Giger and Neff win Afxentia stage 3

Both riders make it two days of victory in a row

Kids race at the Sunshine Cup

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Rudi van Houts, Jose Hermida, Marco Fontana, Julian Schelb, Ondrej Cink, Reto Indergand, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl, Florian Vogel and Michiel van der Heijden

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jan Skarnitzl and Fabian Giger

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Fabian Giger and Ondrej Cink

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Racers during stage 3

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Racers during stage 3

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Jolanda Neff

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Stage 3 of the Afxentia Stage Race produced the same winners as on stage 2. In Lythrodontas, Swiss riders Fabian Giger and Jolanda Neff (both Giant Pro XC) won the elite men's and women's races. At the end of 39.9km, Giger beat his Swedish teammate Emil Lindgren and Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida). Neff finished ahead of Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike)

Men

The winner was the same, but the men's race unfolded differently today. A nine-man lead group split off on the 8km uphill singletrack. Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) and Giger dominated near the front of the group, followed by Cink and Lindgren, who then proved the strongest and reached the top of the mountain first although the group was more or less together. Lindgren had a small gap at the summit, but it was quickly closed on the downhill.

Around 10 kilometres to go, there was a short climb again and Giger took that as a chance for an attack. He left the group behind, though later Lindgren followed him. Skarnitzl, after flatting the day before, had bad luck again. With five kilometers to go, he had shifting problems and could not push that hard anymore. So, he would finish fourth.

"Skarnitzl again was super strong and he delivered a super speed in the uphill singletrack," said Giger. "But I could take advantage of another short climb and get another win. Everything worked out perfect today, it was cool and I had a lot of fun."

For Lindgren, his second place finish was a kind of compensation for the day before, when he flatted early. "That shows that I could have been in front yesterday as well. I felt really good. In the uphill, the others were a bit stronger, but I was able to come back. It's a nice success for the team today," said Lindgren, who finished eight seconds back.

Cink, at 39 seconds back, defended his second place in the GC. "I tried to control Fabian, and it was okay. Only in the last few kilometres, I had no more power to follow. At least I am happy to stay in second place overall." He now trails Giger by 49 seconds in the GC.

Skarnitzl is in fifth overall, three seconds behind Julian Schelb (Multivan-Merida) and six seconds behind Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo). Schelb and Vogel crossed the finish line in fifth and sixth place today, at 2:11, just ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing).

Young gun Schelb again rode well even if he confessed that he had trouble in the first part of the race. "I struggled in the beginning, but in the middle of the singletrack uphill to Kionia, suddenly I could push more, and I was happy again."

Vogel, who got cramps at the end, remains third overall at 2:29, three seconds ahead of Schelb.

Women

In the women's race Jolanda Neff showed that she ought to be crowned as downhill queen. The 21-year-old Swiss rider used the long singletrack downhill to the Mantra tou Kampiou picnic place for her attack. But in opposite to yesterday, she had to make up a gap to Adelheid Morath before taking the lead. It was around 30 seconds - Neff was behind Adelheid Morath - when they reached the top of the course.

"For me it was clear that Jolanda would pass me. I tried to ride safe. I am not so fast that I can compete with Jolanda in the downhill, and on the winding dirt road I was not able to push hard," said Morath. "But I am really happy. Everything is like it should be at this time." The German lost 2:16 to Neff.

Annika Langvad was talking about doing her "own race". "I am not yet in a really race mode. I don't want to get completely exhausted. The Afxentia stage race is a part of my preparation for the Cape Epic, and therefore it is perfect. It's comparable, the dryness, the stones and so on," she said after finishing 1:29 behind Neff.

Neff increased her overall lead to 4:02 on Langvad and 4:57 to Morath. "I had a lot of fun, it was really cool. Let's see what happens tomorrow, but I hope, that I can defend the lead. I had a pretty good winter, but before the first race you never know. I am happy, that everything feels that good," said Neff.

Sabine Spitz (Haibike) missed the leading trio, but was riding a in a confortable fourth position, 4:45 back. "I felt not bad. At the beginning it was a bit turbulent. But for me at least it is okay. Good to have strong teammates as well," she said, while pointing to Kathrin Stirnemann, who finished fifth.

