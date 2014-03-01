Image 1 of 9 Kids race at the Sunshine Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 9 Rudi van Houts, Jose Hermida, Marco Fontana, Julian Schelb, Ondrej Cink, Reto Indergand, Fabian Giger, Jan Skarnitzl, Florian Vogel and Michiel van der Heijden (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 9 Jan Skarnitzl and Fabian Giger (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 9 Fabian Giger and Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 9 Racers during stage 3 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 9 Racers during stage 3 (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 9 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 9 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 9 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Stage 3 of the Afxentia Stage Race produced the same winners as on stage 2. In Lythrodontas, Swiss riders Fabian Giger and Jolanda Neff (both Giant Pro XC) won the elite men's and women's races. At the end of 39.9km, Giger beat his Swedish teammate Emil Lindgren and Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida). Neff finished ahead of Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike)

Men

The winner was the same, but the men's race unfolded differently today. A nine-man lead group split off on the 8km uphill singletrack. Jan Skarnitzl (SRAM Rubena Trek) and Giger dominated near the front of the group, followed by Cink and Lindgren, who then proved the strongest and reached the top of the mountain first although the group was more or less together. Lindgren had a small gap at the summit, but it was quickly closed on the downhill.

Around 10 kilometres to go, there was a short climb again and Giger took that as a chance for an attack. He left the group behind, though later Lindgren followed him. Skarnitzl, after flatting the day before, had bad luck again. With five kilometers to go, he had shifting problems and could not push that hard anymore. So, he would finish fourth.

"Skarnitzl again was super strong and he delivered a super speed in the uphill singletrack," said Giger. "But I could take advantage of another short climb and get another win. Everything worked out perfect today, it was cool and I had a lot of fun."

For Lindgren, his second place finish was a kind of compensation for the day before, when he flatted early. "That shows that I could have been in front yesterday as well. I felt really good. In the uphill, the others were a bit stronger, but I was able to come back. It's a nice success for the team today," said Lindgren, who finished eight seconds back.

Cink, at 39 seconds back, defended his second place in the GC. "I tried to control Fabian, and it was okay. Only in the last few kilometres, I had no more power to follow. At least I am happy to stay in second place overall." He now trails Giger by 49 seconds in the GC.

Skarnitzl is in fifth overall, three seconds behind Julian Schelb (Multivan-Merida) and six seconds behind Florian Vogel (Scott-Odlo). Schelb and Vogel crossed the finish line in fifth and sixth place today, at 2:11, just ahead of Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing).

Young gun Schelb again rode well even if he confessed that he had trouble in the first part of the race. "I struggled in the beginning, but in the middle of the singletrack uphill to Kionia, suddenly I could push more, and I was happy again."

Vogel, who got cramps at the end, remains third overall at 2:29, three seconds ahead of Schelb.

Women

In the women's race Jolanda Neff showed that she ought to be crowned as downhill queen. The 21-year-old Swiss rider used the long singletrack downhill to the Mantra tou Kampiou picnic place for her attack. But in opposite to yesterday, she had to make up a gap to Adelheid Morath before taking the lead. It was around 30 seconds - Neff was behind Adelheid Morath - when they reached the top of the course.

"For me it was clear that Jolanda would pass me. I tried to ride safe. I am not so fast that I can compete with Jolanda in the downhill, and on the winding dirt road I was not able to push hard," said Morath. "But I am really happy. Everything is like it should be at this time." The German lost 2:16 to Neff.

Annika Langvad was talking about doing her "own race". "I am not yet in a really race mode. I don't want to get completely exhausted. The Afxentia stage race is a part of my preparation for the Cape Epic, and therefore it is perfect. It's comparable, the dryness, the stones and so on," she said after finishing 1:29 behind Neff.

Neff increased her overall lead to 4:02 on Langvad and 4:57 to Morath. "I had a lot of fun, it was really cool. Let's see what happens tomorrow, but I hope, that I can defend the lead. I had a pretty good winter, but before the first race you never know. I am happy, that everything feels that good," said Neff.

Sabine Spitz (Haibike) missed the leading trio, but was riding a in a confortable fourth position, 4:45 back. "I felt not bad. At the beginning it was a bit turbulent. But for me at least it is okay. Good to have strong teammates as well," she said, while pointing to Kathrin Stirnemann, who finished fifth.

