel good, but these four days were much more than I expected. The strength is there."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team1:34:17
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:01:00
3Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:08
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:09
5Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:01:13
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:01:39
7Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:52
8Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:02:54
9Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:03:10
10Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:10
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:03:26
12Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:03:34
13Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:10
14Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:05:26
15Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:05:29
16Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:05:38
17Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team0:06:12
18Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:06:45
19Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:07:04
20Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:15
21Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:07:41
22Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:07:56
23Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:08:30
24Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:08:41
25Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:09:13
26Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:09:35
27Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:09:48
28Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:10:23
29Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:10:39
30Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:10:41
31Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:10:48
32Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:10:59
33David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:11:06
34Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:11:10
35Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:11:20
36Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:11:37
37Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:11:46
38Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:12:02
39Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:12:37
40Federico Barri (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team0:12:46
41Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:13:06
42Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:13:11
43Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:13:36
44Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:13:37
45Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:13:43
46Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:13:46
47Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:13:58
48Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:14:14
49Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:14:20
50Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:14:29
51Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:14:34
52Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:14:51
53Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:15:01
54Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:15:04
55Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:15:06
56Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team0:15:20
57Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:16:01
58Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:16:10
59Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:16:42
60Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:17:38
61Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:18:14
62Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:18:16
63Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:18:28
64Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:18:37
65Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:18:43
66Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:19:28
67Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:19:49
68Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:19:59
69Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:20:30
70Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:21:47
71Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-FDR0:21:55
72Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy
73Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya
74Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie
75Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team
76Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team
77Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team
78Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team
79Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team
80Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized
81Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk
82Rien Terpstra (Ned) KTM-Huffalize MTB Team
83Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda
84Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan
85Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team
86Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason
87Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim
88Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol
89Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos
90Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos
DNFSamuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto
DNFFlorian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team
DNFAlexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team
DNFDennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam
DNFRalph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFUlisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC
DNFAndreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli
DNFCallum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC1:33:30
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:35
3Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:01:50
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:02:26
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:02:30
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:03:26
7Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:04:10
8Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:04:14
9Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:04:20
10Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:04:37
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:05:07
12Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:06:01
13Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:06:17
14Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:09:00
15Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:10:05
16Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:10:40
17Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:10:57
18Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:11:12
19Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:11:57
20Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:12:30
21Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:13:27
22Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:14:08
23Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:14:35
24Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:14:36
25Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team0:15:25
26Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:15:44
27Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:16:39
28Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:17:35
29Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:17:41
30Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:18:09
31Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:18:42
32Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:23:56
33Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:24:46
-1 LapsChantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team
-1 LapsMarina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk
-1 LapsImogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt
-2 LapsRuth Owen Evans (GBr)
-2 LapsDemetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus
DNFBorghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team
DNFRachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team5:24:58
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:43
3Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:01:28
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:02:35
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:03:23
6Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:04:17
7Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:06:15
8Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:06:58
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:07:13
10Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:07:19
11Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:10:07
12Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:11:31
13Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:11:40
14Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:12:44
15Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:13:30
16Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:14:05
17Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:14:13
18Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:16:43
19Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:17:21
20Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team0:18:03
21Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:18:48
22Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:19:44
23Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:20:15
24Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:21:09
25Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:21:28
26Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:23:43
27David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:23:45
28Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:24:05
29Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:24:17
30Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:25:49
31Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:26:08
32Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:28:02
33Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:28:40
34Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:28:50
35Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:28:56
36Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:29:41
37Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:30:21
38Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:30:50
39Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:32:06
40Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:33:09
41Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:33:44
42Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:34:18
43Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:35:42
44Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:37:58
45Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:39:10
46Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:39:54
47Federico Barri (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team0:40:21
48Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:40:46
49Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:40:56
50Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:41:10
51Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:41:34
52Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:42:24
53Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team0:42:45
54Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:42:56
55Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:43:16
56Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:43:45
57Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:45:00
58Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:47:08
59Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:47:32
60Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:48:08
61Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:50:07
62Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:50:08
63Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:50:16
64Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:52:33
65Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:53:12
66Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:53:26
67Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:56:03
68Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-FDR0:56:41
69Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:58:49
70Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets1:04:11
71Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team1:11:52
72Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:18:06
73Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team0:22:09
74Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team0:45:19
75Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:47:17
76Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:47:29
77Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team0:11:21
78Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:14:47
79Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:15:21
80Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:20:46
81Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:27:21
82Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team0:27:31
83Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:30:54
84Rien Terpstra (Ned) KTM-Huffalize MTB Team0:32:32
85Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:35:56
86Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:45:44
87Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim0:22:58
88Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol0:35:36
89Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos1:01:21
90Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos1:41:44

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team5:52:37
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc0:02:27
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:07:33
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:12:39
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:14:21
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:17:36
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:20:18
8Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:21:16
9Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:22:23
10Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:24:00
11Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:28:50
12Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:29:01
13Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:29:28
14Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:29:59
15Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:34:26
16Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:39:37
17Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:44:05
18Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:45:02
19Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:47:08
20Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:47:27
21Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:50:11
22Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:50:17
23Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:51:42
24Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:51:54
25Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:53:22
26Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:56:08
27Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team1:01:10
28Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point1:01:36
29Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry1:07:47
30Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma1:08:05
31Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team1:08:39
32Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team1:12:14
33Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team1:15:19
34Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk0:44:04
35Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team0:55:48
36Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:58:50
37Ruth Owen Evans (GBr)0:23:57
38Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus0:58:27

Latest on Cyclingnews