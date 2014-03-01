Image 1 of 33 Jolanda Neff, Adelheid Morath and Annika Langvad at the awards ceremony (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 33 Racers before the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 33 Racers lined up at the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 33 Riders lined up at the start of stage 2 of Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 33 Jan Skarnitzl and Ondrej Cink talk before the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 33 Racers ready to roll out (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 33 Riders lined up at the start (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 33 And they're off... (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 33 The peloton early in stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 33 The peloton rolls out after the start (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 33 The peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 33 The peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 33 The peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 33 An aerial view of the peloton (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 33 An aerial view of the peloton (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 16 of 33 Racers pass by (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 33 Julian Schelb sets the pace (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 33 Julian Schelb at the front (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 33 Riders during stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 33 Racers off in the distance (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 21 of 33 The men's leaders flying along (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 22 of 33 Fabian Giger and Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 23 of 33 Fabian Giger wins stage 2 in Afxentia (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 24 of 33 Julian Schelb outsprints Florian Vogel (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 25 of 33 Jolanda Neff leads the women's race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 26 of 33 Annika Langvad (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 27 of 33 Racers during stage 2 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 28 of 33 Jolanda Neff wins stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 29 of 33 Riders enjoy some food after the stage (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 30 of 33 Annika Langvad, Jolanda Neff and Adelheid Morath make up the women's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 31 of 33 Ondrej Cink, Fabian Giger and Julian Schelb make up the men's podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 32 of 33 Women's leader Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 33 of 33 Jolanda Neff and Fabian Giger lead the general classifications. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Giant Pro XC riders Jolanda Neff and Fabian Giger won stage 2 of the Afxentia stage race and took over as race leaders on Friday. Following 52km starting and finishing in Lefkara, Giger defeated Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Julian Schelb (Multivan Merida) while Neff finished ahead of Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike).

Men

In the men's race, Giger and Cink moved to the front on the first climb and got a gap. Then, five riders closed to them as they went into a lengthy singletrack descent.

The lead group split up on the downhill, but later came back together. Florian Vogel (Scott Odlo), who was struggling on the first climb, also closed the gap. Then yesterday's time trial winner and race leader Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) got a flat tire and lost contact with the leaders.

The last 4km brought steep climbing. Giger attacked, and Cink was the only one who could follow. They were in touch until the last kilometer when Giger attacked again and went on for the stage win with a 12-second advantage.

"Today, I felt good and my result is good, too," said Giger. "In the uphill sections, I felt very good, but I think Jan Skarnitzl would have been a strong contender without his flat tire. It's great to have such a good start into the season."

Cink finally was fine with his second place. "I felt very good today, but Fabian is a strong rider. He was attacking and I tried to keep the pace. I am happy with the result, it's a good start into the season."

Behind them, Schelb tried to keep his rhythm, then lost the contact for short time, but was able to close again. Together with Vogel, he reached the finish straight. The runner up at last year's U23 world championship was able to outsprint the former European champion, taking third position on the podium.

"At the beginning, I had to suffer to close a gap I got. Then I went in to first position on the downhill and into control," said Schelb. "Afterwards my speed was going down a bit. It was rather clear that Giger and Cink will be the strongest in the last uphill. I tried to keep my own rhythm in the climb and then I was able to outsprint Vogel on the finish straight. I think I did everything right." Schelb finished 20 seconds back.

Vogel missed the podium, but was not unhappy with his day. "The speed on the first uphill was too fast for me. I was able to come back together with Michiel van der Heijden because the gap never was really big. I felt good, and I was really excited about the cool singletrack. That was a lot of fun and despite missing the podium spot, my balance is positive."

Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished fifth, despite a crash. "It was a mistake, but it was not the big thing. I am okay with it," he said.

Swede Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) lost all chances after a flat tire right at the beginning of the race.

Women

The three top female finishers led from the start. After 15 kilometres, Jolanda Neff, Adelheid Morath and Annika Langvad were leading with a comfortable one-minute gap.

The trio was also on the podium after day 1. When it came to the singletrack down from Kionia, Neff was able to drop Langvad and Morath. The Swiss rider is well known as a fast downhiller and her escape proved decisive for the stage.

"I felt very comfortable today. The downhill was really cool," Neff said, all smiles after finishing 2:30 in front of her nearest next competitor.

Behind her, Langvad escaped from Morath. The time trial winner came closer at the end, but Langvad put in everything she had in the last uphill and crossed the finish line 23 seconds in front of Morath.

"I still miss the intensity, but when I saw Adelheid coming closer, I decided to test how my body reacts, when I go full gas. It worked out and so I am happy with my day," said Langvad.

Morath was also satisfied with the second stage. "It was clear that Jolanda would attack on the downhill. I tried to ride safe, because I didn't know the singletrack. Of course, it was a disadvantage not to know it before."

Her teammate Sabine Spitz missed the attack at the beginning. "There was a mix with the juniors, and I could not follow. After that point, I was solo the entire time. Anyway, I am fine with my performance," said Spitz at 6:32 back.

