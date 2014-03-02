Image 1 of 31 Race leader Fabian Giger leads Emil Lindgren in the final stage of the Afxentia Stage Race (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 2 of 31 Annika Langvad leads overall leader Jolanda Neff in stage 4 of the Afxentia Stage Race (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 3 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 31 Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 31 Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 31 Race leader Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 31 Emil Lindgren leads Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 31 The start loop (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 31 Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 31 Jolanda Neff wins the Afxentia stage race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 31 Annika Langvad (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 15 of 31 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 17 of 31 Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 18 of 31 Fabian Giger, overall Afxentia winner and Cyprus Sunshine Cup leader (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 19 of 31 Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 20 of 31 Elite men's overall podium at Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 31 Ondrej Cink, Jan Skarnitzl, Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 22 of 31 Two riders chill out (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 23 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl's number 1 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 24 of 31 Ondrej Cink, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 25 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 26 of 31 Emil Lindgren (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 27 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 28 of 31 Fabian Giger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 29 of 31 Jan Skarnitzl (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 30 of 31 Michiel Van der Heijden (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 31 of 31 Jolanda Neff on her way to winning the overall at Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)

Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena) took the wins in the final stage of the Afxentia stage race, while Fabian Giger and Jolanda Neff (both Giant Pro XC) clinched the overall titles. In stage 4, a cross country race, Neff finished second ahead of Blaza Klemencic (Felt Feenstra) while Skarnitzl took the men's stage ahead of Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Giger.

Men

The final cross country race at Mantra tou Kampiou was influenced by the overall standings. Fabian Giger's main objective was to defend his overall lead.

"The stage was not so important," said Giger. "I was looking at Ondrej Cink and tried to keep with him," said Giger, who was a member of the seven-man lead group.

Cink attacked at the beginning of the stage but could not hold the lead. "I lost too much power due to my attack, and for some laps, I had to fight to keep with the leading group," said Cink.

Meanwhile his country-mate Jan Skarnitzl accelerated in the third of five laps (of 5.7km each after a 4km start loop) and escaped off the front..

"I am used to training in the wind. So maybe that was an advantage when I was riding solo in front," said Skarnitzl. "I was angry all the other days because I did not have my normal bike, which is still at the airport in Vienna. And also with the mechanicals in day 2 and 3. So I am happy that my good form finally came out in a result," said Skarnitzl.

The gap to the chasers was growing. "At the end, my leading position nearly was endangered by Skarnitzl," said Giger. "He was really, really strong. Finally we made it, and I am happy to start into the season by repeating my overall Afxentia win from last year. My goal in this strong peloton was the podium, now I have the victory, that's perfect."

Surprisingly, it was Cink who regained his power part way through the race. "I got a Coke at the feed zone, and then I could go again," said Cink, who attacked to the finish with a strong final lap, finishing just one minute behind Skarnitzl.

"Of course, I am happy with my second in the overall. I think my form is good," said Cink.

Thanks to his stage win, Skarnitzl was able to jump from sixth place to the overall podium, passing Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing), Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo), and Julian Schelb (Multivan-Merida). The 21-year-old Schelb could not hold the speed of the lead group today and finished in seventh.

Vogel lost his third place and was eventually classified as fourth. Despite that, Vogel was pleased with his first appearance at Afxentia. "I must say, these were four really nice days. The stages were not too long, and I like the concept as well as the tracks. There was a lot of fun. Good job." Speaking of his own performance, he said, "I think I am in a good way."

Vogel finished fifth on the stage, 1:13 behind Skarnitzl and five seconds behind Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), who was fourth of the day, one second behind Giger.

Women

After 4km start loop and half of the first full lap, Annika Langvad took the lead from Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike), while Jolanda Neff followed the Danish rider. Langvad and Neff left the rest of their competition behind.

In the second lap, Langvad realised that Neff was fading. "I didn't feel like being over the limit. So I decided to continue at my own rhythm," said Langvad of how she started her solo effort to win the last stage.

"I switched in race mode today. This morning I felt that it could happen. First, in the warm-up I was in doubt again, but after spinning for half an hour, the feeling came back," said Langvad. "I am happy to have this final stage win in the Afxentia."

Despite losing more and more time, Neff never was in danger of losing her overall lead. At the end of the final stage, Langvad had a 1:35 gap, but Neff defended her GC lead.

"Today, my goal was the overall, and it is pretty cool to get this yellow jersey. Of course, I felt a little bit tired after three days, but probably most of the girls do," said Neff. "I have two second places and two stage wins. How could that be better?"

Morath could not go the speed of the leading girls. "I realized immediately that this day is not the same as the last few days. So I tried to ride safe, in both a technical and physical way. At least I am very happy with the third place in the overall," said Morath, who ended up seventh in the stage.

Blaza Klemencic was in the unlucky position to be behind Morath when Neff and Langvad made their break. "I could not react at this point. But I am really happy to be on the podium. Day by day, it went better and cross country, that's what I like the most," said Klemencic.