Stirnemann had bad luck yesterday when she broke her chain and lost a lot of time. "I tried to get back as much as possible today," she said.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 1:34:13 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:08 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:39 4 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:00:48 5 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:11 6 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:02:11 7 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:02:14 8 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:02:33 9 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:34 10 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:37 11 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:02:40 12 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:02:50 13 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:02:57 14 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:03:48 15 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:04:26 16 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:07 18 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:08 19 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli 0:05:09 20 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:06:02 21 Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team 0:06:03 22 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:06:03 23 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:06:05 24 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:06:05 25 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:06:06 26 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:06:06 27 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team 0:06:52 28 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:07:03 29 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:07:03 30 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:07:05 31 Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:06 32 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:07:07 33 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:07:09 34 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:07:13 35 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:07:29 36 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:07:32 37 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa 0:07:55 38 Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk 0:08:32 39 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:08:34 40 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:08:34 41 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:08:35 42 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:08:36 43 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:09:34 44 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:09:42 45 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:09:44 46 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:09:44 47 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:09:48 48 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:10:12 49 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:10:16 50 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:10:16 51 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:10:18 52 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:10:20 53 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:10:52 54 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:10:53 55 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:11:03 56 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:11:03 57 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:11:37 58 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:11:37 59 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:11:48 60 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:11:49 61 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:11:49 62 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:12:04 63 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:12:05 64 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:13:13 65 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:13:40 66 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:13:59 67 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:14:08 68 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:14:14 69 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:14:48 70 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:14:54 71 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:14:55 72 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:15:08 73 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:15:09 74 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:15:09 75 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:15:10 76 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:15:12 77 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:15:18 78 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team 0:15:38 79 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:16:05 80 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:16:30 81 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:16:36 82 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:17:02 83 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:18:07 84 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:18:19 85 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:18:38 86 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:19:01 87 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team 0:19:06 88 Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth 0:19:28 89 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:19:52 90 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:19:58 91 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:21:37 92 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:22:14 93 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:22:51 94 Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:24:37 95 Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav 0:25:55 96 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:26:27 97 Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden 0:26:28 98 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:27:13 99 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team 0:28:27 100 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 0:28:32 101 Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia 0:31:14 102 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam 0:32:25 103 Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:33:26 104 Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto 0:34:02 105 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 0:34:41 106 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:40:56 107 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 0:51:50 108 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:01:46 109 George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:38:31 110 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Shvsm-Samara

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 1:48:29 2 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing Xc 0:01:30 3 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:02:16 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:04:45 5 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro 0:05:46 6 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost 0:06:10 7 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:06:10 8 Linda Indergand (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:07:11 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida 0:07:19 10 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya 0:08:39 11 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Czech National Team 0:10:11 12 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Struby Bixs Team 0:10:20 13 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:10:51 14 Lene Byberg (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:11:04 15 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost 0:12:10 16 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost 0:12:16 17 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) Giant Cycling Point 0:12:24 18 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:13:11 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:14:07 20 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:14:23 21 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe-Racing-Team 0:15:43 22 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:16:21 23 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:17:05 24 Borghild Lovset (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:17:06 25 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:17:07 26 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:18:15 27 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) ISD Team 0:18:16 28 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:18:40 29 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo Team 0:19:19 30 Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25 31 Maxine Filby (GBr) Trek Bicycle Coventry 0:22:15 32 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) Shvsm-Samara,Willier Veloma 0:25:02 33 Anastasiya Hoda (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:26:08