Stirnemann had bad luck yesterday when she broke her chain and lost a lot of time. "I tried to get back as much as possible today," she said.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team1:34:13
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:08
3Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:39
4Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:00:48
5Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:11
6Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:02:11
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:02:14
8Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:02:33
9Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:34
10Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:37
11Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:02:40
12Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:02:50
13Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:02:57
14Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:03:48
15Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:04:26
16Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:04:36
17Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:07
18Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:08
19Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli0:05:09
20Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:06:02
21Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team0:06:03
22Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:06:03
23David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:06:05
24Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:06:05
25Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:06:06
26Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:06:06
27Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team0:06:52
28Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:07:03
29Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:07:03
30Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:07:05
31Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:06
32Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:07:07
33Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:07:09
34Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:07:13
35Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:07:29
36Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:07:32
37Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa0:07:55
38Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk0:08:32
39Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:08:34
40Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:08:34
41Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:08:35
42Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:08:36
43Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:09:34
44Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:09:42
45Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:09:44
46Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:09:44
47Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:09:48
48Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:10:12
49Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:10:16
50Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:10:16
51Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:10:18
52Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:10:20
53Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:10:52
54Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:10:53
55Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:11:03
56Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:11:03
57Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:11:37
58Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:11:37
59Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:11:48
60Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:11:49
61Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:11:49
62Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:12:04
63Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:12:05
64Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:13:13
65Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:13:40
66Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:13:59
67Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:14:08
68Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:14:14
69Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:14:48
70Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:14:54
71Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:14:55
72Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:15:08
73Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:15:09
74Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:15:09
75Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:15:10
76Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:15:12
77Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:15:18
78Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team0:15:38
79Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:16:05
80Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:16:30
81Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:16:36
82Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:17:02
83Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC0:18:07
84Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:18:19
85Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:18:38
86Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr0:19:01
87Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team0:19:06
88Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth0:19:28
89Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:19:52
90Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:19:58
91Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:21:37
92Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:22:14
93Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:22:51
94Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:24:37
95Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav0:25:55
96Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:26:27
97Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden0:26:28
98Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:27:13
99Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team0:28:27
100Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol0:28:32
101Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia0:31:14
102Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam0:32:25
103Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:33:26
104Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto0:34:02
105Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim0:34:41
106Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:40:56
107Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos0:51:50
108Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos1:01:46
109George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos1:38:31
110Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team1:48:29
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc0:01:30
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:02:16
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:04:45
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:05:46
6Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:06:10
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:06:10
8Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:07:11
9Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:07:19
10Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:08:39
11Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:10:11
12Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:10:20
13Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:10:51
14Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:11:04
15Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:12:10
16Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:12:16
17Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:12:24
18Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:13:11
19Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:14:07
20Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:14:23
21Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:15:43
22Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:16:21
23Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:17:05
24Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:17:06
25Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:17:07
26Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:18:15
27Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:18:16
28Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:18:40
29Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:19:19
30Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
31Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:22:15
32Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:25:02
33Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:26:08

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team3:49:34
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida0:00:50
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo0:02:29
4Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida0:02:32
5Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team0:02:36
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team0:02:52
7Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:03:48
8Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:04:16
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida0:04:55
10Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida0:04:56
11Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:05:44
12Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:07:13
13Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:07:27
14Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:06
15Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:09:16
16Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:09:43
17Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli0:10:06
18Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:10:06
19Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:10:41
20Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:11:44
21Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:12:42
22Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:12:42
23Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:12:56
24Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:12:58
25Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:13:21
26David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:13:46
27Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:14:05
28Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:14:06
29Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:14:18
30Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk0:15:09
31Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing0:15:24
32Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:16:35
33Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:17:06
34Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team0:17:21
35Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:17:38
36Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:18:06
37Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:18:10
38Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team0:18:17
39Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs0:18:17
40Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:18:21
41Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:20:21
42Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp0:20:54
43Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA0:21:10
44Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling0:21:46
45Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team0:21:58
46Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA0:22:07
47Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:22:34
48Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team0:24:16
49Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:24:17
50Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:25:10
51Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:25:27
52Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA0:25:28
53Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:25:54
54Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:26:09
55Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel0:27:11
56Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav0:27:28
57Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:27:49
58Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:28:32
59Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:28:43
60Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:28:48
61Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia0:28:55
62Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team0:29:32
63Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:29:52
64Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team0:29:55
65Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com0:29:56
66Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls0:30:13
67Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team0:30:19
68Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:30:22
69Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team0:30:41
70Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team0:31:05
71Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix0:31:19
72Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:32:59
73Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:33:52
74Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk0:34:29
75Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr0:35:53
76Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav0:36:05
77Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:36:14
78Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara0:36:40
79Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:37:04
80Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth0:37:20
81Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:37:52
82Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam0:39:15
83Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:39:35
84Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa0:40:08
85Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC0:40:30
86Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team0:41:29
87Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team0:44:53
88Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:45:50
89Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya0:47:51
90Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:47:55
91Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team0:48:22
92Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden0:48:32
93Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy0:48:43
94Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized0:50:03
95Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets0:50:29
96Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team0:51:22
97Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason0:51:35
98Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto0:52:34
99Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:55:05
100Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt0:55:52
101Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:56:49
102Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim0:59:53
103Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia1:01:18
104Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team1:05:19
105Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol1:10:00
106Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav1:10:03
107Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos1:52:25
108Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos2:29:19
109George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos3:25:04

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team4:17:32
2Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc0:04:02
3Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:04:58
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:11:48
5Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:14:06
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida0:16:42
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost0:17:16
8Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:19:13
9Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro0:19:25
10Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team0:19:44
11Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:21:15
12Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost0:25:03
13Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:25:17
14Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost0:25:29
15Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:27:01
16Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team0:27:56
17Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC0:30:15
18Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point0:31:05
19Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team0:32:57
20Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia0:32:59
21Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:33:35
22Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie0:34:40
23Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team0:36:38
24Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:38:19
25Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda0:38:57
26Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC0:40:21
27Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:40:59
28Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:45:30
29Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry0:51:13
30Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team0:52:05
31Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma0:52:05
32Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team0:54:49
33Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team0:55:07
34Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team1:02:46
35Marina Filippova (Rus) Caro - Sestroretsk1:09:53
36Ruth Owen Evans (GBr)1:15:37
37Rachel Fenton (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry1:20:07
38Chantal Eheim (Swi) Jb Felt Team1:22:13
39Imogen Buick (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt1:24:26
40Demetra Antoniou (Cyp) Bikin'cyprus1:43:15

