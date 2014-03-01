Trending

Giger and Neff win Afxentia stage 2

Both Giant Pro XC riders take over as race leaders

Giant Pro XC riders Jolanda Neff and Fabian Giger won stage 2 of the Afxentia stage race and took over as race leaders on Friday. Following 52km starting and finishing in Lefkara, Giger defeated Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida) and Julian Schelb (Multivan Merida) while Neff finished ahead of Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike).

Men

In the men's race, Giger and Cink moved to the front on the first climb and got a gap. Then, five riders closed to them as they went into a lengthy singletrack descent.

The lead group split up on the downhill, but later came back together. Florian Vogel (Scott Odlo), who was struggling on the first climb, also closed the gap. Then yesterday's time trial winner and race leader Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) got a flat tire and lost contact with the leaders.

The last 4km brought steep climbing. Giger attacked, and Cink was the only one who could follow. They were in touch until the last kilometer when Giger attacked again and went on for the stage win with a 12-second advantage.

"Today, I felt good and my result is good, too," said Giger. "In the uphill sections, I felt very good, but I think Jan Skarnitzl would have been a strong contender without his flat tire. It's great to have such a good start into the season."

Cink finally was fine with his second place. "I felt very good today, but Fabian is a strong rider. He was attacking and I tried to keep the pace. I am happy with the result, it's a good start into the season."

Behind them, Schelb tried to keep his rhythm, then lost the contact for short time, but was able to close again. Together with Vogel, he reached the finish straight. The runner up at last year's U23 world championship was able to outsprint the former European champion, taking third position on the podium.

"At the beginning, I had to suffer to close a gap I got. Then I went in to first position on the downhill and into control," said Schelb. "Afterwards my speed was going down a bit. It was rather clear that Giger and Cink will be the strongest in the last uphill. I tried to keep my own rhythm in the climb and then I was able to outsprint Vogel on the finish straight. I think I did everything right." Schelb finished 20 seconds back.

Vogel missed the podium, but was not unhappy with his day. "The speed on the first uphill was too fast for me. I was able to come back together with Michiel van der Heijden because the gap never was really big. I felt good, and I was really excited about the cool singletrack. That was a lot of fun and despite missing the podium spot, my balance is positive."

Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished fifth, despite a crash. "It was a mistake, but it was not the big thing. I am okay with it," he said.

Swede Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC) lost all chances after a flat tire right at the beginning of the race.

Women

The three top female finishers led from the start. After 15 kilometres, Jolanda Neff, Adelheid Morath and Annika Langvad were leading with a comfortable one-minute gap.

The trio was also on the podium after day 1. When it came to the singletrack down from Kionia, Neff was able to drop Langvad and Morath. The Swiss rider is well known as a fast downhiller and her escape proved decisive for the stage.

"I felt very comfortable today. The downhill was really cool," Neff said, all smiles after finishing 2:30 in front of her nearest next competitor.

Behind her, Langvad escaped from Morath. The time trial winner came closer at the end, but Langvad put in everything she had in the last uphill and crossed the finish line 23 seconds in front of Morath.

"I still miss the intensity, but when I saw Adelheid coming closer, I decided to test how my body reacts, when I go full gas. It worked out and so I am happy with my day," said Langvad.

Morath was also satisfied with the second stage. "It was clear that Jolanda would attack on the downhill. I tried to ride safe, because I didn't know the singletrack. Of course, it was a disadvantage not to know it before."

Her teammate Sabine Spitz missed the attack at the beginning. "There was a mix with the juniors, and I could not follow. After that point, I was solo the entire time. Anyway, I am fine with my performance," said Spitz at 6:32 back.

Tereza Hurikova was fifth after suffering on the first climb. "I could not hold the speed. It's mostly the same as always, but then I was finally going like someone switched me on, and I could go faster." She lost 7:25 minutes on the day.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team2:01:17
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:12
3Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:00:21
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:00:22
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:00:30
6Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:00:46
7Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:18
8Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:01:47
9Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:01:56
10Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:01:57
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:10
12Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:20
13Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:02:32
14Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:03:00
15Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:03:51
16Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:04:09
17Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:04:24
18Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli0:04:47
19Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:04:53
20Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:06
21Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:05:10
22Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:05:16
23Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:05:24
24Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:05:27
25Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam0:05:31
26Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:05:34
27Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:05:41
28Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk0:05:42
29Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:05:51
30Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:05:54
31Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:06:12
32Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:06:16
33David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:07:05
34Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:07:11
35Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:07:13
36Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:08:01
37Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:08:12
38Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:08:23
39Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:08:26
40Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:08:43
41Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:08:46
42Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:52
43Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:08:53
44Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:08:56
45Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:09:01
46Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:09:07
47Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:09:20
48Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:09:42
49Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:09:56
50Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:09:57
51Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:10:13
52Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:10:29
53Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:10:52
54Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:11:25
55Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:11:39
56Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:11:56
57Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:12:03
58Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:12:13
59Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:12:28
60Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team0:12:41
61Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team0:12:51
62Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team0:13:03
63Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:13:14
64Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:13:15
65Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:13:17
66Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:13:29
67Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:13:50
68Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:14:00
69Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:14:05
70Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr0:14:27
71Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:14:36
72Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:15:01
73Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:15:05
74Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:15:17
75Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth0:15:40
76Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:15:44
77Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:15:57
78Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:16:01
79Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:16:03
80Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto0:16:22
81Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:18:22
82Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:18:39
83Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden0:18:44
84Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:19:21
85Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC0:20:21
86Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team0:20:38
87Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:21:13
88Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:21:18
89Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:21:43
90Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:22:17
91Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team0:22:36
92Axel Lindh (Swe) Scs Racing Team0:22:46
93Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:22:58
94Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim0:23:03
95Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:23:35
96Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:25:08
97Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia0:25:32
98Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:28:11
99Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:30:42
100Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa0:31:21
101Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:34:45
102Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol0:36:18
103Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:37:19
104Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:37:19