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 3:49:34 2 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida 0:00:50 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott Odlo 0:02:29 4 Julian Schelb (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:02:32 5 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Czech National Team 0:02:36 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Racing Team 0:02:52 7 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:03:48 8 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:16 9 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida 0:04:55 10 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida 0:04:56 11 Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA 0:05:44 12 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:07:13 13 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:07:27 14 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:06 15 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:09:16 16 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:09:43 17 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldhourst-Power/Stockli 0:10:06 18 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:10:06 19 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:41 20 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:11:44 21 Ola Kjoren (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:42 22 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:12:42 23 Iversen Edvard Vea (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:12:56 24 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:12:58 25 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:13:21 26 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:13:46 27 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:14:05 28 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:14:06 29 Sergiy Rysenko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:14:18 30 Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) Team Webike-Dmk 0:15:09 31 Lee Williams (GBr) Gateway Racing 0:15:24 32 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:16:35 33 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:17:06 34 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) Evelen Rubena Test Team 0:17:21 35 Ralph Naf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:17:38 36 Karl Markt (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:18:06 37 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:18:10 38 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 0:18:17 39 Lucien Besancon (Swi) Wheeler-Ixs 0:18:17 40 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:18:21 41 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:20:21 42 Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract.Wekstream/Powersp 0:20:54 43 Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) DPA 0:21:10 44 Ben Thomas (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Motors Cycling 0:21:46 45 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) Smf Team 0:21:58 46 Preimanis Matiss (Lat) DPA 0:22:07 47 Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:22:34 48 Harold Flandre (Fra) Hase Team 0:24:16 49 Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:24:17 50 Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:25:10 51 Gregor Kranjc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:25:27 52 Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat) DPA 0:25:28 53 Lucian Logigan (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:25:54 54 Ole Hem (Nor) Norwegian National Team 0:26:09 55 Christos Loizou (Cyp) Apoel 0:27:11 56 Omer Shubi (Isr) Teamisgav 0:27:28 57 Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie 0:27:49 58 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:28:32 59 Federico Barri (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:28:43 60 Ruslan Boredksii (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:28:48 61 Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp) Omonoia 0:28:55 62 Axel Lindh (Swe) SCS Racing Team 0:29:32 63 Egger Greog (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:29:52 64 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Team 0:29:55 65 Miha Halzer (Slo) Energija Team.Com 0:29:56 66 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Impuls 0:30:13 67 Oprea Ovidiu Tudor (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 0:30:19 68 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 0:30:22 69 Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Powerbike Team 0:30:41 70 Alexandros Vrochides (Gre) Smf Team 0:31:05 71 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Full Dynamix 0:31:19 72 Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 0:32:59 73 Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:33:52 74 Aleksandr Krasnov (Rus) Caro-Sestroretsk 0:34:29 75 Sanghoon Na (Kor) Elfama-Fdr 0:35:53 76 Guy Niv (Isr) Teamisgav 0:36:05 77 Artem Aleksandrov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:36:14 78 Alexander Polyakov (Rus) Shvsm-Samara 0:36:40 79 Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 0:37:04 80 Thomas Weschta (Ger) Ice House Kulmbach / Bsb-Bayreuth 0:37:20 81 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:37:52 82 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Allebike XC Testteam 0:39:15 83 Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Feenstra-Felt-Kenda 0:39:35 84 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann BMC Matheiu Sa 0:40:08 85 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer BMC 0:40:30 86 Faraz Shokri (IRI) Iran National Team 0:41:29 87 Charun Molla Amet Ali Oglu (Gre) Smf Team 0:44:53 88 Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan 0:45:50 89 Urban Ferencak (Slo) Salcano Alanya 0:47:51 90 Ronny Koller (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:47:55 91 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Otztal Scott Racing Team 0:48:22 92 Jesper Andersson (Swe) Team Corratec Sweden 0:48:32 93 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Olimpiiskiye Nadezdy 0:48:43 94 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles Rt-Specialized 0:50:03 95 Marco Schatzing (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets 0:50:29 96 Rien Terpstra (Ned) Ktm-Huffalize MTB Team 0:51:22 97 Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp) Ayios Mnason 0:51:35 98 Samuel Stean (GBr) Mountain Trax - Vauxhall Moto 0:52:34 99 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:55:05 100 Callum Riley (GBr) Newdales Cycles Rt 0:55:52 101 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 0:56:49 102 Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Sc Rosenheim 0:59:53 103 Andreas Christofi (Cyp) Omonoia 1:01:18 104 Cristian Losonczi (Rom) Ideal Geiger Team 1:05:19 105 Demos Paltayian (Cyp) Pol 1:10:00 106 Ahmed Zeidan (Isr) Teamisgav 1:10:03 107 Constantinos Thymides (Cyp) Irakleitos 1:52:25 108 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Irakleitos 2:29:19 109 George Demetris Ladaki (Cyp) Irakleitos 3:25:04