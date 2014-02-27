Trending

Morath and Skarnitzl win opening time trial at Afxentia stage race

Both become first leaders of the race

Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) earned victories in the opening stage of the Afxentia stage race in Lefkara on Thursday. Morath won the 5.7-kilometer women's time trial ahead of Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC) and Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing). Jan Skarnitzl beat Florian Vogel (Scott Odlo) and Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) in the men's race.

Nearly everyone was saying the same thing after a lap around the course, with two major uphills. "First race of the year", "it hurt so much" and "it was hard" were heard all around.

Men

Skarnitzl scored the best time despite having to ride a rental bike because his own bike missed making it onto the plane on the way to Cyprus.

"I don't know what to say. I had good training camps, and the Cyprus Sunshine Cup is my first goal in the season. I want to show good form for my sponsors. But it was special not to ride on my own bike. Tomorrow with my own bike could be even better."

Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo) missed the time of Skarnitzl by only four seconds. "The first race is always special, but I was looking forward to the start of the season here on Cyprus," said Vogel. "Here I can get the intensity I need to get into top shape."

Cink had hoped for another podium upon arriving at the finish. In 2012, he was second in the Afxential time trial. "I went full gas all the time, and I hope it paid off," Cink said. He finished six seconds behind Skarnitzl.

Last year's winner Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) and Julian Schelb (Multivan Merida) rounded out the top five.

Women

The victory of Adelheid Morath in the women's race was somewhat of a surprise to fans, but not to those who've been racing the 29-year-old in the past year.

"I felt good and was riding comfortably," said Morath. "After different training camps, I knew that I am in a good shape, but you never know if the body is really ready for racing. I hope so for the upcoming days."

U23 world champion Jolanda Neff is well known for being able to put in one really fast lap. "I felt very good. I would like to have more of this kind of racing," said the 21-year-old, who finished 11 seconds after Morath.

Annika Langvad, who claimed third place, was exhausted but happy after her lap. "Hey, it was cool. I am happy to be here on Cyprus again. I like the atmosphere, it's inspiring."

Fourth place went to Blaza Klemencic (Feenstra-Felt) while Sabine Spitz (Haibike) was fifth.

Day 2

On Friday, the racers will compete on a 52km point-to-point course that starts and finishes in Lefkara.

Full Results for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:13:56
2Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:00:04
3Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:07
4Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:08
5Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:00:08
6Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:10
7Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:00:15
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:00:15
9Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:00:16
10Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli0:00:17
11Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:00:31
12Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:32
13Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:00:33
14Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:36
15Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:00:37
16Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:00:37
17Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:00:41
18David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:00:45
19Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:45
20Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:00:47
21Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:00:49
22Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:00:50
23Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team0:00:52
24Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:00:52
25Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:00:54
26Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa0:01:00
27Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-DMK0:01:03
28Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:01:06
29Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:01:08
30Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:09
31Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:01:13
32Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:01:15
33Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:01:18
34Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:19
35Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:01:19
36Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:01:21
37Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:01:24
38Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:01:25
39Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:01:26
40Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:01:27
41Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam0:01:28
42Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:01:31
43Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:01:31
44Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:01:34
45Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:01:34
46Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:01:37
47Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:01:37
48Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:01:38
49Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:01:40
50Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:01:40
51Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:01:40
52Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:01:41
53Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:01:42
54Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:01:42
55Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:01:44
56Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:01:44
57Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:01:45
58Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:48
59Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:01:53
60Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:01:54
61Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:01:55
62Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:01:55
63Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:01:55
64Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:01:56
65Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:01:57
66Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:01:57
67Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:01:57
68Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:01:59
69Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:02:00
70Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:02:01
71Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:02:01
72Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:02:01
73Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:02:04
74Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:02:09
75Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC0:02:10
76Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team0:02:11
77Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:02:15
78Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:02:16
79Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto0:02:17
80Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim0:02:17
81Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:02:18
82Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth0:02:19
83Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:02:23
84Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team0:02:24
85Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:02:25
86Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:02:27
87Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr0:02:33
88Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:02:34
89Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:02:42
90Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:43
91Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team0:02:44
92Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:02:45
93Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:02:47
94Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:02:51
95Benjamin Schmidt (Isr) Teamisgav0:03:02
96Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:03:03
97Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:03:05
98Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:03:12
99Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:03:13
100Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team0:03:19
101Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden0:03:28
102Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:04:10
103Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:04:17
104Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:04:20
105Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia0:04:39
106Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav0:05:26
107Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:06:54
108Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:08:00
109Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos0:08:25
110Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos0:10:19
111George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos0:11:46
DNSManuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Racing Team
DNSMatthias Wengelin (Swe) SCS Racing Team
DSQGeorge Fattas (Cyp) Cosmopolis

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:15:12
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:11
3Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc0:00:13
4Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:00:25
5Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:00:41
6Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:01:04
7Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:01:05
8Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:01:05
9Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:01:12
10Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:01:18
11Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
12Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:01:34
13Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) EBE-Racing-Team0:01:35
14Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:01:37
15Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:01:40
16Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:01:46
17Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:01:48
18Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:52
19Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:02:07
20Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:02:11
21Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:02:13
22Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:02:14
23Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:02:17
24Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:02:19
25Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:02:24
26Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:02:39
27Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:02:45
28Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:02:46
29Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:02:48
30Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:02:50
31Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:02:54
32Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:03:02
33Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
34Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:03:23
35Chantal Eheim (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:03:33
36Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:03:38
37Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) Kopparbegs Cykelklubb0:03:45
38Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:04:21
39Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk0:04:24
40Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:04:58
41Ruth Owen Evans (GBr)0:05:11
42Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:05:30
43Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus0:06:14

