Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) earned victories in the opening stage of the Afxentia stage race in Lefkara on Thursday. Morath won the 5.7-kilometer women's time trial ahead of Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC) and Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing). Jan Skarnitzl beat Florian Vogel (Scott Odlo) and Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) in the men's race.

Nearly everyone was saying the same thing after a lap around the course, with two major uphills. "First race of the year", "it hurt so much" and "it was hard" were heard all around.

Men

Skarnitzl scored the best time despite having to ride a rental bike because his own bike missed making it onto the plane on the way to Cyprus.

"I don't know what to say. I had good training camps, and the Cyprus Sunshine Cup is my first goal in the season. I want to show good form for my sponsors. But it was special not to ride on my own bike. Tomorrow with my own bike could be even better."

Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo) missed the time of Skarnitzl by only four seconds. "The first race is always special, but I was looking forward to the start of the season here on Cyprus," said Vogel. "Here I can get the intensity I need to get into top shape."

Cink had hoped for another podium upon arriving at the finish. In 2012, he was second in the Afxential time trial. "I went full gas all the time, and I hope it paid off," Cink said. He finished six seconds behind Skarnitzl.

Last year's winner Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and Julian Schelb (Multivan Merida) rounded out the top five.

Women

The victory of Adelheid Morath in the women's race was somewhat of a surprise to fans, but not to those who've been racing the 29-year-old in the past year.

"I felt good and was riding comfortably," said Morath. "After different training camps, I knew that I am in a good shape, but you never know if the body is really ready for racing. I hope so for the upcoming days."

U23 world champion Jolanda Neff is well known for being able to put in one really fast lap. "I felt very good. I would like to have more of this kind of racing," said the 21-year-old, who finished 11 seconds after Morath.

Annika Langvad, who claimed third place, was exhausted but happy after her lap. "Hey, it was cool. I am happy to be here on Cyprus again. I like the atmosphere, it's inspiring."

Fourth place went to Blaza Klemencic (Feenstra-Felt) while Sabine Spitz (Haibike) was fifth.

Day 2

On Friday, the racers will compete on a 52km point-to-point course that starts and finishes in Lefkara.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:13:56 2 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:00:04 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:07 4 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:08 5 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:00:08 6 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:10 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:00:15 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:00:15 9 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:00:16 10 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli 0:00:17 11 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:00:31 12 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:32 13 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:00:33 14 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:36 15 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:00:37 16 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:00:37 17 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:00:41 18 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:00:45 19 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:45 20 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:00:47 21 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:00:49 22 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:00:50 23 Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team 0:00:52 24 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:00:52 25 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:00:54 26 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa 0:01:00 27 Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-DMK 0:01:03 28 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:01:06 29 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:01:08 30 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:01:09 31 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:01:13 32 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:01:15 33 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:01:18 34 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:01:19 35 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:01:19 36 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:01:21 37 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:01:24 38 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:01:25 39 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:01:26 40 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:01:27 41 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam 0:01:28 42 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:01:31 43 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:01:31 44 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:01:34 45 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:01:34 46 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:01:37 47 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:01:37 48 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:01:38 49 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:01:40 50 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:01:40 51 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:01:40 52 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:01:41 53 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:01:42 54 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:01:42 55 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:01:44 56 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:01:44 57 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:01:45 58 Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:48 59 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:01:53 60 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:01:54 61 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:01:55 62 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:01:55 63 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:01:55 64 Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:01:56 65 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:01:57 66 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:01:57 67 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:01:57 68 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:01:59 69 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:02:00 70 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:02:01 71 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:02:01 72 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:02:01 73 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:02:04 74 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:02:09 75 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:02:10 76 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team 0:02:11 77 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:02:15 78 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:02:16 79 Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto 0:02:17 80 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 0:02:17 81 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:02:18 82 Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth 0:02:19 83 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:02:23 84 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team 0:02:24 85 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:02:25 86 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:02:27 87 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:02:33 88 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:02:34 89 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:02:42 90 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:02:43 91 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team 0:02:44 92 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:02:45 93 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:02:47 94 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:02:51 95 Benjamin Schmidt (Isr) Teamisgav 0:03:02 96 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:03:03 97 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:03:05 98 Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:03:12 99 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:03:13 100 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team 0:03:19 101 Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden 0:03:28 102 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:04:10 103 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:04:17 104 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:04:20 105 Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia 0:04:39 106 Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav 0:05:26 107 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:06:54 108 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:08:00 109 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 0:08:25 110 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 0:10:19 111 George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos 0:11:46 DNS Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Racing Team DNS Matthias Wengelin (Swe) SCS Racing Team DSQ George Fattas (Cyp) Cosmopolis