Tereza Hurikova was fifth after suffering on the first climb. "I could not hold the speed. It's mostly the same as always, but then I was finally going like someone switched me on, and I could go faster." She lost 7:25 minutes on the day.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 2:01:17 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:12 3 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:00:21 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:00:22 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:00:30 6 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:00:46 7 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:18 8 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:01:47 9 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:01:56 10 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:01:57 11 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:10 12 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:20 13 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:02:32 14 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:03:00 15 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:03:51 16 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:04:09 17 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:04:24 18 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli 0:04:47 19 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:04:53 20 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:06 21 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:05:10 22 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:05:16 23 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:05:24 24 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:05:27 25 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam 0:05:31 26 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:05:34 27 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:05:41 28 Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk 0:05:42 29 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:05:51 30 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:05:54 31 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:06:12 32 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:06:16 33 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:07:05 34 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:07:11 35 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:07:13 36 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:08:01 37 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:08:12 38 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:08:23 39 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:08:26 40 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:08:43 41 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:08:46 42 Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:52 43 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:08:53 44 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:08:56 45 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:09:01 46 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:09:07 47 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:09:20 48 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:09:42 49 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:09:56 50 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:09:57 51 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:10:13 52 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:10:29 53 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:10:52 54 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:11:25 55 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:11:39 56 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:11:56 57 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:12:03 58 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:12:13 59 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:12:28 60 Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:12:41 61 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team 0:12:51 62 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team 0:13:03 63 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:13:14 64 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:13:15 65 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:13:17 66 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:13:29 67 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:13:50 68 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:14:00 69 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:14:05 70 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:14:27 71 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:14:36 72 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:15:01 73 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:15:05 74 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:15:17 75 Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth 0:15:40 76 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:15:44 77 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:15:57 78 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:16:01 79 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:16:03 80 Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto 0:16:22 81 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:18:22 82 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:18:39 83 Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden 0:18:44 84 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:19:21 85 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:20:21 86 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team 0:20:38 87 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:21:13 88 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:21:18 89 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:21:43 90 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:22:17 91 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team 0:22:36 92 Axel Lindh (Swe) Scs Racing Team 0:22:46 93 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:22:58 94 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 0:23:03 95 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:23:35 96 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:25:08 97 Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia 0:25:32 98 Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:28:11 99 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:30:42 100 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa 0:31:21 101 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:34:45 102 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 0:36:18 103 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:37:19 104 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:37:19

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 2:13:40 2 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:02:31 3 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:02:53 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:06:33 5 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team 0:07:26 6 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:07:43 7 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida 0:08:29 8 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya 0:09:08 9 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost 0:09:44 10 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost 0:12:01 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost 0:12:07 12 Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:37 13 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:12:45 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:13:02 15 Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:14:17 16 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:14:29 17 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:15:09 18 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team 0:15:51 19 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:15:58 20 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:16:08 21 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team 0:16:20 22 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point 0:17:06 23 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:17:59 24 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:19:15 25 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:19:42 26 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:20:08 27 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:20:32 28 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 29 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma 0:23:37 30 Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:23:58 31 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:24:25 32 Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry 0:24:49 33 Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:25:48 34 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:30:40 35 Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk 0:31:53 36 Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry 0:36:20 37 Ruth Owen Evans (GBr) 0:36:54 38 Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:38:40 39 Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team 0:39:21 40 Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:42:52 41 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Polish National Team 0:45:48 42 Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus 0:48:21 DNF Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) Kopparbegs Cykelklubb

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 2:15:21 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:11 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:00:18 4 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:00:21 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:00:38 6 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:01:15 7 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:42 8 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:01:48 9 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:02:05 10 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:02:16 11 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:18 12 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:02:55 13 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:58 14 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:03:39 15 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:04:16 16 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:04:50 17 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli 0:04:56 18 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:05:06 19 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:34 20 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:05:37 21 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:05:43 22 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:06:16 23 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:06:32 24 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:06:37 25 Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk 0:06:37 26 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:06:40 27 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam 0:06:51 28 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:06:52 29 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:06:52 30 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:03 31 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:13 32 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:07:42 33 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:08:17 34 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:09:06 35 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:09:35 36 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:09:43 37 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:09:43 38 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:09:49 39 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:09:57 40 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:09:58 41 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:10:22 42 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:10:30 43 Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:32 44 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:10:38 45 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:10:39 46 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:10:59 47 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:11:00 48 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:11:29 49 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:12:14 50 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:12:18 51 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:12:39 52 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:12:42 53 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:12:58 54 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:13:12 55 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:13:43 56 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:13:50 57 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:14:29 58 Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:14:29 59 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:14:36 60 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:14:45 61 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:14:53 62 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:15:02 63 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:15:03 64 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team 0:15:06 65 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:15:17 66 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team 0:15:28 67 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:15:32 68 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:15:51 69 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:16:10 70 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:16:37 71 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:16:52 72 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:17:12 73 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:17:48 74 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:17:49 75 Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth 0:17:51 76 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:17:52 77 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:17:58 78 Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto 0:18:31 79 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:18:40 80 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:20:30 81 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:20:57 82 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:21:21 83 Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden 0:22:04 84 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:22:16 85 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:22:23 86 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team 0:22:54 87 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:23:05 88 Axel Lindh (Swe) Scs Racing Team 0:23:30 89 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:24:23 90 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:24:25 91 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:25:00 92 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim 0:25:12 93 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:25:24 94 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team 0:25:47 95 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:25:52 96 Benjamin Schmidt (Isr) Teamisgav 0:26:44 97 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:29:20 98 Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia 0:30:03 99 Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:31:15 100 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa 0:32:14 101 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:33:01 102 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:36:34 103 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:38:48 104 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:39:26 105 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:39:56 106 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:42:41 107 Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav 0:44:08 108 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:45:22 109 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:00:36 110 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:27:33 111 George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:46:33