Sabine Spitz (Haibike) was fourth for the third day in a row. "It seems I have regular dibs on the wooden medal. But anyway, I am very pleased with my performance, compared to last year."

Nine-time world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa (Multivan-Merida) finished fifth. "Hey, today I was kind of in the race. I could fight with the other girls," she said. "I didn't really feel good, but these four days were much more than I expected. The strength is there."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 1:34:17 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:01:00 3 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:08 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:09 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:01:13 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:01:39 7 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:52 8 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:02:54 9 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:03:10 10 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:10 11 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:03:26 12 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:03:34 13 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:10 14 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:05:26 15 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:05:29 16 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:05:38 17 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:06:12 18 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:06:45 19 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:07:04 20 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:15 21 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:07:41 22 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:07:56 23 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:08:30 24 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:08:41 25 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:09:13 26 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:09:35 27 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:09:48 28 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:10:23 29 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:10:39 30 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:10:41 31 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:10:48 32 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:10:59 33 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:11:06 34 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:11:10 35 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:11:20 36 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:11:37 37 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:11:46 38 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:12:02 39 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:12:37 40 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:12:46 41 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:13:06 42 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:13:11 43 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:13:36 44 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:13:37 45 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:13:43 46 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:13:46 47 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:13:58 48 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:14:14 49 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:14:20 50 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:14:29 51 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:14:34 52 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:14:51 53 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:15:01 54 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:15:04 55 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:15:06 56 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:15:20 57 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:16:01 58 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:16:10 59 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:16:42 60 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:17:38 61 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:18:14 62 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:18:16 63 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:18:28 64 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:18:37 65 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:18:43 66 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:19:28 67 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:19:49 68 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:19:59 69 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:20:30 70 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:21:47 71 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-FDR 0:21:55 72 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 73 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 74 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 75 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team 76 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team 77 Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team 78 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team 79 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 80 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 81 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 82 Rien Terpstra (Ned) KTM-Huffalize MTB Team 83 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 84 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 85 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 86 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 87 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 88 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 89 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 90 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos DNF Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto DNF Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team DNF Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy DNF Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team DNF Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam DNF Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC DNF Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli DNF Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 1:33:30 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:35 3 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:01:50 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:02:26 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida 0:02:30 6 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:03:26 7 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:04:10 8 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team 0:04:14 9 Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:04:20 10 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost 0:04:37 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost 0:05:07 12 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost 0:06:01 13 Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:06:17 14 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:09:00 15 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:10:05 16 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:10:40 17 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:10:57 18 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya 0:11:12 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:11:57 20 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:12:30 21 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:13:27 22 Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team 0:14:08 23 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point 0:14:35 24 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:14:36 25 Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:15:25 26 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:15:44 27 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team 0:16:39 28 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma 0:17:35 29 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:17:41 30 Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry 0:18:09 31 Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:18:42 32 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:23:56 33 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team 0:24:46 -1 Laps Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team -1 Laps Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk -1 Laps Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt -2 Laps Ruth Owen Evans (GBr) -2 Laps Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus DNF Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team DNF Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 5:24:58 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:43 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:01:28 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:02:35 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:03:23 6 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:04:17 7 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:06:15 8 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:06:58 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:07:13 10 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:07:19 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:10:07 12 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:11:31 13 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:11:40 14 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:12:44 15 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:13:30 16 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:14:05 17 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:14:13 18 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:16:43 19 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:17:21 20 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:18:03 21 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:18:48 22 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:19:44 23 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:20:15 24 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:21:09 25 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:21:28 26 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:23:43 27 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:23:45 28 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:24:05 29 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:24:17 30 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:25:49 31 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:26:08 32 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:28:02 33 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:28:40 34 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:28:50 35 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:28:56 36 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:29:41 37 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:30:21 38 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:30:50 39 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:32:06 40 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:33:09 41 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:33:44 42 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:34:18 43 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:35:42 44 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:37:58 45 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:39:10 46 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:39:54 47 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:40:21 48 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:40:46 49 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:40:56 50 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:41:10 51 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:41:34 52 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:42:24 53 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici LGL Pro Team 0:42:45 54 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:42:56 55 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:43:16 56 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:43:45 57 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:45:00 58 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:47:08 59 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:47:32 60 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:48:08 61 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:50:07 62 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:50:08 63 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:50:16 64 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:52:33 65 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:53:12 66 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:53:26 67 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:56:03 68 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-FDR 0:56:41 69 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:58:49 70 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 1:04:11 71 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 1:11:52 72 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:18:06 73 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team 0:22:09 74 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team 0:45:19 75 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:47:17 76 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:47:29 77 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team 0:11:21 78 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:14:47 79 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:15:21 80 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:20:46 81 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:27:21 82 Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:27:31 83 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:30:54 84 Rien Terpstra (Ned) KTM-Huffalize MTB Team 0:32:32 85 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:35:56 86 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:45:44 87 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 0:22:58 88 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 0:35:36 89 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:01:21 90 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:41:44