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team2:13:40
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:02:31
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:02:53
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:06:33
5Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:07:26
6Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:07:43
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:08:29
8Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:09:08
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:09:44
10Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:12:01
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:12:07
12Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:12:37
13Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:12:45
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:13:02
15Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:14:17
16Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:14:29
17Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:15:09
18Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:15:51
19Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:15:58
20Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:16:08
21Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:16:20
22Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:17:06
23Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:17:59
24Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:19:15
25Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:19:42
26Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:20:08
27Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:20:32
28Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
29Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:23:37
30Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:23:58
31Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:24:25
32Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:24:49
33Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:25:48
34Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:30:40
35Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk0:31:53
36Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:36:20
37Ruth Owen Evans (GBr)0:36:54
38Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team0:38:40
39Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:39:21
40Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:42:52
41Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:45:48
42Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus0:48:21
DNFCaroline Fagerhill (Swe) Kopparbegs Cykelklubb

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team2:15:21
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:11
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:00:18
4Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:00:21
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:00:38
6Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:01:15
7Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:01:42
8Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:01:48
9Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:02:05
10Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:02:16
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:18
12Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:02:55
13Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:58
14Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:03:39
15Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:04:16
16Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:04:50
17Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli0:04:56
18Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:05:06
19Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:34
20Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:05:37
21Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:05:43
22Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:06:16
23Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:06:32
24Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:06:37
25Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk0:06:37
26Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:06:40
27Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam0:06:51
28Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:06:52
29Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:06:52
30Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:07:03
31Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:07:13
32David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:07:42
33Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:08:17
34Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:09:06
35Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:09:35
36Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:09:43
37Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:09:43
38Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:09:49
39Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:09:57
40Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:09:58
41Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:10:22
42Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:10:30
43Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:10:32
44Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:10:38
45Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:10:39
46Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:10:59
47Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:11:00
48Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:11:29
49Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:12:14
50Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:12:18
51Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:12:39
52Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:12:42
53Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:12:58
54Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:13:12
55Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:13:43
56Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:13:50
57Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:14:29
58Ronny Koller (Swi) JB Felt Team0:14:29
59Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:14:36
60Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:14:45
61Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:14:53
62Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:15:02
63Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:15:03
64Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) SMF Team0:15:06
65Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:15:17
66Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) SMF Team0:15:28
67Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:15:32
68Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:15:51
69Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:16:10
70Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:16:37
71Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr0:16:52
72Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:17:12
73Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:17:48
74Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:17:49
75Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth0:17:51
76Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:17:52
77Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:17:58
78Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto0:18:31
79Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:18:40
80Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:20:30
81Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:20:57
82Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:21:21
83Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden0:22:04
84Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:22:16
85Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC0:22:23
86Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team0:22:54
87Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:23:05
88Axel Lindh (Swe) Scs Racing Team0:23:30
89Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:24:23
90Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:24:25
91Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:25:00
92Jakob Hartmann (Ger) SC Rosenheim0:25:12
93Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:25:24
94Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) SMF Team0:25:47
95Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:25:52
96Benjamin Schmidt (Isr) Teamisgav0:26:44
97Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:29:20
98Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia0:30:03
99Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:31:15
100Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa0:32:14
101Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:33:01
102Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:36:34
103Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:38:48
104Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:39:26
105Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team0:39:56
106Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:42:41
107Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav0:44:08
108Nicolas Fischer (Swi) JB Felt Team0:45:22
109Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos1:00:36
110Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos1:27:33
111George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos1:46:33

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team2:29:03
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:02:32
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:02:42
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:07:03
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:07:56
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:09:23
7Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:09:33
8Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:10:33
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:11:07
10Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:12:53
11Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:13:13
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:13:39
13Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:14:03
14Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:14:13
15Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:16:10
16Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:16:29
17Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:17:04
18Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:17:14
19Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:17:36
20Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:18:22
21Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:18:37
22Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:18:41
23Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:20:33
24Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:21:14
25Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:22:19
26Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:22:24
27Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:22:36
28Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:23:14
29Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:26:32
30Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:27:03
31Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:27:15
32Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:28:58
33Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:28:59
34Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:32:46
35Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk0:36:06
36Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:41:38
37Ruth Owen Evans (GBr)0:41:54
38Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Felt Team0:42:02
39Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:42:21
40Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:47:39
41Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Polish National Team0:47:50
42Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus0:54:24
