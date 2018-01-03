Trending

Cam Scott claims U23 criterium gold

Sunderland second, Welsford third

Cam Scott (Australian Cycling Academy) celebrates

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Cam Scott finished off a perfect debut for new Continental team Australian Cycling Academy in the U23 men's criterium, outkicking Dylan Sunderland (Bennelong SwissWellness) in a two-up race for the title.

Scott's teammate and two-time track world champion Sam Welsford surged from the closing peloton to take bronze.

Scott, who turns 20 on Thursday, continues a recent trend of emerging track riders to claim the gold medal on Ballarat's Sturt St following in the footsteps of Alex Porter and Caleb Ewan.

"I saw we had a pretty good gap over the bunch and I was taking hard turns up the straight and recovering on the downhill," Scott said. "I was always watching for Dylan Sunderland, I know he's a dangerous rider, and I was waiting for him to make a dangerous move.

"We have a couple of strong riders for the finish with Toby Orchard and Sam Welsford as well and a few other guys who are climbers and can mix it up a bit in the breakaways. We were initially looking for a sprint finish but I found myself off the front with a few guys and had a teammate with me so we rode with that and changed our plan a little. We just had to be smart about it."

A solo rider in the race, Sunderland explained he needed a canny ride to win. Having made the final selection, Sunderland tipped his hat to Scott, explaining he simply couldn't match his speed.

"I had to be willing to lose it to try and get the victory," Sunderland said. "I knew it was a hard task to come off Cam in the sprint. I had a crack but I didn't have the speed quite in the finish. That's racing."

How it unfolded

Starting under sunny skies, the new Continental teams of the peloton, Brisbane Cycling, Australian Cycling Academy, Mobius-BridgeLane and Oliver's Real Food, were quick to show they meant business. A flurry of attacks came from the start but with no moves sticking.

The race-winning move came a little over 10 laps into the 33km race around the 1.1km circuit when Sunderland and Aidan Kampers (Australian Cycling Academy) forced a break. Scott and Samuel Munday joined the move with the quartet working together and gently extending a lead over the peloton. With two riders in front and Welsford in the bunch, Australia Cycling Academy let the likes of Oliver's Real Food Racing take up the chase.

With two laps left, the quartet had 15 seconds over the chasing peloton when Scott and Sunderland rode clear of their breakaway compatriots. Although Scott was the superior sprinter of the duo, he took front position for the slight uphill sprint to the line. Despite Sunderland's best efforts, he was unable to come past, so Scott had time to soak in the occasion and celebrate.

Behind, Welsford stole in for bronze to cap off a dream start to 2018 for Australian Cycling Academy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Scott (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:47:07
2Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
3Sam Welsford (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:00:04
4Toby Orchard (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:00:05
5Lachlan Holliday (Aus) PMR
6Bryce Lanigan (Aus) Satalyst Verve Racing
7Daniel Luke (Aus)
8Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM
9Mathew Ross (Aus)0:00:07
10Aidan Kampers (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
11Craig Wiggins (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
12Julian Thomson (Aus)0:00:09
13Braden O'Shea (Aus) SASI
14Tom Chester (Aus)
15Joshua Corcoran (Aus) GPM0:00:12
16Joshua Beikoff (Aus)
17Nicholas White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
18Bailey Walters (Aus)
19Liam Lawlor (Aus) Van D'am Racing
20David Randall (Aus) Van D'am Racing
21Daniel Simpson (Aus)
22Ethan Berends (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
23Tim Lennon (Aus)
24Isaac Buckell (Aus)
25Leighton Taylor (Aus)
26Michael Potter (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
27Daniel Newman (Aus) MTR
28Bradley Soden (Aus)
29Callum Dolby (Aus)
30Alexander Holden (Aus)
31Jordan Schmidt (Aus)
32Nicholas Simpson (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
33Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
34Matthew Gassner (Aus)
35Richard Cartwright (Aus)
36Lachlan Scott (Aus)
37Tom McCracken (Aus)0:00:20
38James Pane (Aus) Drapac EF p/b Cannondale Holistic Development Team
39Patrick Kennedy (Aus)
40Frahn Sequoia (Aus)
41Liam Edwards (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
42Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
43Ross Gordon (Aus) InForm Tineli
44Thomas Hodge (Aus) Balmoral Cycling Club
45Tony Doherty (Aus)
46Samuel Munday (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:23
47Jake Brooker (Aus)
48Henry Pennell (Aus)0:00:27
49Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
50Brandon Conway (Aus)
51Ashley Mackay (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy0:00:31
52Thomas Allford (Aus) Van D'am Racing
53Riley Fleming (Aus) GPM0:00:33
54Riley Terrens (Aus)0:00:35
55Hamish Webber (Aus)
56Jordan Louis (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:52
57Nathan Aver (Aus)
58Xavier Cooper (Aus)0:01:04
59Thomas Green (Aus) GPM0:04:41
DSQRichard Maher (Aus)
DNFOliver Hartung (Aus)
DNFKaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
DNFAmarni Drake (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy
DNFNicholas Darling (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
DNFFintan Conway (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFBenjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFJasper Albrecht (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
DNFChris Powell (Aus)
DNFCooper Sayers (Aus) SASI
DNFFergus Brown (Aus)
DNFRay Hunter (Aus)
DNFDarcy Whittaker (Aus)
DNFJake Van Der Vliet (Aus)
DNFMyles Stewart (Aus)
DNFTimothy Sellar (Aus)
DNFCallum Pearce (Aus)
DNFKallum Parlevliet (Aus) InForm Tineli
DNFLiam Nolan (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
DNFBentley Niquet-Olden (Aus)
DNFDylan McKenna (Aus) AMR Renault Racing Team
DNFThomas McFarlane (Aus)
DNFJohn Maguire (Aus)
DNFJade Maddern (Aus)
DNFPeter Livingstone (Aus) mobius BridgeLane
DNFWilliam Hodges (Aus) GPM
DNFIan Herman (Aus)
DNFAlex Clairs (Aus)
DNFMackenzie Hastings (Aus)
DNSOliver Smith (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team

